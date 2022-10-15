ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

14 "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" Behind-The-Scenes Facts, Straight From Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, And Weird Al Himself

By Lauren Garafano, Natasha Jokic
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w7Vbw_0iZQgMpq00

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is about to hit streaming very soon, and people are already buzzing about the movie's chaotic delightfulness.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AHPt_0iZQgMpq00

It stars Daniel Radcliffe and follows the definitely 100% not-exaggerated origin story of Weird Al Yankovic. Evan Rachel Wood stars as Madonna and Rainn Wilson play's Al's manager, Dr. Demento. Weird Al even appears in the movie too!

Roku Channel / Everett

This year at New York Comic-Con, we got a little taste of what's in store from the cast and creators themselves.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PUQJu_0iZQgMpq00
Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images for ReedPop

So, without further ado, here's what Daniel Radcliffe, Evan Rachel Wood, Weird Al Yankovic, and Eric Appel shared about the movie:

1. The concept of Weird came about after a 2013 Funny or Die sketch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47uVR6_0iZQgMpq00

Director and cowriter Eric Appel said, "Al and I agreed: It's a three-minute internet video, and that's how it should remain. For about a decade, Al was playing it at his concerts during a costume change in the middle of his show. After the show, at meet and greets, people would always say, 'Is this really real? I've been looking for this movie, but I can't find it anywhere!'"

Funny or Die / Via youtube.com

2. But it was the success of biopics like Rocketman and Bohemian Rhapsody that convinced Weird Al to go ahead with the actual movie.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dzHy_0iZQgMpq00

"Finally, in February 2019, I got a random email from Al one morning that was like, ‘I think it’s time!’” Eric said.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

3. In perfect Weird Al fashion, the movie parodies and exaggerates some of his real-life experiences — some of the movie's events are just totally made up "from scratch."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iuEtQ_0iZQgMpq00

"[Biopics] are not documentaries, they're meant to be for entertainment purposes. But as a fan, I'm always upset when I watch a biopic of Queen or Elton John and I see that [things] didn't happen that way. Or the chronology is all twisted around. I thought, well, if I ever do a biopic I'm just going to have to throw facts out the window! I'm just gonna have to make it up from scratch," Weird Al said.

The Roku Channel / Everett

4. And Al even shared that the movie's subplot with Madonna stemmed from "a small nugget of truth" where she once told him to parody "Like a Virgin."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2khGIe_0iZQgMpq00

However, they did not actually experience a whirlwind romance after.

Al explained, "Her part in the movie is based on a very small nugget of truth. She actually is the person that suggested that I do 'Like a Surgeon.' She was talking to a friend of hers in New York one day and just offhandedly said, 'I wonder if Weird Al's gonna do "Like a Surgeon"?' Her friend knew my managers and word got back to me. And I thought, 'Hey! Not a bad idea, maybe I will.' So, we took that little bit of truth and expanded it into this whole kind of psychotic arc where Madonna very calculatedly gets me to do this parody. It takes up the whole rest of the movie."

Roku Channel / Everett

5. Daniel Radcliffe initially thought that he wasn't the best physical fit to star in the movie, but Weird Al literally couldn't think of anyone better to cast as himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTcbr_0iZQgMpq00

"I got this offer to play Weird Al in the Weird Al biopic, and I was like, 'That's really cool, but there's people who are probably physically closer to him,'" Dan said. "And as soon as I read the script, I was like, 'Oh, that doesn't matter. That's not what we're doing. Accuracy and realism is not really the full name of the game here.'"

Ultimately, Weird Al and director Eric Appel felt that Daniel was the best actor to pull off the dramatic and comedic moments. "Eric and I made a shortlist of actors that we thought would be able to pull off the role. And we studied the list and we always kept focusing on Dan's name because we were both fans of all of Dan's work, but we knew that he could pull off the dramatic moments and also the comedic moments," Weird Al said. "Both are very important for this movie because it's a very specific tone you're going for. It's a comedy, obviously, but it needs to be really grounded and needs to be played like some big Oscar-worthy biopic. We literally couldn't think of anybody in the world that could play the part better than him."

The Roku Channel

6. The movie was filmed in just 18 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=411Grr_0iZQgMpq00

"That's a testament to [Daniel], the cast, and the crew. Everybody always stuck the landing. It was like lightning in a bottle," Evan Rachel Wood said.

The Roku Channel

7. Daniel actually learned to play the accordion for the movie and learned from a self-taught friend. His friend even gave him detailed animations on how to play it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRZw1_0iZQgMpq00

"Because it was such a tight shoot, my [prep for this movie was] making sure that I had everything ready and prepared," Daniel said. "It was really just a matter of not wanting to be the thing that slowed anything down."

The Roku Channel

8. And while he IS actually playing the accordion, Daniel doesn't actually sing in the movie — he lip-synchs to recordings of Weird Al's voice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=192mjL_0iZQgMpq00

Daniel said, "We wanted that trope of the original person's voice clearly coming out of the wrong head. I think it's very obvious that it is Al singing, but I have still had a few people be like, 'Your singing in this film was incredible!'"

Roku Channel

9. Weird Al even went into the studio and re-recorded new versions of his songs for the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WZdTt_0iZQgMpq00

Eric said, "Well, so [Dan's] singing along to newly recorded versions of these tracks, which was exciting for me to go into the studio with Al and his band and see them do these new versions of the songs. The arrangements for the movie were pretty incredible."

Roku Channel / Everett

10. Daniel did, in fact, grow a mustache to play Weird Al.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ul0qU_0iZQgMpq00

Daniel added, "If you can avoid fake facial hair, you should. There's advice for you all."

The Roku Channel

11. The first scene that Evan and Daniel shot together was them "making out furiously."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JXd00_0iZQgMpq00

"We would watch playback — and we're dressed like Madonna [and Weird Al] — going, 'That's what that would look like!'"

The Roku Channel

12. Because they only had 18 days to complete filming, a lot ended up having to be cut from the script, including a dating montage with Weird Al and Madonna riding a tandem bike.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LXsA3_0iZQgMpq00
The Roku Channel / Everett

13. Weird Al was there every day on set to make sure the movie came out exactly the way he wanted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Iixwx_0iZQgMpq00

"As cowriter of the movie and as a producer, I thought it was important for me to be there because if you have notes six months later while you're editing, it doesn't do a whole lot of good," Weird Al said. "We stay very close to the actual script that Eric and I wrote, but every now and again there would be a quick rewrite."

Araya Doheny / Getty Images

14. Finally, one of the scenes takes place at a pool party with iconic comedians playing guests like Andy Warhol, Elvira, Pee-Wee Herman, and Devo. Weird Al said casting this scene was as simple as going through his address book and calling up his friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J2ATn_0iZQgMpq00

"I said, 'Hey, we're shooting this crazy pool party scene in the Valley. You want to come out and spend half a day doing it?' Thankfully, a bunch of people showed up," he said. Jack Black, Conan O'Brien, and Jorma Taccone are some of the actors featured in this scene.

Roku Channel / Everett

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story hits The Roku Channel (for free) on Nov. 4.

Comments / 0

Related
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinemablend

From Kevin Costner To Tom Hanks: Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly Has Landed Her Next Big Screen Role

With Yellowstone’s fifth season set to take over television in November, having just unveiled its first big trailer, viewers are ready to watch Kelly Reilly bring Beth Dutton’s delectably ruthless energy back to the small screen. It looks like we don’t even have to wait until it debuts to learn where Reilly will next bring her talents. She’ll be trading off one Hollywood legend co-star in Kevin Costner for another in Tom Hanks, as she’s been tapped to join the latter in the upcoming Miramax and Sony drama Here.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Alec Baldwin, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jeffrey Wright Cast in Atrabilious

The cast of Atrabilious, the sophomore feature by 18-year-old filmmaker William Atticus Parker, is taking shape with some heavyweight acting talent confirmed as joining the cast. Deadline reports the student filmmaker has added some serious acting talent to his latest film. Leon Addison Brown, Whoopi Goldberg, Alec Baldwin, and Jeffrey Wright have hopped aboard the project, which is now in the process of wrapping principal photography. Parker, the son of actors Mary Louise Parker and Billy Crudup, shot the film with A-list acting talent in New York City on a minuscule budget, not dissimilar to his debut feature, Forty Winks.
MOVIES
Popculture

Tim Allen Returning to TV This Week

It's been more than a year since Tim Allen's sitcom Last Man Standing ended at FOX, but the comedian is returning to TV this week. On Wednesday, Allen will appear on Jay Leno's CNBC series, Jay Leno's Garage. The series shared a clip of the episode on their Twitter, which Allen reshared and revealed that, in the episode, he and Leno will be driving around in his "1939 Studebaker K-30 Sleeper Cab."
TV & VIDEOS
NME

Lily-Rose Depp loses control to The Weeknd in ‘The Idol’ trailer

HBO has released a new trailer for upcoming series The Idol – check it out above. Created by Euphoria’s Sam Levinson, Reza Fahim and Abel Tesfaye aka The Weeknd, the drama series follows a self-help guru and leader of a modern-day cult, who develops a complicated relationship with an up-and-coming pop idol.
TV SERIES
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy