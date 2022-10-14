Read full article on original website
dailycoin.com
Binance Launches CoinMarketCap (CMC) Index Series Tracking Top 10 Cryptos
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced that it will be launching its first index product that will track the top 10 biggest cryptos, as ranked by their market capitalization. Binance Launches First Index Product. On Monday, October 17th, Binance announced the launch of its...
todaynftnews.com
Magic Eden’s Solana NFT market share slumps as trading platforms as royalties are rejected
We have all known Magic Eden for leading the NFT marketplace on Solana for over a year now, and it was marching to the valuation of $1.6 billion in June. However, as the debate over NFT royalties is gaining rage, the grasp of Magic Eden on the Solana market has been eroding significantly in recent weeks.
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum-Based Altcoin About To Witness Massive Volatility, According to Blockchain Analytics Firm Santiment
Crypto analytics firm Santiment says that an Ethereum (ETH)-based altcoin with one of the highest supply on exchanges will see increased price swings after trading sideways for some time. Santiment says the price of the native token of the automated market maker (AMM) Bancor (BNT) is rallying as the token’s...
todaynftnews.com
Cointelegraph is planning to turn articles into NFTs giving access to first 500 readers
Cointelegraph is turning articles related to the blockchain industry as digital collectibles into mintable NFTs . They are introducing their historical NFT collection crypto industry’s most memorable moments. Cointelegraph will allow crypto media outlets to turn their articles into mintable nonfungible tokens as they seek a decentralized catalogue of...
todaynftnews.com
SolSea NFT announces TrustWallet integration to safely explore crypto
SolSeaNFT announces Trust wallet integration. Trust wallet stores BEP2, ERC721, and ERC20, among other tokens. SolSea shares video tutorial for Trust wallet with Twitter followers. Solans integrates Trust Wallet and finally brings it to solder.io platform. Trust Wallet helps users to safely explore the world of crypto. In fact, Trust...
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
todaynftnews.com
Mark Zuckerberg announced that ‘Legs’ are coming soon on Meta
It is no surprise to say that Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO, and Co-Founder of Meta, is one who is eagerly waiting for Meta’s future metaverse. Recently earlier this week, it was noticed when the billionaire announced that one of the most requested features on the road map is coming soon.
Maybe This Crypto Could Become the First $1 Meme Coin
Tamadoge is a new play-to-earn meme coin that has become one of the most hyped coins of the year.
todaynftnews.com
Jack Dorsey’s famous first Tweet NFT experiences 99.99% loss in price
For the first time in Twitter history, a tweet was sold as NFTs for literally $2.9 million in March 2021. Nobody could believe such a thing to occur ever since the early dawn of the internet. However, things have de-escalated since then. Now, the most recent bid is a mere...
PayPal Sets Social Media Ablaze with Major Change
PayPal (PYPL) is in trouble. The financial services platform has been in a major decline since the beginning of the year. Its stock price has fallen 52.2% since January. The market value has decreased by nearly $114 billion during that period to $104.3 billion. Profitability concerns surrounding fintech have grown...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Abruptly Moves Over $245,000,000 in BTC – Here’s Where the Crypto Is Going
A whale is transferring Bitcoin (BTC) worth tens of millions of dollars amid a downturn in the choppy crypto markets. According to whale watcher Whale Alert, the large Bitcoin holder transferred 12,970 BTC worth slightly over $248 million at time of sending from an unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Wallet Provider Metamask Allows Direct Bank-to-Wallet Transfers, Uniglo.io Likely To See Uptick With Increased Accessibility to the Ethereum Ecosystem
Ever-popular wallet Metamask is making the purchasing of cryptocurrency even easier with a new feature allowing instant bank transfers. Metamask developer ConsenSys teamed up with fintech company Sardine to launch the new service. Previously, users would need to wait for slow transfers to clear or rely on credit cards or crypto exchanges, encountering annoying limits and high declination rates. Conversely, Sardine’s limit is a generous $3,000 (more than 30 tokens). Sardine’s ACH (Automatic Clearing House) works within minutes, around the clock, even on holidays, lending users extreme convenience. There is also great provision against illicit activity: Sardine’s website boasts that its tech is able to detect 300% more fraud than other vendors and that its users reportedly experience 90% less identity fraud than through other platforms.
todaynftnews.com
Here’s what industry experts think about the future of NFTs
Trading volumes for nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have decreased by almost 98% since January, but according to numerous industry insiders, there is nothing to worry about because the technology is still developing and getting better. Although NFT market activity and sales volume slowed down in September, according to Jonathon Miller, managing...
CoinTelegraph
Crypto Twitter split as another NFT platform moves to opt-in royalties
Solana-based Magic Eden has become the latest nonfungible token (NFT) marketplace to shift to an optional royalties model, following in the footsteps of X2Y2 in August, albeit reluctantly. Under the optional royalties model, buyers are given the power to set the royalties they want to contribute to an NFT project,...
bitcoinist.com
Three Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022: Big Eyes Token, Ripple (XRP), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Since the creation of the first meme coin in 2013, the crypto market has experienced hundreds of meme coins battling for the success of Dogecoin (DOGE). There have been numerous coins, but Shiba Inu (SHIB) has enjoyed similar success to Dogecoin. Shiba Inu currently trails four places behind the meme coin giant as of September.
cryptoglobe.com
Some of the Biggest Asset Managers Are Building Out Their Crypto Teams, Says Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder
Recently, Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital (MCD), talked about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are preparing to go “all-in” on crypto. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Pompliano said:. “Regardless of what happens to price...
cryptoslate.com
Binance allegedly filed inadequate financial report in UK – FT
Directors at Dimplx have alleged that Binance’s 2020 annual report for its UK subsidiary was inaccurate as it did not accurately report the nature of the exchange’s business, revenue, assets, and liabilities, the Financial Times reported on Oct. 12. According to the report, the inaccuracies were reported for...
CoinTelegraph
Binance launches $500M lending project to support crypto miners
Binance Pool, a mining subsidiary of Binance, launched a $500 million lending project to support the crypto mining industry. It will provide loans to private blue-chip Bitcoin (BTC) crypto miners. According to the official blog post from Oct. 14, the Binance Pool will provide access to a $500 million loan...
makeuseof.com
Ethereum Classic (ETC) vs. Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW): What's the Difference?
Ethereum is the most widely used blockchain in existence and the second-most popular cryptocurrency in the world, next to Bitcoin. But, like Bitcoin, various Ethereum derivatives serve different functions, including Ethereum Classic (ETC) and Ethereum Proof of Work (ETHW). But what, exactly, is the difference between ETC and ETHW? What is their purpose, and are they useful?
dailyhodl.com
Ethereum Rival Could Generate 900% Growth for Long-Term Bulls as One Altcoin Gears Up for Fresh Rally: Analyst
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely altcoin calls says one Ethereum (ETH) challenger could generate massive growth for long-term holders. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 184,700 Twitter followers that he believes smart contract platform Solana (SOL) looks primed for a fresh leg down. However,...
