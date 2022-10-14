Read full article on original website
79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 17, 2022.
HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Todd Allen Smith, of 2132 N. 56th Ave., Mears; Shelby Police Department (SPD); larceny $1,000-$20,000. Probable cause hearing: Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. Bail: $5,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Smith also faces a misdemeanor of domestic violence stemming from an Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrest. Pretrial: Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Bail: $3,500/cash/surety/10 percent.
Domestic violence arrests top police activity.
Domestic violence arrests top police activity. The following is recent police activity in Oceana County:. 7:01 a.m., (Oceana County Sheriff’s Office), a 50-year-old Mears man was arrested for domestic assault, 2100 block of North 56th Avenue, Golden Township. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022:. 9:18 a.m., (OCSO), larceny of a catalytic...
Halloween Events 2022
The following Halloween events scheduled for Mason and Oceana counties have been reported to Mason County Press and Oceana County Press. If your organization is holding an event, please email [email protected]. Begin the subject line with “Halloween Event.”. Friday, Oct. 21. Harvey’s Haunted Garage and Maze, 320 S....
Trick or treating set for Oct. 29 in New Era.
NEW ERA — New Era will celebrate Halloween and host trick or treating Saturday, Oct. 29. “After speaking with many school staff, parents and community members, we decided to host Halloween on a Saturday to accommodate young children’s need for early bedtime on school nights and busy working parents’ and families’ weeknight schedules,” said Chelsea Hayes, one of the event organizers. “This gives local families an option — they can choose to bring their children to New Era on Saturday and/or another neighboring town on Monday, the 31st. If this goes well, we would love to always host Halloween/trick or treating in New Era on the last Saturday of October each year as a new tradition.”
Lake County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Suspicious Death in Webber Township
Update 10/18/22 10:36 p.m. Deputies were called to a house in Webber Township around 10 p.m. Monday night after a neighbor reported they heard gun shots. Deputies found three people inside the home, including a man on the floor suffering a gunshot wound to the head. One person was performing CPR on the victim, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township
Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
First Baptist Church hosts Trunk or Treat.
HART — First Baptist Church hosts Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m. “What could be more fun than putting on a silly costume and getting free candy? Not having to go door to door!” said FBC Associate Pastor David Moul. “Cruise on over to the...
Lake County deputies investigate suspicious shooting death
Lake County deputies are investigating a suspicious death after a 21-year-old was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
2 arrested for at least 15 storage unit break-ins
A Cedar Springs-area couple has been arrested for allegedly breaking into at least 15 storage units.
Massive indoor athletic facility revealed for Muskegon's 'No More Sidelines'
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Muskegon-based organization endowing children with special needs, sense of community and belonging via team sports recently revealed its upgraded headquarters. 13 ON YOUR SIDE profiled the effort to secure and renovate the building, now the Folkert Community Hub at 640 Seminole Road in Muskegon in...
Obituary: Kay Phillips, 83, of Hart
Kay Karolyn (Bitson) Phillips, 83, of Hart, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born in Muskegon on May 27, 1939 to Edward and Violet Bitson. She married Glenn (Sonny) Phillips, Jr. on August 31, 1957 and celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to Glenn passing away on October 4, 2017.
Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?
As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
News alert: Strong winds knocking down trees, power lines.
OCEANA COUNTY — There have been several reports of downed trees and power lines in the area due to strong winds Tuesday, Oct. 18. Drive with caution.
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
Man pleads guilty to stalking co-worker
A man pleaded guilty to two counts after his coworker accused him of putting antifreeze in her water bottle, court records show.
North Muskegon man walks out of hospital one month after horrific accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Despite a serious spinal cord injury, a Michigan man was able to walk out of the hospital that helped him recover all on his own. Andy Hoffman, 47, said he hit a pothole on the ground while riding his motorcycle Sept. 4. “It wasn't marked...
Mural at Grant Middle School causes concern among parents
A mural painted over the summer at Grant Middle School has become a flashpoint in the community, with some parents declaring it unfit for a public school at a board meeting earlier this week.
