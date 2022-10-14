Read full article on original website
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
Conor McGregor praises Claressa Shields, makes bold Floyd Mayweather rematch prediction: ‘Today, I end Floyd’
Conor McGregor had high praise for one of boxing’s current champions, but couldn’t help but take a shot at a former one. Responding to a tweet from two-division undisputed titleholder Claressa Shields in which she addressed a comparison to Floyd Mayweather, McGregor told Shields, “You’ve way more venom then [sic] Floyd” and then launched into a familiar rant about how he would defeat Mayweather were they to fight again.
Video: Chris Camozzi scores vicious 37-second knockout over fellow UFC vet in BKFC debut
Chris Camozzi kicked off his bare-knuckle boxing career with a bang. A veteran of 19 UFC fights, Camozzi made his Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship promotional debut on Saturday night at BKFC 31 — and it didn’t take long for him to make a thunderous statement over a fellow UFC veteran. Matched against Bubba McDaniel in a featured bout, Camozzi stormed forward and dropped McDaniel early with a hard counter right hand, forcing the referee to call an end to the bout just 37 seconds in.
Jiri Prochazka went 3 days without food in dark room to confront ‘demons,’ train his mind
UFC light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka continues to push his boundaries to get into peak condition for his fights, recently going three days in a dark room to train his mind. Prochazka is a big proponent of meditation and took things up a notch by removing sensory stimuli and food...
UFC 280 roundtable: What does a win mean for the legacies of Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev?
If UFC 279 was marked by uncertainty and questions (namely “Why was the card booked the way it was” and later “What is happening???”), then UFC 280 is much more traditional in comparison as far as stakes are concerned: Two title fights, a main card packed with ranked fighters, and immortality possibly on the line for at least one headliner.
The MMA Hour with Jiri Prochazka, Petr Yan, Javier Mendez, and John Hathaway
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. UK time. 1 p.m. ET: We’ll recap another busy weekend in combat sports. 1:30 p.m.: John Hathaway returns...
Alexander Volkanovski clears air on viral Hasbulla burger prank
Alexander Volkanovski and Hasbulla shared a laugh recently, but not everyone found their antics amusing. The UFC featherweight champion — and MMA Fighting’s No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter — recently uploaded a video with Hasbulla as part of his Cooking with Volk series and the segment ended with the popular social media personality stuffing a burger in Volkanovski’s face.
Former UFC fighter Bobby Nash signs multi-fight deal with Bellator
After running off four consecutive victories after parting ways with the UFC, Bobby Nash has found a new home. Promotional officials confirmed to MMA Fighting on Monday night that Nash has inked an exclusive, multi-fight deal with Bellator. It’s expected that Nash will make his promotional debut at the end of the year, or the first quarter of 2023.
Petr Yan: A win over Sean O’Malley at UFC 280 ’should guarantee me the next title shot’
Petr Yan thinks he’s next in line for the bantamweight title with a win at UFC 280. This Saturday, Yan faces Sean O’Malley in a featured bantamweight main card bout at UFC 280. It’s a bit of a step down for the former champion who is the No. 1-ranked bantamweight in the UFC rankings, while O’Malley is only No. 12, but according to “No Mercy” this was a fight he wanted.
Dana White compares UFC 280 to Sean O’Malley’s Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo moment
Sean O’Malley wants to become a global superstar on the level of Conor McGregor, but he acknowledges he’s not there quite yet. A win over a former bantamweight champion at UFC 280 might do the job, however, as O’Malley prepares to clash with Petr Yan in a featured bout on the main card on Saturday from Abu Dhabi.
Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
Alexa Grasso prefers another UFC main event before title shot against Valentina Shevchenko
Alexa Grasso isn’t trying to rush into a title shot just so she can become the latest challenger to get steamrolled by reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Following an impressive five-round decision win over Viviane Araujo in UFC Vegas 62’s main event, the 29-year-old contender admitted that she would like more experience before challenging for gold. Grasso noted that she would never turn down a title shot if it was offered to her, but she’s smart enough to acknowledge that competing in another main event will better prepare her for that opportunity.
Jessica Andrade vs. Lauren Murphy on tap for UFC 283
Jessica Andrade and Lauren Murphy are expected to face off at UFC 283 on Andrade’s home soil. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed Andrade, the former strawweight champ, will fight Murphy, a one-time flyweight title challenger, at the Jan. 21 pay-per-view event. The bout will be contested at 125 pounds.
Rose Namajunas documentary heads to Austin Film Festival before UFC Fight Pass debut
Thug Rose: Mixed Martial Artist, a full-length documentary about former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas, debuts Oct. 30 at the Austin Film Festival before heading to UFC Fight Pass, the promotion announced today. The film, co-produced by UFC Originals, details Namajunas’ rough upbringing in Milwaukee before her turn to MMA...
Paul Felder replaces Joe Rogan on broadcast team for international card at UFC 280
Joe Rogan’s loss is Paul Felder’s gain. With UFC 280 traveling to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, Felder will replace Rogan as part of the broadcast team calling the fights as the longtime color commentator sits out the card due to the international travel. UFC officials confirmed the broadcast...
Javier Mendez says Khabib Nurmagomedov ‘settled as a coach,’ his fighting days are definitely over
Khabib Nurmagomedov is a rare case in mixed martial arts as a fighter who retired on top of the world yet he rarely escapes questions about coming back to compete again. Following a dominant win over Justin Gaethje in 2020 to move to 29-0 in his career, the now 34-year-old Russian announced that he was hanging up his gloves for good after making a promise to his mother that he would stop fighting following the death of his father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov just a few months earlier.
Ilir Latifi receives temporary suspension from Nevada Commission after revealing he fought with a staph infection
Ilir Latifi has received a temporary suspension from the Nevada State Athletic Commission after revealing that he fought with a staph infection in his most recent bout in the UFC. Latifi mentioned the staph infection during his post-fight interview following a win over Aleksei Oleinik at UFC Vegas 61. “Even...
Video: Fighter disqualified after landing illegal knees to the head from bottom position
Troy Gibson earned his first win the hard way. The Irish welterweight had a memorable pro debut this past Saturday at a Cage Conflict event in Belfast, Northern Ireland, picking up a disqualification victory after opponent Vadim Kolesnikov struck him with multiple illegal knees to the head as they grappled on the ground.
T.J. Dillashaw: Aljamain Sterling PED accusations show ‘he’s already building up excuses’ for UFC 280 loss
T.J. Dillashaw is very confident Aljamain Sterling’s reign atop the bantamweight division will be a short one. Dillashaw, a former two-time bantamweight champion, looks to capture the title for a third time when he challenges Sterling in the co-main event of UFC 280, which takes place Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. With a monster bout between Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev for the vacant lightweight title headlining the event, and an intriguing 135-pound bout between Petr Yan and Sean O’Malley preceding his fight, Dillashaw gave his thoughts as to why his bout with Sterling might be flying under the radar.
Morning Report: Joe Rogan labels Deontay Wilder as most impressive knockout artist in boxing history
Deontay Wilder truly only needs one. This past weekend, Wilder, 36, returned to the ring with intentions to rebound off his first career losing streak in his second and third matches against Tyson Fury. To say Wilder did just that would be putting it mildly. Needing only a single round...
