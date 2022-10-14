Read full article on original website
Ukraine's power, water supplies under Russian attack again
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians on Tuesday, part of what the country’s president called an expanding Russian campaign to drive the nation into the cold and dark and make peace talks impossible. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said nearly one-third of Ukraine’s power stations have been destroyed in the past week, “causing massive blackouts across the country.” “No space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime,” he tweeted. Depriving people of water, electricity and heat as winter begins to bite, and the broadening use of so-called suicide drones that nosedive into targets have opened a new phase in Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war. The bombardments appear aimed at wearing down the notable resilience Ukrainians have shown in the nearly eight months since Moscow invaded.
Germany fires cybersecurity chief after reports of possible Russia ties
BERLIN, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Germany's interior ministry fired the country's cybersecurity chief on Tuesday and launched an investigation into his conduct after media allegations that he may have come into contact with Russian security circles through a consultancy he co-founded.
‘Can’t Force Love’: Russian Diplomats Told to Kiss West Goodbye
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov declared Tuesday that there is no need to maintain a diplomatic presence in western countries, in the latest sign that Russia may be toying with the idea of severing diplomatic ties with western countries as its war in Ukraine nears the nine month mark.“There is neither point nor desire to maintain the previous presence in Western states. Our people work there in conditions that can hardly be called human,” Lavrov said, according to TASS. “Problems are being created constantly for them; they face threats of physical assaults.”Lavrov, speaking to a group of graduates admitted to...
US: French cement firm admits Islamic State group payments
NEW YORK – French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million.
Scholz overrides allies, keeps 3 German nuke plants running
BERLIN – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz ordered ministers Monday to prepare to keep all of the country's three remaining nuclear plants running until mid-April, putting his foot down on an issue that had threatened to split his three-party government. The decision comes as Germany tries to prevent a possible...
EU lawmakers reject border agency budget over misconduct
BRUSSELS – European Union lawmakers refused on Tuesday to endorse the way the EU’s border and coast guard agency used its 2020 budget, over concerns about serious misconduct by staff and human rights concerns involving Frontex’s work. Frontex supervises the 27-nation EU’s outside borders. The agency is...
Separated by war, brought together by love💗🐱: Houston woman helps Ukrainian girl reunite with cat
HOUSTON – A Ukrainian girl has been reunited with her cat months after her family fled their country. It’s all with help from a Houston woman. The Bezhenar family fled their home in Odessa on Feb. 25, 2022, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine. A story that is similar for millions of Ukrainians.
