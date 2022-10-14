Read full article on original website
Chicago Received 3,313 Migrants From Texas But This is the Real ProblemTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago's World Famous Chef Helps 200 New Migrants Who Arrived to The CityTom HandyChicago, IL
Mariano's Jewel merger: What will happen to your local supermarket and will prices go up?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Chicago neighborhood was ranked 5th best place to live in the U.S.Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Where to get the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
lastwordonsports.com
Bears RB David Montgomery Considered Potential Trade Target for Ravens
The Chicago Bears boast the NFL’s second-best rushing in terms of total yards. But their current situation – they are 2-4 following a loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football – has some urging them to begin the selloff. They have the second-toughest remaining schedule, per Tankathon.com, and have looked listless on offense more often than not.
Yardbarker
Former Bears QB Mitch Trubisky helps lead Steelers to upset win
Mitch Trubisky replaces Kenny Pickett and leads Steelers to upset win. Former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky was benched a few weeks back in favor of rookie Kenny Pickett in Pittsburgh. But it didn’t take long for Trubisky to find his way back into the game and help lead a big upset in the process.
Bears Announced Release of Wide Receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette
Bears release wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears announced on Tuesday they waived wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. The team promoted wide receiver Isaiah Coulter from the practice squad in a reciprocating move. Smith-Marsette is known for catching a ball from Justin Fields near the...
Back from 6-game suspension, Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins wants heavy workload Thursday
DeAndre Hopkins wants nothing to do with being on a limited snap count. The veteran wide receiver is back from his six-game league-mandated suspension, practiced on Tuesday and has made it known he wants to play. A lot. Right away, starting with Thursday night when the Hopkins is eligible to officially return for the Arizona...
lastwordonsports.com
Pittsburgh Steelers Trade Block After Week 6
The Pittsburgh Steelers won 20-18 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh. Even with a bright future headlined by Kenny Pickett and Najee Harris, the Pittsburgh Steelers need to be realistic about their chances this year. A loaded AFC and a competitive AFC North mean their playoff chances are slim at best. To set the team up for 2023 and beyond, Omar Khan could sell these three players for draft picks or disgruntled veterans.
thecomeback.com
Aaron Rodgers gets honest about Packers trade options
It’s been obvious to anybody watching the Green Bay Packers this season that the team is struggling offensively in the passing game, and that was extremely evident on Sunday afternoon during the team’s 27-10 loss to the New York Jets. In the shocking loss, Packers quarterbacks Jordan Love...
lastwordonsports.com
Kenyan Drake Is Showing Improvement
The New York Giants beat the Baltimore Ravens 24-20 in a disappointing loss for Baltimore. The result condemned them to 3-3 on the season. Despite the disappointing loss, one silver lining from the game was the performance of Kenyan Drake. Drake was a forgotten man after J.K. Dobbins’ return as the feature back. However, against the Giants, the sixth-year veteran proved his worth.
247Sports
Huskers offer Chicago Simeon senior RB Andre Crews
Chicago Simeon running back Andre Crews is having a big senior year and was rewarded for that on Monday with an offer from Nebraska, his first Big Ten opportunity. "I spoke to defensive backs coach Travis Fisher, he’s the Chicago area coach and he has been recruiting me for a year as a running back-athlete," Crews said. "He and head coach Mickey Joseph spoke to my head coach also. But Coach Fisher really liked how I remained patient and how I’ve trusted the process. It was a no-brainer. I'm a great student and he likes how I’m having a dominating season so far."
lastwordonsports.com
Big 12 Week Seven Takeaways
College football’s slate in week seven had huge matchups all day. The Big 12 had its own top-tier matchup that got overshadowed by another colossal game happening in Knoxville. Indeed, the Oklahoma State/TCU game will certainly dominate the Big 12 week seven takeaways. But make no mistake, the two biggest names in the conference made their own statements in different ways.
