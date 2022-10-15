Men Are Admitting Things They Didn't Know Until They Lived With A Woman, And It's Insightful And...A Lot
Moving in with someone is, um, a huge situation. It's a big moment in your life, where you learn a lot about your partner or roommate. And fortunately, for men who live with women, they learn A LOT. Recently, Reddit user u/artudetan asked , "What did you not know or realize until after living with a woman?"
Here's what they said:
1. "She'll let you believe you were clogging the toilet when it was her. I learned this when she moved out."
2. "Apparently, cleaning the toilet on the regular is much, much more important than I'd previously thought."
3. "Where I think things should 'live' isn’t right. Even if I’m the only one who ever uses them."
4. "Pockets are very rare for women's pants. Several years married and still shocked by this."
5. "How many household items can become a bra hanger. From doorknobs to TVs to bedposts to end tables. I grew up with all sisters and never saw this until I lived with my ex-wife."
6. "The way I had been folding towels for years was apparently incorrect. I do the tri-fold method. My wife does the double-fold method. Oh, well. First argument we had as a married couple, and I lost."
7. "No matter how many bobby pins are in the house, there is always a need for more."
8. "That she owns only one truly GOOD BRA. There is only one, and part of your duty as a man is to protect the Good Bra. If you are doing laundry, you must take the greatest of precautions to make sure it is properly cleaned, dried, and stored. God forbid the Good Bra ever turns up missing or in the wrong drawer. Ladies, why is there only one GOOD BRA?"
9. "I have freaked out too many times at what I thought was a 52-legged spider clinging to my bathroom wall."
10. "Be sure to have a trashcan in every bathroom."
11. "Going to the grocery store can turn into reorganizing the entire pantry and refrigerator."
12. "If she lights a candle in the house, it can mean one of two things — the house smells, or she wants to have sex."
13. "Everything lives in one place. Bags. Pouches. Bags to hold bags and pouches. Bags that hold multiple pouches, but no bags. Bags with pockets with pouches inside hidden zipper pockets. Purses. Purses with pouches with tiny ziplock bags."
14. "Turns out RuPaul's Drag Race is a great show."
15. "How much time they spend in the bathroom every night before going to sleep. No, sir, it’s not just a matter of brushing your teeth and going to sleep. There are SEVERAL steps."
And lastly:
16. "Having someone who gets excited for you is great. It’s like having a live-in cheerleader."
Responses edited for length/clarity.
