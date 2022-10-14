Alexa Grasso isn’t trying to rush into a title shot just so she can become the latest challenger to get steamrolled by reigning UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko. Following an impressive five-round decision win over Viviane Araujo in UFC Vegas 62’s main event, the 29-year-old contender admitted that she would like more experience before challenging for gold. Grasso noted that she would never turn down a title shot if it was offered to her, but she’s smart enough to acknowledge that competing in another main event will better prepare her for that opportunity.

2 DAYS AGO