NEW ERA — New Era will celebrate Halloween and host trick or treating Saturday, Oct. 29. “After speaking with many school staff, parents and community members, we decided to host Halloween on a Saturday to accommodate young children’s need for early bedtime on school nights and busy working parents’ and families’ weeknight schedules,” said Chelsea Hayes, one of the event organizers. “This gives local families an option — they can choose to bring their children to New Era on Saturday and/or another neighboring town on Monday, the 31st. If this goes well, we would love to always host Halloween/trick or treating in New Era on the last Saturday of October each year as a new tradition.”

NEW ERA, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO