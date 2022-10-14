Read full article on original website
Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros
Rewired Fest offers fun for families & gaming pros.
Good Day Shoutout - Kerri Besse & Turpentine Creek
Good Day Shoutout – Kerri Besse & Turpentine Creek.
Watson Primary School Weather Talk October 18 2022
Chief Meteorologist Dan Skoff traveled to Huntsville the morning of October 18th and spoke with the kindergarten through 2nd grade class at Watson Primary school teaching them all about severe weather safety. Here's the video during weather in the 5 PM News on KNWA.
Trailblazers plan to pass the mic
Prairie Grove officer retires after return to force. A Prairie Grove police officer that was shot three times in the line of duty and returned to work a year later has retired from the force. Tyler Franks was shot three times during a domestic disturbance call in May, 2021.
World Restart a Heart Day
World Restart a Heart Day
Arkansas, Auburn kickoff time set for Week 9
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Auburn both have a bye for Week 8, but on Oct. 29 the two will kickoff at 11 a.m. and televised on the SEC Network. Arkansas (4-3, 1-3) is coming off a win over BYU while Auburn (3-4, 1-3) lost to Ole Miss. The two are tied at the bottom of the SEC West standings right now.
Arkansas using bye week to heal
FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman was very relieved after the 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday and joked about his plans for Sunday. “Oh my God, could you imagine getting on that plane with losing?,” Pittman said. “Oh my lord. Hearing how terrible I am and all that. And how bad I need to fire KB (Kendal Briles) and all this kind of… Come on. The man scored, we scored 52… I’m not getting into that.
Hudson Clark plays big role in Arkansas’ win
FAYETTEVILLE — Hudson Clark was one of the catalysts for Arkansas in a 52-35 win over BYU on Saturday in Provo, Utah. Clark finished with 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery to help the Hogs break a three-game losing skid. Clark’s interception came with 2:22 remaining in the first half. It was his first interception since picking off three against Ole Miss in 2020.
WATCH: Mike Neighbors talks about this year’s team at SEC Tipoff
BIRMINGHAM, Al. (KNWA/KFTA) – On Tuesday, the Arkansas’ women’s basketball team got the spotlight at the SEC Tipoff in Birmingham, Alabama. Head coach Mike Neighbors, senior guard Makayla Daniels, and redshirt senior forward Erynn Barnum spoke to the media about this year’s squad. See what Coach...
Looking back at Arkansas’ keys to defeat BYU
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas defeated BYU 52-35 on Saturday to allow the team to head into the bye week with some momentum while they try to get some players healed up for the final five games. This reporter predicted the Hogs would be 4-3 at this point of the season....
Two Hogs on midseason AA team, O-line honored
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A pair of Razorbacks have been named to the Sporting News Midseason All-America team. Both linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg have been chosen to the team. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the team. Sanders transferred to Arkansas...
Hudson Clark named SEC Defensive Player of Week
FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior Hudson Clark has been named the SEC Defensive Player of the Week following Arkansas’ 52-35 victory over BYU on Saturday. Clark had 11 tackles, four solo, one interception and a fumble recovery in the win. It’s the second time he has received a weekly honor from the SEC. The first was in 2020 after he intercepted three passes against Ole Miss.
