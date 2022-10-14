ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oceanacountypress.com

79th District Court arraignments, Oct. 17, 2022.

HART — The following were arraigned recently in Oceana County’s 79th District Court:. Todd Allen Smith, of 2132 N. 56th Ave., Mears; Shelby Police Department (SPD); larceny $1,000-$20,000. Probable cause hearing: Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. Bail: $5,000/cash/surety/10 percent. Smith also faces a misdemeanor of domestic violence stemming from an Oceana County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) arrest. Pretrial: Nov. 17 at 11 a.m. Bail: $3,500/cash/surety/10 percent.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Domestic violence arrests top police activity.

Domestic violence arrests top police activity. The following is recent police activity in Oceana County:. 7:01 a.m., (Oceana County Sheriff’s Office), a 50-year-old Mears man was arrested for domestic assault, 2100 block of North 56th Avenue, Golden Township. Friday, Oct. 14, 2022:. 9:18 a.m., (OCSO), larceny of a catalytic...
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Halloween Events 2022

The following Halloween events scheduled for Mason and Oceana counties have been reported to Mason County Press and Oceana County Press. If your organization is holding an event, please email [email protected]. Begin the subject line with “Halloween Event.”. Friday, Oct. 21. Harvey’s Haunted Garage and Maze, 320 S....
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Trick or treating set for Oct. 29 in New Era.

NEW ERA — New Era will celebrate Halloween and host trick or treating Saturday, Oct. 29. “After speaking with many school staff, parents and community members, we decided to host Halloween on a Saturday to accommodate young children’s need for early bedtime on school nights and busy working parents’ and families’ weeknight schedules,” said Chelsea Hayes, one of the event organizers. “This gives local families an option — they can choose to bring their children to New Era on Saturday and/or another neighboring town on Monday, the 31st. If this goes well, we would love to always host Halloween/trick or treating in New Era on the last Saturday of October each year as a new tradition.”
NEW ERA, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Two people arrested following drug bust in Aetna Township

Two people are behind bars on drug charges following their arrest last week in Mecosta County's Aetna Township. The Sheriff's Office says on October 13th, detectives conducted background information and surveillance which ultimately led to the arrest of two subjects for the selling of methamphetamine. Drugs and money were recovered...
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
oceanacountypress.com

First Baptist Church hosts Trunk or Treat.

HART — First Baptist Church hosts Trunk or Treat Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-6:30 p.m. “What could be more fun than putting on a silly costume and getting free candy? Not having to go door to door!” said FBC Associate Pastor David Moul. “Cruise on over to the...
HART, MI
WANE-TV

Coroner: 2nd person involved in crash on US 30 dies

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday. A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
oceanacountypress.com

Obituary: Kay Phillips, 83, of Hart

Kay Karolyn (Bitson) Phillips, 83, of Hart, passed away on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born in Muskegon on May 27, 1939 to Edward and Violet Bitson. She married Glenn (Sonny) Phillips, Jr. on August 31, 1957 and celebrated 60 years of marriage prior to Glenn passing away on October 4, 2017.
MUSKEGON, MI
oceanacountypress.com

Locally made film holds premiere in Hollywood

LOS ANGELES — A movie that was filmed almost exclusively in Mason and Oceana counties had its world premiere this last week at the TCL Chinese Theatres in Hollywood. “Deer Camp ’86” was one of the first three films shown at Screamfest film festival on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Is Big Rapids big enough for ‘Project Elephant’?

As Gotion Inc. plans to build a massive electric vehicle battery plant near Big Rapids, locals agree there will be strong demand for the high-tech, high-wage jobs it would create. But some question whether the city of about 8,000 has the ready-made automotive workforce to support it. Gotion, a California-based...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
recordpatriot.com

MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder

MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
MANISTEE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy