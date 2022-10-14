Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ghost hunter explains why Michigan is hot spot for paranormal activity
Michigan is known to be one of the most active states when it comes to ghost sightings. But why?. We talked to Great Lakes Ghost Hunters founder Brenda Ozog to find out. “I’ve had things thrown at me before,” Ozog said. “Anything can be haunted any time of the day.”
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: How to walk the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge in Michigan
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. World’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge opens in Michigan: How to walk it. There’s a new thing to add to your Michigan to-do list: walking...
Did You Know That the Oldest Soda in America is From Michigan?
Michigan's favorite soda could be argued to be America's favorite soda just based on longevity alone. Turns out it's not just Michiganders that love that infamous ginger bite. That's right, Michigan's unofficial favorite soda, and go to medication for every tummy ache, is also the oldest soda in America. @nicholas...
recordpatriot.com
'Michigan's most cursed road' one of most well-documented paranormal cases
Located in a rural section between Saginaw and Midland, Dice Road has been dubbed "the most cursed road in the state." Home to three haunted sites, Dice Road is one of the most well-documented paranormal cases in U.S. history and has long been the interest of residents near the area and beyond.
My North.com
How Fishtown is Preserving Michigan’s Fading Fishing Heritage
Saved from recent high-water levels that threatened its very foundation, Fishtown in Leland, one of Northern Michigan’s most iconic tourist attractions is working to help with a save of its own: preserving the state’s fading commercial fishing heritage. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find...
wcsx.com
Michigan Residents Have Peak Life Satisfaction at This Age
At what age do you think Michigan residents are the happiest? There’s a new study out that tells all when it comes to the age that those living in the Mitten are at peak life satisfaction. Mixbook.com has released an interactive map showing peak life satisfaction in each state....
The Most Polluted Zip Code in Michigan
I'm not saying the information in this article is factual or not – this is information I found on various Detroit web pages. I don't know what the impetus was for someone to do this research, but here it is. It's easy to name what could be Michigan's most...
wgrt.com
Digital License Plates Now Available For Michigan Drivers
The future of license plates is here. Digital license plates are now approved for use in Michigan. The company responsible for the digital license plates goes by the name Reviver. Having their product approved in California, and Arizona, Michigan is just the third state to be granted the use of the digital plates. The state of Texas also allows use of the digital plates, but only for commercial use.
wcsx.com
Tingling Tales Of Ghosts, Spirits And Electronic Voice Phenomena
Welcome to another episode of Haunted Michigan. Up first, it’s Jeff Adkins and Todd Bonner from Detroit Paranormal Expeditions. These guys are well known throughout the state, and the paranormal community. They had some great, ghostly stories to tell. Jeff told of a story where the EVP (electronic voice phenomena) was so strong, Todd threw his headphones off. The Birmingham Theater, Beaver Island lighthouse, The Detroit 6th precinct, Eloise, the Iron County Historical society and other haunted places in Michigan are topics of conversation. What they saw in the Bruce Mansion will make the hair on your arms stand up. Insane! Doors opening and closing, items thrown across the room, spirits following the guys home, and more.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man, women among 11 who helped block doors to stop woman from getting abortion in Tennessee
MT. JULIET, Tenn. – Two women and one man from Michigan are among a group of people who are being charged for physically standing in front of the doors of a Tennessee clinic to stop a woman from getting an abortion, according to officials. Heather Idoni, of Fenton; Caroline...
Mercenary wasps battle fruit flies in Michigan cherry orchards, blueberry patches
SUTTONS BAY, MICH. – Hundreds of tiny samba wasps are now presumably wreaking havoc on a type of invasive fruit fly that has for years caused crop damage across Michigan – at least, that’s what growers and researchers are hoping. Michigan State University scientists are studying how...
wcsx.com
Is This The Best Halloween Home Decoration In Michigan?
Definitely feels like everyone is really into Halloween and decorating their house this year (we all know and love Tillson Street) – but what about this house? The stuff of nightmares…or does it make you smile. There’s always that one house in the neighborhood that freaks everyone out...
Raising Cane’s to open first Michigan location Tuesday
The Louisiana chain will open its newest location in East Lansing
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
wcsx.com
Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where
It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies
In Michigan, the GOP nominee for a critical congressional seat is on record blasting women being in the workplace and having the right to vote. John Gibbs, who won his 3rd District primary thanks to an endorsement from former President Donald Trump and is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten on Nov. 8, got exactly zero backlash […] The post Susan J. Demas: Tudor Dixon trashes all the single ladies appeared first on Michigan Advance.
You can meet Mike Tyson when he tours a few Michigan dispensaries this week
The heavyweight champ will be stopping by Ferndale and Madison Heights before a private party in Hazel Park
Massive waves topping 15 feet smash into Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI-- Lake Michigan was in an October fury, as gale-force winds from the northwest whipped up some massive waves along the shoreline Monday afternoon. MLive photographers captured images of waves crashing into several of Michigan’s iconic lighthouses.
interlochenpublicradio.org
Kids in Crisis: Trying to improve Michigan's complicated system
This is the third and final installment in our series "Kids in Crisis," on Michigan's juvenile justice system, co-reported by IPR News and the Traverse City Record-Eagle. Read and hear the entire series here. Sitting in his home office in Grand Rapids, the blue light of Williams' computer screen illuminated...
