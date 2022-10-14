Read full article on original website
Decentral Games Maintains A Sustainable $ICE Economy Without Compromising Player Needs
Play-to-earn games remain a crucial pillar of the current Web3 economy. One thing most titles share is the tokenomics and sustainability of their economy. Decentral Games tackles this approach from a different angle, and its ICE Merge has proven rather successful so far. Sustainability In P2E Gaming. While many people...
Solana’s NFT marketplace Magic Eden announces optional royalty payments to creators
Solana‘s biggest NFT marketplace, Magic Eden, will now allow its users to decide how much percentage to pay to creators as royalties when they buy stuff from the website. By default, ALL collections/listings will honor full royalties. Buyers can set the royalty in three ways. User profiles can be...
Cryptoverse: Flurry of funds bet on bruised bitcoin's allure
Oct 18 (Reuters) - A growing number of funds are betting on the long-term appeal of bitcoin and ether, a gritty gambit in the depths of a crypto winter. Unfazed by a collapse in prices over the past 11 months, investment firms have unleashed a flurry of exchange-traded funds, anticipating that elite cryptocurrencies and their underlying technology will eventually prevail.
Killing the commute allows workers to sleep more—and bosses should be happy to hear that
Less time on the morning train means more time for laundry, exercise, sleep, and just about everything else, a new report from the New York Fed finds.
After crossing the 53,000 DApps adoption mark, Polygon becomes new home to Decentraland
Decentraland has made public its intentions to introduce Crystal Metropolis, a metaverse city, on Polygon. Businesses, artists, and other producers will be able to rent space in this new metropolis at reasonable rates. Crystal City’s architecture, according to Mark D’Andrea, co-founder of LEDY, aims to inspire astonishment and foster creativity. Through new events and experiences, the project will become a significant landmark and a place for exploration, social engagement, and discovery.
No above-floor Moonbirds sales since openrarity hits OpenSea
The Proof Collective, a group of 1,000 NFT collectors, were part of the reason for the 10,000 bird collection’s high level of interest. Well-known NFT individuals including financier Gary Vaynerchuk and artist Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, are members. Kevin Rose and Justin Mezzell, the cofounders of Proof Collective, are both well-known figures in the NFT community. Rose is an investor at True Ventures who specialises on blockchain businesses and broadcasts well-known podcasts about cryptocurrencies.
NFT platform LiveArtX’s Seven Treasures NFT Collection stolen by exploiter
LiveArtX’s Seven Treasures NFT Collection has been stolen recently as the exploiter gained access to the treasury wallet and managed to steal 197 NFTs. The exploiter started selling the NFTs at prices much lower than their previously listed values, which led to the breakdown of the floor price of the collection.
NFT investor shows how to lose $15 M even after being up by 11,000 ETH
As CryptoPunks was one of the most profitable NFT collections, the NFT investor became among the first owners of the collection and minted 141 punks for 0.02 ETH. The value of the punks rose significantly, as 0.02 invested during the mint turned into 11,000 ETH, which is worth around $15 million.
Mango Markets drained of $100M, Caitlin Long calls Fed hypocrite
Unsettling reports of harassment were noted during an Ethereum Foundation developer conference. On Monday, mining difficulty of Bitcoin hit a new high of all-time. On Wednesday, Caitlin Long called the U.S. central bank hypocrite after BNY Mellon started custodying Bitcoin for certain companies on Tuesday. This week, crypto Twitter was...
Korean government to provide citizens access to blockchain-powered IDs by 2024
In accordance with a recent report, it has been revealed that the South Korean government could soon allow its citizens to utilize digital identification based on blockchain in place of physical cards as soon as 2024. This implies that the nation is advancing toward blockchain technology. This plan from the...
ApeCoin DAO considers delaying APE staking and introducing a bug bounty scheme
The introduction of NFT and ApeCoin (APE) staking may be delayed by the ApeCoin DAO to accommodate a bug bounty program. According to the suggestion made by ApeCoin DAO Special Council Member Maaria Bajwa in the project’s governance forum, the bounty program will give 1 million APE ($4.5 million) to potential bounties and last 2-4 weeks.
Kraft Foods & Fender file NFT & metaverse trademarks to advance their offerings
Kraft Foods filed a NFT and metaverse trademark application on October 12 for the legendary ‘Weinermobile.’. Weinermobile refers to a fleet of six strangely shaped cars that travel in America and advertise Oscar Myer products. The initial Weinermobile was made in 1936 and their drivers are termed Hotdoggers. The...
UAE police becomes the first to offer metaverse services to public
Dubai recently hosted Gitex Global 2022 from 10th October to 14th October 2022. The event attracted web 3.0 and metaverse business entities worldwide. UAE government agencies also presented advanced technological developments in the Web 3.0 space. One example of such a remarkable web 3.0 innovation was presented by the Ajman...
