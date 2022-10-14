Read full article on original website
THC And CBD Are Just The Tip Of A Massive Iceberg: Why Are Other Cannabinoids Piquing Market Interest?
When it comes to cannabis compounds, THC and CBD are just the tip of a massive iceberg. Hundreds of compounds go into a plant strain, and many are now being tapped for their healing potential. While some are hitting shelves now, insiders believe the boom will occur sometime down the line.
Are Cracks Beginning To Form? Bank Of America Is Watching Credit Card Delinquencies Closely
Bank of America Corp BAC was out Monday with its current asset quality ratings. While net charge-offs are still "low and stable," the bank is closely monitoring early credit card delinquencies as they start to rise. This is a result of consumers racking up credit card debt because of widespread price increases across the U.S. economy.
Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Bank Of America At Great Recession Lows Would Be Worth Today
With an extremely volatile market, the S&P 500 has lost significant ground from its all-time-high in late December 2021. The market is now retesting early 2021 levels. Buying the dip was a great move during the 2008 Great Recession, when the S&P 500 lost roughly 50% of its value, ultimately bottoming at 666.79 on March 9, 2009.
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
Jet2 Orders 35 Airbus A320neos For $3.9B
British travel company Jet2.com has ordered 35 new Airbus SE EADSY A320neo aircraft. The incremental order takes its total commitment to the Family to 98 aircraft. The A320neos will be configured for 180 seats with an Airspace cabin featuring creative lighting, new seating products, and 60% larger overhead baggage bins for added personal storage.
Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Procter & Gamble Before The Dividend Payout
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Procter & Gamble PG. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 91.33 cents per share. On Thursday, Procter & Gamble will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 91.33 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Trucking Company XPO Posts Q3 Miss And Long-Term Outlook Ahead Of Spinoff
XPO Logistics, Inc XPO shared preliminary results for the third quarter of FY22 and long-term targets. XPO expects revenue of $3.04 billion, below the consensus of $3.1 billion. It expects an operating income of $181 million - $185 million. XPO sees adjusted EBITDA of $348 million - $352 million. The...
Interest Rates Increases and Opportunities (Part 1)
Today, we’ll review some of my favorite picks considering these higher interest rates for each sectors.
Splunk's Eligibility As Takeover Target Does Not Surprise This Analyst, Sees A Deal Likely
Needham analyst Mike Cikos reiterated a Buy on Splunk Inc SPLK with a $118 price target. He noted that his talk of Splunk's eligibility as an acquisition target continues to stir, and he was not surprised. A report disclosed that Starboard Value had built a position in Splunk, representing just...
Signature Bank: Q3 Earnings Insights
Signature Bank SBNY reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Signature Bank beat estimated earnings by 2.39%, reporting an EPS of $5.57 versus an estimate of $5.44. Revenue was up $205.50 million from the same...
Recap: Home Bancorp Q3 Earnings
Home Bancorp HBCP reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Home Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 0.78%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.29. Revenue was up $4.84 million from the same...
ManpowerGroup's Experis and Cisco Join Hands To Bridge Gap Between IT Employers And Industry Ready Workers
ManpowerGroup MAN-owned leading IT professional resourcing and project services provider Experis and Cisco Systems, Inc CSCO, collaborated to train, re-train, and upskill people around the world with in-demand IT skills to bag industry jobs. The partnership, which is currently live in the U.S. and Mexico with plans to expand to...
Recap: State Street Q3 Earnings
State Street STT reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 07:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. State Street beat estimated earnings by 2.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.82 versus an estimate of $1.78. Revenue was down $31.00 million from the same...
Recap: Commerce Bancshares Q3 Earnings
Commerce Bancshares CBSH reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Commerce Bancshares missed estimated earnings by 0.97%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.03. Revenue was up $33.34 million from the same...
US Stock Futures Surge Following Monday's Rally; Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson Earnings In Focus
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade on Tuesday after closing sharply higher in the previous session. The Dow Jones jumped by more than 550 points in the previous session following Friday's selloff after the UK reversed its proposed tax cuts. Data on industrial production for September will...
Recap: Mercantile Bank Q3 Earnings
Mercantile Bank MBWM reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:01 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Mercantile Bank beat estimated earnings by 3.06%, reporting an EPS of $1.01 versus an estimate of $0.98. Revenue was up $2.94 million from the same...
Flower One To Go Private, Initiates Restructuring Of Its Balance Sheet
Flower One Holdings Inc. FLOOF FONE F, the Canadian parent company of the cannabis cultivator and producer in Nevada, announced that the Canadian company and its Canadian subsidiaries sought and obtained an initial order of the Supreme Court of British Columbia pursuant to the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. was appointed as the monitor.
Recap: Truist Financial Q3 Earnings
Truist Financial TFC reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 05:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Truist Financial reported in-line EPS of $1.24 versus an estimate of $1.24. Revenue was up $249.00 million from the same period last year. Past Earnings...
Silvergate Capital: Q3 Earnings Insights
Silvergate Capital SI reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:25 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Silvergate Capital missed estimated earnings by 4.48%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.34. Revenue was up $37.64 million from the same...
Hasbro: Q3 Earnings Insights
Hasbro HAS reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Hasbro missed estimated earnings by 13.94%, reporting an EPS of $1.42 versus an estimate of $1.65. Revenue was down $294.00 million from the same period last...
