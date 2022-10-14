ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

My North.com

How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage

Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
wcsx.com

Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age

At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
1240 WJIM

The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan

I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
wgrt.com

Digital License Plates Now Available For Michigan Drivers

The future of license plates is here. Digital license plates are now approved for use in Michigan. The company responsible for the digital license plates goes by the name Reviver. Having their product approved in California, and Arizona, Michigan is just the third state to be granted the use of the digital plates. The state of Texas also allows use of the digital plates, but only for commercial use.
wcsx.com

Tingling Tales Of Ghosts, Spirits And Electronic Voice Phenomena

Welcome to another episode of Haunted Michigan. Up first, it’s Jeff Adkins and Todd Bonner from Detroit Paranormal Expeditions. These guys are well known throughout the state, and the paranormal community. They had some great, ghostly stories to tell. Jeff told of a story where the EVP (electronic voice phenomena) was so strong, Todd threw his headphones off. The Birmingham Theater, Beaver Island lighthouse, The Detroit 6th precinct, Eloise, the Iron County Historical society and other haunted places in Michigan are topics of conversation. What they saw in the Bruce Mansion will make the hair on your arms stand up. Insane! Doors opening and closing, items thrown across the room, spirits following the guys home, and more.
wcsx.com

Is This The Best Halloween Home Decoration In Michigan?

Definitely feels like everyone is really into Halloween and decorating their house this year (we all know and love Tillson Street) – but what about this house? The stuff of nightmares…or does it make you smile. There’s always that one house in the neighborhood that freaks everyone out...
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies

In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
interlochenpublicradio.org

Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system

This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
