Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

 4 days ago
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recovers a second-quarter strip sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Akr 9 18 Browns 5 Phil Masturzo / USA TODAY NETWORK

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots.

Reports: WR Josh Gordon out in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans are releasing wide receiver Josh Gordon from their practice squad, NFL Network and ESPN reported Monday. Gordon, 31, was elevated to the 53-man roster for two games (Weeks 2 and 3) and logged 24 snaps on offense without registering any official production stats (receptions, rushing attempts, yards).
NASHVILLE, TN
Bills release LB Andre Smith following suspension

The Buffalo Bills released linebacker Andre Smith on Monday, the same day his PED suspension ended. On June 1, the league suspended Smith for the season's first six games for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. Smith, 25, appeared in 27 games over the previous two seasons with Buffalo...
BUFFALO, NY
Report: Texans fire EVP Jack Easterby

Houston Texans executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby was fired after four seasons with the organization, ESPN reported Monday. Easterby was hired by the franchise in 2019 after serving a utility role with the New England Patriots, where he served various departments and at one point was the team's chaplain.
HOUSTON, TX
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett leaves game with concussion

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion and has been ruled out of Sunday's game against the visiting Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pickett was injured midway into the third quarter after he was hit in the chest by Buccaneers linebacker Devin White. The tackle caused Pickett's head to bounce off the ground.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report: Broncos activating S Justin Simmons for 'MNF'

The Denver Broncos are activating All-Pro safety Justin Simmons for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Chargers, NFL Network reported. Simmons has missed the past four games with an injured quad. Denver designated him for a return from injured reserve last week. He was hurt in the Broncos' season...
DENVER, CO
Report: X-rays negative for Bucs' Cameron Brate (neck)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Cameron Brate underwent testing and X-rays on his neck showed no fractures, ESPN reported Monday. Brate, 31, was released from a Pittsburgh hospital late Sunday night following a scary helmet-to-helmet collision. He was carted off the field during the third quarter of the Buccaneers' 20-18...
TAMPA, FL
Former Titans TE Delanie Walker announces retirement

Three-time Pro Bowl tight end Delanie Walker announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday. Walker, 38, began his 14-season NFL career with the San Francisco 49ers in 2006. He spent seven seasons with the 49ers before signing a four-year, $17.5 million contract with the Tennessee Titans in 2013. Walker...
NASHVILLE, TN
Falcons put CB Casey Hayward (shoulder) on IR

The Atlanta Falcons placed Pro Bowl cornerback Casey Hayward on injured reserve Tuesday with a shoulder injury. Hayward, 33, will have to miss at least four weeks, but the Falcons are worried it might be longer. Coach Arthur Smith said Monday the injury could be "long-term." Hayward sustained the injury...
ATLANTA, GA
Jim Irsay: 'Merit' to remove Dan Snyder as Commanders owner

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder was not in attendance in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, but he wasn't exactly out of mind at the NFL's annual fall meeting. Days after an ESPN report cited a claim from the owner that he has "dirt" on several NFL owners, Snyder's status was not on the agenda at the meetings. But an NFL source confirmed to Field Level Media that a "closed session" to end the meeting was expected to include open dialogue about several matters related to the owner of the Washington franchise.
WASHINGTON, DC
Commanders QB Carson Wentz (hand) out 4-6 weeks

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz is expected to miss 4 to 6 weeks after fracturing the ring finger of his throwing hand in last week's win over the Chicago Bears, NFL Network reported Monday. Wentz will have surgery later Monday, multiple reports said. Wentz could land on injured reserve, which...
WASHINGTON, DC
Report: Rams lose LT Joe Noteboom to torn Achilles

Los Angeles Rams starting left tackle Joe Noteboom is out for the rest of the season after tearing his Achilles against the Carolina Panthers, ESPN reported Monday. Noteboom, 27, was carted off Sunday after just nine offensive snaps in the Rams' win over the Panthers. He took over the position this season after the retirement of Andrew Whitworth.
LOS ANGELES, CA
