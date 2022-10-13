ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Lane Kiffin sends message to Tennessee fans ahead of game vs Alabama

Fans may not be fond of Lane Kiffin, but the Ole Miss coach isn’t letting that get in the way of rooting for the Volunteers on Saturday. Ahead of the gigantic SEC showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Knoxville, the Rebels coach joined the College GameDay crew for an interview. Ever the polarizing figure with the fanbase, Kiffin had a shocking message for Tennessee fans that got a rise out of the crowd.
KNOXVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Bowl projections: Tennessee replaces Alabama in College Football Playoff with Georgia in top spot

No. 6 Tennessee's stunning 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama not only snapped a 15-game losing streak for the Volunteers in the series, it has also resulted in the Vols replacing the Crimson Tide in the updated College Football Playoff projection. After defeating Alabama for the first time since 2006, Tennessee now sits 6-0 on the season with one of the program's biggest wins of the last two decades.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Georgia football releases depth chart for Vanderbilt game

ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia, No. 2 in the Coaches Poll and No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25, is set to face Vanderbilt at home. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET and SEC Network is set to televise the game. Georgia is considered a 37.5-point home favorite over Vanderbilt. Georgia is given a 98.6 percent chance of winning the game by ESPN's FPI. Georgia has a strong 59-20-2 lead in the all-time series against Vanderbilt, having won the last four outings over the Commodores.
ATHENS, GA

