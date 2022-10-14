In the current trilogy of David Gordon Green-directed Halloween films, the murderer Michael Myers has been seen without his mask on a handful of times, yet how his face actually looks has been obscured in each film, though stuntperson Lydia Hand showed off a behind-the-scenes photo in which we get our best look yet at the character. While Michael's identity has obviously never been a secret and audiences have seen him unmasked in the original Halloween, this photo from filming Halloween Ends displays just what the years of aging and injuries have done to his face, as he's played by James Jude Courtney in this series of films. Check out the behind-the-scenes photo below and see Halloween Ends in theaters and on Peacock now.

8 HOURS AGO