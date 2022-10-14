Welcome to another episode of Haunted Michigan. Up first, it’s Jeff Adkins and Todd Bonner from Detroit Paranormal Expeditions. These guys are well known throughout the state, and the paranormal community. They had some great, ghostly stories to tell. Jeff told of a story where the EVP (electronic voice phenomena) was so strong, Todd threw his headphones off. The Birmingham Theater, Beaver Island lighthouse, The Detroit 6th precinct, Eloise, the Iron County Historical society and other haunted places in Michigan are topics of conversation. What they saw in the Bruce Mansion will make the hair on your arms stand up. Insane! Doors opening and closing, items thrown across the room, spirits following the guys home, and more.

