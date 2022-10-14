For the first time since 2019, a loss dropped the Alabama Crimson Tide outside of the top five in both polls released on Sunday. After falling to Tennessee 52-49 on Saturday, Alabama fell No. 6 in the USA Today/AFCA Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. Georgia remained in the No. 1 spot in the coaches and garnered 43 of the 63 first-place votes. Ohio State, Michigan and Tennessee rounded out the top-four spots and split the remaining 20 first-place votes. In the AP Poll, the Bulldogs paced the Buckeyes and Volunteers recording 31 first-place votes.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO