Four Corners Edition, 10/14/22: trail use and elk habitat, higher demand at food banks, Navajo seedkeeper preserving ancestral foods, and more

The Navajo Nation has around 399,500 enrolled tribal people as of 2021. They own the biggest reservation in the nation. Over 27,000 square miles of land make up the reservation, which covers New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona. The Navajo Reservation is bigger than West Virginia. Most Navajos speak English, and the language is frequently utilized. New Mexico and Arizona have the most Navajos (over 108,000). These two states have more than 75% of the Navajo people. Few ethnic Navajos are members of the Colorado River Indian Tribes outside the Navajo Nation. The Navajo and Apache’s Athabaskan ancestors arrived in the Southwest around 1400 AD, as per archaeological and historical sources.

