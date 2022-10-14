NEW YORK — (AP) — In the end, the Cleveland Guardians ran out of comebacks. And the youngest team in the majors was unable to halt baseball's oldest championship drought. Unwilling to start ace pitcher Shane Bieber on short rest, the Guardians fell behind immediately when Aaron Civale flopped and they never recovered Tuesday during a 5-1 loss to the New York Yankees in Game 5 of their American League playoff.

