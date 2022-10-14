Read full article on original website
Wittenbrink Bags Big Ten, National Weekly Awards
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — After earning four points in Indiana men's soccer's important 4-2 conference win over Penn State on Friday (Oct. 14), redshirt senior Ryan Wittenbrink has earned a laundry list of weekly awards. On Monday (Oct. 17), Wittenbrink was named to the College Soccer News Team of the...
Indiana Finishes Ninth at The Ally 2022
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team finished ninth overall after 54 holes of play at The Ally 2022. Indiana shot a 910 (309-294-307; +46) at the Old Waverly Golf Club. TOURNAMENT INFORMATION. The Ally 2022 • West Point, Miss. Old Waverly Golf Club. Par...
Olivia Smith Named Big Ten Freshman of the Week
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's soccer midfielder Olivia Smith earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week Honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Smith scored her first collegiate goal in a 2-2 draw against Purdue last Sunday. The Fischer, Ind. native, has played in 11 matches and earned her first...
Hoosiers Start Season At No. 11 In Associated Press Preseason Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana women's basketball will start off the 2022-23 season at No. 11 in the Associated Press preseason poll, announced on Tuesday. It marks the 58th consecutive week that the Hoosiers have appeared in the Associated Press poll, dating back to the 2019-20 season. They came in at No. 11 in the final poll of the 2021-22 season.
No. 18 Hoosiers Set to Battle Badgers Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 18-ranked Indiana men's soccer (6-2-4, 2-1-3 B1G) will play its final Big Ten Conference road match when it faces Wisconsin (4-5-3, 1-3-1 B1G) on Tuesday (Oct. 17) at McClimon Track/Soccer Complex. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 8...
Hoosiers Improve in Second Round, Sit Sixth Overall
WEST POINT, Miss. – The Indiana Hoosiers women's golf team moved up four spots in the team standings during the second round and sit sixth with 18 holes to play at The Ally 2022. Indiana shot a 603 (309-294; +27) over the first two rounds of the tournament on Monday at the Old Waverly Golf Club.
Indiana Finishes 10th, Salyers Earns Medalist Honors
VERO BEACH, Fla. – Junior Drew Salyers concluded his historic tournament with individual medalist honors after shooting a 199 (65-65-69; -17) at the Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational on Monday. The Indiana men's golf team finished 10th overall after shooting a 841 (281-282-278; -23) for the weekend. The final round...
NOTEBOOK: For Hoosiers, Focus Turns to Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - An old football cliché attributed to former NFL coach Bill Parcells says a team is only as good as its record. Quarterback Connor Bazelak looks at Indiana's 3-4 record and sees a hidden Cream & Crimson truth. "What's different about this team is we know we're...
Hoosiers Impress at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships
Louisville, Ky. ––––– The Indiana Men's Tennis team was in action over the weekend at the ITA Ohio Valley Regional Championships where the Hoosiers had a number of players put together impressive performances in both the singles and doubles brackets. The Hoosiers were represented by...
Indiana Ranked 13th in Preseason AP Poll
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men's basketball team will enter the 2022-23 college basketball season as the No. 13-ranked team in the country, the Associated Press announced on Monday afternoon. The ranking marks the first time since the 2016-17 season (No. 11) in which the Hoosiers will begin the...
Indiana Falls Late to Michigan State in Overtime
EAST LANSING, Mich. ––– Indiana Field Hockey lost late in a competitive game at Michigan State on Sunday when the Spartans scored off a penalty corner in overtime. Sunday's loss drops Indiana to 8-8 on the season and 1-5 in Big Ten play. KEY MOMENTS. • Michigan...
Game Notes: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Back on the road, the Indiana football program will venture east for an afternoon contest at SHI Stadium against homestanding Rutgers. The Hoosier and Scarlet Knights will face off at Noon on the Big Ten Network on Saturday (Oct. 22). INDIANA (3-4, 1-3 Big Ten) at...
Bennett, Smith Score in 2-2 Draw Against Purdue
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Junior forward Anna Bennett and freshman midfielder Olivia Smith each netted a goal in a 2-2 draw against archrival Purdue at Bill Armstrong Stadium on Sunday afternoon. KEY MOMENTS. • Purdue's Gracie Dunaway scored the first goal of the match on a corner kick in the...
Cerame’s 23 Digs, Saris’ 21 Kills Help Power Indiana Past Michigan State 3-2
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A fantastic day from Paula Cerame in the back row, paired with timely contributions from key pieces in the IU lineup saw the Indiana Volleyball team (10-10, 3-5) outlast Michigan State on Sunday afternoon in Wilkinson Hall. In a match that showcased the Big Ten's depth,...
Media Monday: at Rutgers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Memorial Stadium on Monday (Oct. 17) in front of road trip to Rutgers in Week 8. Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke in front of the Hoosiers Noon kickoff against the Scarlet Knights on Big Ten Network.
‘True Pro’ -- Miller Kopp and Social Media’s ‘Double-Edged Sword’
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Miller Kopp has made his social media mark. Social media sometimes marks this Indiana senior forward with doubters who create noise best ignored. Welcome to a 21st Century sports world where everything is out there -- the good, the bad, the fun, the silly and the irrelevant.
