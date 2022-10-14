Read full article on original website
Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite, and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.
WSLS
Russian warplane crashes near apartment building, killing 13
MOSCOW – A Russian warplane crashed Monday into a residential area in a Russian city on the Sea of Azov after suffering engine failure, leaving at least 13 people dead, three of whom died when they jumped from upper floors of a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze.
‘Can’t Force Love’: Russian Diplomats Told to Kiss West Goodbye
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that there is no need to maintain a diplomatic presence in western countries, in the latest sign that Russia may be toying with the idea of severing diplomatic ties with western countries as its war in Ukraine nears the nine month mark.“There is neither point nor desire to maintain the previous presence in Western states. Our people work there in conditions that can hardly be called human,” Lavrov said, according to TASS. “Problems are being created constantly for them; they face threats of physical assaults.”Lavrov, speaking to a group of graduates admitted to...
Germany fires cybersecurity chief after reports of possible Russia ties
BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Germany's interior ministry fired the country's cybersecurity chief on Tuesday and launched an investigation into his conduct after media allegations that he may have come into contact with Russian security circles through a consultancy he co-founded.
WSLS
US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
NEW YORK – French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million.
WSLS
As Russia strikes power plants, Ukrainians brace for winter
KIVSHARIVKA – Nine-year-old Artem Panchenko helps his grandmother stoke a smoky fire in a makeshift outdoor kitchen beside their nearly abandoned apartment block. The light is falling fast and they need to eat before the setting sun plunges their home into cold and darkness. Winter's bite is coming. They...
WSLS
Ukraine envoy hopeful about fate of Musk's satellite network
WASHINGTON – A Ukrainian diplomat expressed optimism Sunday about securing the money needed for the continued operation of a satellite network funded by billionaire Elon Musk that has provided key battlefield and humanitarian contacts in the war with Russia. “It’s there, it’s working,” said the envoy, Oksana Markarova. “It...
