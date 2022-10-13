Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma Therapeutics Market Size Share Trends Growth Demand and Competitive Analysis Insights 2022-2029 | DataM Intelligence

[218 Pages Report] The global EMI shielding market size is anticipated to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2027. The report “EMI Shielding Market by Material (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, EMI/EMC Filters), Method (Radiation, Conduction), Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive) – Global Forecast to 2027” The global EMI shielding market size is expected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2022 to USD 8.6 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The increasing usage of EMI shielding solutions in consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications & information technology is the key factors boosting the growth of the market.

