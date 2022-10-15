14 "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Behind-The-Scenes Facts, Straight From Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, And Weird Al Himself

"I got this offer to play Weird Al in the Weird Al biopic, and I was like, 'That's really cool, but there's people who are probably physically closer to him,'" Dan said. "And as soon as I read the script, I was like, 'Oh, that doesn't matter. That's not what we're doing. Accuracy and realism is not really the full name of the game here.'"

Ultimately, Weird Al and director Eric Appel felt that Daniel was the best actor to pull off the dramatic and comedic moments. "Eric and I made a shortlist of actors that we thought would be able to pull off the role. And we studied the list and we always kept focusing on Dan's name because we were both fans of all of Dan's work, but we knew that he could pull off the dramatic moments and also the comedic moments," Weird Al said. "Both are very important for this movie because it's a very specific tone you're going for. It's a comedy, obviously, but it needs to be really grounded and needs to be played like some big Oscar-worthy biopic. We literally couldn't think of anybody in the world that could play the part better than him."