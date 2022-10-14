ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Civale tagged, baby Guardians go home in latest October exit

NEW YORK — (AP) — In the end, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of comebacks. And the youngest team in the majors was unable to halt baseball's oldest championship drought. Unwilling to start ace pitcher Shane Bieber on short rest, the Guardians fell behind immediately when Aaron Civale flopped and they never recovered Tuesday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League playoff.
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise took its latest opportunity to honor its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday night. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell...
