Cowboys vs. Eagles: Best Same Game Parlay picks & player props for Sunday Night Football include a Jalen Hurts rushing touchdown & stingy defense on Tony Pollard, Dallas Goedert

Legionella Bacteria Identified in Townships Served by Trenton Water Works, Health Officials Urge PrecautionsMorristown MinuteTrenton, NJ
Bullets Ain't Got No Names: The Complex Intersection of Crime, Universities, and Residents of Large CitiesCamille P.
This Hidden NJ Deli Serves Some of the Best Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenMarlton, NJ
This Pennsylvania attraction was just named America's "Scariest Haunted House"Ellen EastwoodSpring City, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Sporting News
Nick Sirianni's fourth-quarter F-bomb in Eagles' win over Cowboys was so perfectly Philadelphia
The city of brotherly "love." Nick Sirianni has become definitively Philadelphia, largely thanks to the somewhat surprising start to his Philadelphia career since 2021. The sophomore head coach has guided the upstart Eagles to a 6-0 record in 2022, building on a promising 9-8 campaign from the season prior. On...
Sporting News
Tom Brady takes out frustration on Buccaneers' offensive linemen after first-half struggles vs. Steelers
The Buccaneers' offense was expected to have an easy time moving the ball against the Steelers in Week 6. Pittsburgh was missing most of its starting secondary, including All-Pro safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, so Tom Brady and Co. were supposed to feast upon the backup players. Instead, Tampa Bay found itself...
Sporting News
Josh Gordon suspension timeline: How WR's career path led him to release from Titans
Josh Gordon has had plenty of NFL opportunities to play wide receiver for the Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Chiefs and Titans, After being suspended for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy five times in his career (six suspensions overall), he is running close to empty on his chances. Gordon saw his...
Sporting News
What happened to Melvin Gordon? Broncos sideline RB during 'Monday Night Football' loss to Chargers
There's not much for Broncos country to be happy about in the backfield. When Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending injury in Week 4, that opened the door for Melvin Gordon to get a bit more volume. Unbeknownst to fantasy owners, that wouldn't necessarily be the case. During the Broncos' 19-16...
Sporting News
Week 7 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks
The most brutal of all bye weeks is upon us (Eagles, Bills, Rams, Vikings), so having a set of reliable fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. As we always say, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can absorb, the more it will sharpen your Week 7 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Surprising Giants, Jets continue to rise; Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers fade for Week 7
Week 6 in the NFL was a great showcase for the strong top two teams in Sporting News' power rankings to further flex in front of big national audiences. As for some other familiar playoff contenders in the NFC and AFC, it was a rough week, giving upset-minded upstarts more legs.
Sporting News
Fantasy Football Start 'Em Sit 'Em: NFL Week 7 lineup advice, best matchups, DFS picks
Fantasy football owners face more tough start 'em, sit 'em decisions in Week 7, and things don't get easier with four offenses filled with top-flight fantasy performers — Bills, Eagles, Vikings, and Rams — off for the second and most brutal bye week of the 2022 NFL season. Fortunately, Sporting News NFL writer Vinnie Iyer is here to help with his Week 7 fantasy lineup advice and DFS tips.
Sporting News
What channel is Broncos vs. Chargers on today? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' in Week 6
The Broncos and Chargers have a lot to live up to — in more ways than one. In Week 5, the Raiders and Chiefs played a stellar game that came down to the last Vegas possession in the fourth, and resulted in the Chiefs just barely eking out a win over their AFC West rivals, 30-29.
Sporting News
Kenny Pickett injury update: Steelers QB out vs. Buccaneers after concussion suffered on big hit from Devin White
The Steelers were getting a spark from Kenny Pickett in their Week 6 game against the Buccaneers, but they have lost the first-round pick to a concussion. Pickett took a big hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White while throwing a pass midway through the third quarter of Pittsburgh's Week 6 game. He was able to complete the pass but came up injured on the play.
Sporting News
What's wrong with the Dolphins? Mike McDaniel says blaming 3-game losing streak on QB injuries 'the easy thing to do'
Three weeks into the 2022 NFL season, the Dolphins were regarded as one of the league's most surprising teams. Miami won its first three games, and after it beat the Super Bowl-favorite Bills many crowned them a top-five team in the NFL. It looked like new coach Mike McDaniel had revitalized the team's offense and the team was getting the most out of Tua Tagovailoa in a prove-it year.
Sporting News
Why Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots reportedly got 'a little sideways' after Josh McDaniels departure, ankle injury
Mac Jones' second season with the Patriots hasn't gone as planned to date. Many were hoping that the 2021 first-round pick would take a step forward in 2022 after a promising rookie campaign that saw him finish second in the Offensive Rookie of the Year voting to only Ja'Marr Chase.
Sporting News
Russell Wilson injury update: Hamstring issue leaves Broncos QB's status for Week 7 vs. Jets unclear
Broncos country, let's cry. Denver hasn't exactly gotten off to a great start in the Russell Wilson-Nathaniel Hackett era. They fell to 2-4 with a "Monday Night Football" loss to the Chargers, and now, Wilson has another injury to worry about in addition to his performance. Coming off a reported...
Sporting News
Cardinals' struggles on offense put Kyler Murray, Kliff Kingsbury's contracts under the microscope
After signing quarterback Kyler Murray and coach Kliff Kingsbury to big contract extensions in the offseason, it appeared the Cardinals had secured their long-term future. Six weeks into the 2022 NFL season, Arizona sits at the bottom of the NFC West. Kingsbury's offense — his supposed calling card — has languished, scoring just 11 touchdowns total.
Sporting News
Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, Damien Harris impacting Week 7 RB rankings
It's that time of the fantasy football season when injuries and bye weeks start to play major roles, forcing fantasy owners to count on waiver-wire streamers and deeper sleepers to stay afloat. Entering Week 7, three key banged-up RBs -- Jonathan Taylor, D'Andre Swift, and Damien Harris -- have a profound effect on the RB rankings. Will any of these must-start running backs return to game action this week?
Sporting News
Why the Bills' Jordan Poyer rode 15 hours in a car each way to play at Kansas City in Week 6
Bills vs. Chiefs was the biggest game so far in the 2022 NFL season for both teams. Don't believe that? Just ask Bills safety Jordan Poyer. Poyer didn't appear on the team's final Week 6 injury report; he had recovered from an injury to his ribs, meaning he was cleared to play. But Poyer wasn't cleared to fly to Kansas City from Buffalo for the game, due to the difference in air pressure.
Sporting News
Why was Mitch Trubisky benched? Steelers QB's confrontation with Diontae Johnson gave Kenny Pickett opportunity
Many assumed that Mitch Trubisky was benched by the Steelers in Week 4 because of his poor performance to start the 2022 NFL season. That wasn't, however, the only thing that prompted Pittsburgh to thrust first-round rookie Kenny Pickett into action against the Jets. Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette...
Sporting News
CBS's Tony Romo perfectly predicted score of Chiefs-Bills game in first quarter, adding to legend that is ‘Romostradamus’
Tony Romo brought his crystal ball to the Arrowhead Stadium press box. While many were expecting an offensive slugfest between two of the league's best offenses, the CBS analyst thought this was going to be a low-scoring affair. And with just over five minutes left in the first quarter, before any points had been scored, Romo told play-by-play voice Jim Nantz he gave his final score prediction.
Sporting News
Rams to request NFL rule change to make roughing the passer, other personal foul penalties reviewable, per report
This story has been updated from a previous version. The Rams will submit a rule change to the NFL's competition committee to make all personal foul penalties reviewable, including roughing the passer, ESPN reports. The impetus for the rule change request likely stems from two high-profile roughing the passer calls...
Sporting News
How long is Carson Wentz out? Latest news, updates on Commanders QB's injury status
Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz has been banged up over the last two weeks, playing through a shoulder injury in Thursday night's win over the Bears and suffering a finger injury as well. Though Washington escaped with the win, Wentz struggled and finished 12-of-22 for 99 yards. The Commanders had a...
Sporting News
Is Michael Thomas playing Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Saints-Cardinals Thursday Night Football
Injuries have plagued the Saints virtually all season, and heading into Week 7's Thursday Night Football matchup with the Cardinals, several key players figure to be "out" or "questionable" once again. Chief among them is veteran WR Michael Thomas, who's missed the past three games because of a toe injury. Because of a brutal four-team bye (Rams, Vikings, Eagles, Bills) and injuries to other key receivers, Thomas' presence matters quite a bit to fantasy football owners. If he's out, it could force some waiver-wire streamers into start 'em, sit 'em debates.
