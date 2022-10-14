Read full article on original website
Related
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Department of Transportation Hiring Snowplow Operators
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has the ‘help wanted’ sign out for the winter season. MnDOT District 6 spokesman Mike Dougherty says they need snowplow operators:. “We have spots for fill-in operators, emergency sort of 45-day contracts that are great as well as full-time snowplow operators where in...
kxlp941.com
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) Season in Minnesota
This is the time of year when about ten percent of Minnesotans start to deal with seasonal depression or seasonal affective disorder (SAD). U of M Assistant Professor Jeannie Larson says less sunlight in the fall can lead to symptoms that include social withdrawal and a sense of hopeless:. “There’s...
kxlp941.com
Walz Bags 2 Roosters at Governor’s Pheasant Opener in Worthington
Two roosters for Governor Tim Walz during the tenth annual Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener in Worthington. Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan’s hunting parties harvested a total of six roosters on Saturday. The governor is already looking forward to the 2023 event:. “We’re proud to announce that Owatonna...
kxlp941.com
MnDOT No Longer Installing Rural Intersection Alert System
The Minnesota Department of Transportation is no longer installing its smart warning system at rural intersections. The system uses a flashing beacon to alert drivers to oncoming traffic. MnDOT traffic engineers say the Rural Intersection Conflict Warning System didn’t “significantly” reduce crashes in the state. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says nearly two-thirds of crashes leading to serious injury or death in the state happen at rural intersections.
kxlp941.com
Minnesota Secretary of State Simon says Voters are Engaged
Secretary of State Steve Simon is predicting a large number of Minnesotans will vote in the first non-presidential election since the COVID pandemic. Simon says November midterms usually draw fewer voters to the polls:. “I’m sensing that out there as many others are that people are engaged. They’re paying attention....
Comments / 0