Most common mistakes voters make on their mail ballots
DENVER — As ballots start arriving in mailboxes for the Nov. 8 election, officials at Denver Elections Division shared with 9NEWS the most common mistakes they see when voters return their ballots. The good news is that elections officials also explained what they do (or what the voter’s options...
sentinelcolorado.com
AURORA VOTES 2022: Local voters asked to sign off on charter change allowing people with felonies to seek office
AURORA | Aurorans will be asked this fall whether they support replacing the city’s ban on people with any felony convictions running for City Council with a ban targeting convictions for crimes related to corruption, after a court ruled the existing ban is unconstitutional. The proposed change to Aurora’s...
cpr.org
5 takeaways from recent Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl debates
The race for the governorship in Colorado hit its fastest pace yet with two debates between Democratic incumbent Gov. Jared Polis and his challenger, Republican Heidi Ganahl in the past week. A Thursday debate was hosted by The Colorado Sun and CBS4 in Denver, while another on Sunday was hosted...
denverite.com
Here’s how crime shows up on Denver’s November ballot
Denverite asked more than 100 residents what they are hoping to see political candidates address in 2022. In our interviews, we learned that crime was second on residents’ minds, behind the city’s affordability. Denverites are specifically worried about rising violence and property crimes, accessibility to parts of town...
1310kfka.com
Greeley-Evans SD under investigation for allegd campaign violations
The Greeley-Evans School District is under investigation for potential campaign and political finance violations. The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office said its elections division is investigating to determine whether the district made prohibited expenditures in its efforts to get voters to approve a mill levy override. The Greeley Tribune reports the two complaints were filed recently by district resident Stacey Casteel, who claims the district improperly used school email systems, logos, printers and computers to persuade the public to vote yes. A district spokeswoman said it’s not been found they did anything wrong, and they’ll await the decision from the elections division. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Robin Niceta to appear in Arapahoe County Court Monday
Robin Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court on Monday afternoon on charges of falsifying a child abuse report to retaliate against an Aurora city councilwoman.Niceta is the former Arapahoe County Human Services worker who has been the subject of investigation and the Colorado Department of Human Services has reviewed cases handled by Niceta when she was a child protective caseworker for Arapahoe County.The state investigation began after Niceta was charged with making an anonymous complaint this past January, accusing Aurora City Councilwoman Danielle Jurinsky with sexually abusing her 2-year-old son. Jurinsky was cleared of any wrongdoing.Investigators believe Niceta made the accusation as retaliation for Jurinsky's public criticism of Niceta's then-intimate partner, former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson.Niceta resigned from her position in May but was charged with filing a false child abuse report and attempting to influence a public servant. A class action lawsuit was filed against the Arapahoe County Department of Human Services saying the agency and Niceta improperly investigated dozens of families and acted unethically.Niceta is expected to appear in Arapahoe County Court at 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Aurora council, getting along better, tackles homelessness again
(Aurora, Colo.) Not that long ago, the Aurora City Council regularly sparred verbally over anything and everything during public meetings. It became so tiresome for two constituents that they called in to a council meeting during the “public invited to be heard” portion and scolded the council.
coloradosun.com
Amendment D: Colorado’s governor would be empowered to reassign judges to newly created judicial district
When lawmakers created a new judicial district in 2020 to account for population growth, they didn’t specify how to appoint judges in the new district — and the Colorado Constitution doesn’t give exact directions, either. Amendment D is a one-time measure that would amend the state Constitution...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
After Fellow Republicans Called It ‘Arrogant’ & Inappropriate, Kirkmeyer Still Billed Taxpayers for Driving to Work
“I’ve always had this test as an elected official that, you know, if you can’t go home and look yourself in the mirror, you probably shouldn’t be doing it, right?” said Colorado congressional candidate Barbara Kirkmeyer earlier this year. “If your children would be embarrassed by what you’ve done, you probably shouldn’t be doing it. I’ve tried to live by that test.”
Deadline extended for public survey about next Aurora fire chief
Aurora residents now get more time to participate in a survey that could help shape strategies used to recruit Aurora’s next fire chief. The recruiting firm leading the national search CPS HR Consulting extended the survey deadline until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, city officials announced late last week. It can be found at EngageAurora.org/FireChiefSearch.
denverite.com
Denver Initiated Ordinance 307: The one on sidewalks
Denver’s sidewalks can be perfectly smooth walkways, bumpy flagstones, disintegrating concrete, or, sometimes, completely non-existent. It all depends on where you are, because the city has struggled for years to expeditiously repair and build new sidewalks. One big part of the problem: sidewalks are the responsibility of property owners.
Denver sends corrected voting booklet after errors found
The Denver Clerk & Recorder's Office is issuing an updated local ballot mailer that corrects errors in the initial booklet that was already mailed to voters. This will be sent to voters "ASAP" with the corrected information. The clerk & recorder's office said that the initial booklet contained errors for ballot questions in the Spanish version of Ballot Measures 2J and 2K, and omitted comments for Ballot Measure 2I and Ordinance 307. The officer said that the comments for those two were "received prior to deadline.""Those constraints are an explanation, but they are not an excuse. As the elected Clerk...
Westminster students involved in deadly house party shooting, school district says
Westminster Public Schools said students from its district were involved in a deadly Adams County house party shooting early Saturday morning.
Denver likely to pay photographer $350,000 to settle police lawsuit
The George Floyd protests in downtown Denver.Colin Lloyd/Unsplash. CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misidentified Trevor Hughes as working for USA Today. The Trevor Hughes in the settlement is an independent photographer, not a newspaper reporter. NewsBreak regrets the error.
50plusmarketplacenews.com
Jefferson County to Mail Residents TABOR Refund Checks
Jefferson County taxpayers will soon receive a TABOR refund check in the mail, as required by the state’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Amendment (TABOR). The TABOR Amendment requires governments in Colorado to refund revenue collected above the TABOR limit for a given fiscal year or seek voter approval to retain the revenue. In 2021, Jefferson County received approximately $17.3 million in revenue above the TABOR revenue limit, as a result, the county is required to give that money back to the 213K property taxpayers in 2022.
KJCT8
Aurora man arrested for making false statements to buy firearms for other individuals
AURORA, Colo. (KJCT) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jordan James Martinez, a 24-year-old man of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for making false statements to purchase firearms for other individuals from licensed dealers. According to the indictment, from...
i-70scout.com
CPW relocates bear from residential area of Littleton to better habitat
The Official News of Watkins, Bennett, Strasburg, Byers, Deer Trail, and Agate. LITTLETON, COLO. – After receiving a report of a bear hit by a car near Ken Caryl Avenue and Kipling Parkway in Littleton, Colorado around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers received a second call of a bear in a tree in a residential area not far from the intersection. Officers from CPW and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office monitored the bear throughout the evening, suspecting it was the same bear that had been hit by a car. When the bear was still in the tree in the morning, the decision was made to tranquilize and evaluate the bear.
KKTV
WATCH - Protesters gather outside the El Paso County Jail
Law enforcement from the Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with officials in Cañon City to recover four stolen vehicles. Abbott Labs has issued a recall for certain bottles of baby formula. Updated: 21 hours ago. The Colorado state health department is urging...
arizonasuntimes.com
Celebrity Drag Queen Serves as Crossing Guard for Denver Students to Promote Safety
A Denver school featured a drag queen as a crossing guard in celebration of National Walk and Bike to School Day, according to school social media posts. Drag entertainer Dixie Krystals helped students cross the street at Denver Public School on Oct. 12 as a part of the school’s Walk & Roll to School Day, according to social media posts. Krystals was included as one of the school’s “celebrity crossing guards” in honor of Pedestrian Safety Month.
Denver Residents To Get Cash Up To $1000 Per Month
If you or someone you love lives in Denver, Colorado, here is a state relief program geared to help with your financial troubles. Many Americans live paycheck to paycheck meanwhile others are struggling to make ends meet without a job. This new project aims to help residents heavily burdened by high costs of living. For the households accepted into the program, the receipent will recieve $1,000 per month.
