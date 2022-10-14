Read full article on original website
Halloween Ends: BTS Photo Shows Off Unmasked Michael Myers
In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.
A Christmas Story Christmas Trailer Teaser: Ralphie Returns
Legendary and Warner Bros. have unwrapped the first trailer teaser for A Christmas Story Christmas, the decades-later sequel to the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story. Peter Billingsley — who played the embattled nine-year-old whose wish was for Santa to gift him a Red Ryder Carbine Action 200-shot Range Model air rifle — returns to play a grown-up Ralphie Parker, narrator of the original film (voiced by author Jean Shepherd). The first footage, which you can see below, teases a trip back to Cleveland Street when the Christmas Story sequel is streaming November 17th on HBO Max.
