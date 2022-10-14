FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was very relieved after the 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday and joked about his plans for Sunday. “Oh my God, could you imagine getting on that plane with losing?,” Pittman said. “Oh my lord. Hearing how terrible I am and all that. And how bad I need to fire KB (Kendal Briles) and all this kind of… Come on. The man scored, we scored 52… I’m not getting into that.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 20 HOURS AGO