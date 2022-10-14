Muldrow Man Killed In Crash In Sequoyah County

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers say a man is dead after a crash in Sequoyah County.

Troopers say the crash happened eastbound along US-64 at around 12:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

Troopers identified the driver as 42-year-old Kenneth Taylor of Muldrow, Oklahoma.

According to troopers, Taylor was traveling eastbound on US-64 when he veered off the road to the left, overcorrected and crossed the roadway before veering off the road to the right. Troopers say the vehicle rolled once and ejected Taylor.

Taylor was pronounced deceased on scene by Pafford EMS.