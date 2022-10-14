Read full article on original website
Related
mansionglobal.com
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
Man pays $1,100 a month for 95-square-foot NYC apartment and shares a bathroom down the hall with neighbors
New Yorkers are finding more cheaper ways to live in the big city, but it comes at the cost of space and privacy in dorm-style apartments.
New Yorkers open homes to bused migrants
Individual volunteers are opening their homes as jam-packed shelters are forcing many migrants to sleep in the streets.
morningbrew.com
The real state of real estate
Finding a place to live in 2022 hasn’t exactly been a breeze. Rents have skyrocketed, and mortgage rates have nearly doubled from their 2020 lows. As any Zillow lurker knows, prices are out of control for those bold enough to consider buying a house. The crisis is particularly hard on low-income renters who have seen an even greater share of their income go to housing and have fewer affordable options. It’s also been rough for first-time buyers, even as cities offer assistance programs and banks expand no-down payment mortgage programs.
Comments / 0