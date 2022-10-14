ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Benzinga

Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
GEORGIA STATE
Benzinga

Jet2 Orders 35 Airbus A320neos For $3.9B

British travel company Jet2.com has ordered 35 new Airbus SE EADSY A320neo aircraft. The incremental order takes its total commitment to the Family to 98 aircraft. The A320neos will be configured for 180 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring creative lighting, new seating products, and 60% larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Procter & Gamble Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Procter & Gamble PG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 91.33 cents per share. On Thursday, Procter & Gamble will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 91.33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga

Trucking Company XPO Posts Q3 Miss And Long-Term Outlook Ahead Of Spinoff

XPO Logistics, Inc XPO shared preliminary results for the third quarter of FY22 and long-term targets. XPO expects revenue of $3.04 billion, below the consensus of $3.1 billion. It expects an operating income of $181 million - $185 million. XPO sees adjusted EBITDA of $348 million - $352 million. The...
Benzinga

Signature Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights

Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 2.39%, reporting an EPS of $5.57 versus an estimate of $5.44. Revenue was up $205.50 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Home Bancorp Q3 Earnings

Home Bancorp HBCP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.29. Revenue was up $4.84 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: State Street Q3 Earnings

State Street STT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. State Street beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was down $31.00 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q3 Earnings

Commerce Bancshares CBSH reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commerce Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 0.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.03. Revenue was up $33.34 million from the same...
Benzinga

Recap: Mercantile Bank Q3 Earnings

Mercantile Bank MBWM reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercantile Bank beat estimated earnings by 3.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.98. Revenue was up $2.94 million from the same...
Benzinga

Flower One To Go Private, Initiates Restructuring Of Its Balance Sheet

Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F, the Canadian parent company of the cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, announced that the Canadian company and its Canadian subsidiaries sought and obtained an initial order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. was appointed as the monitor.
NEVADA STATE
Benzinga

Recap: Truist Financial Q3 Earnings

Truist Financial TFC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Truist Financial reported in-line EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $249.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Benzinga

Silvergate Capital: Q3 Earnings Insights

Silvergate Capital SI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Silvergate Capital missed estimated earnings by 4.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.34. Revenue was up $37.64 million from the same...
Benzinga

Hasbro: Q3 Earnings Insights

Hasbro HAS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hasbro missed estimated earnings by 13.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.42 versus an estimate of $1.65. Revenue was down $294.00 million from the same period last...

