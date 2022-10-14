Read full article on original website
WWE Superstar returns to action at live event, teams with Damian Priest
Rhea Ripley returned to in-ring action for the first time in over four months. The Judgment Day member teamed with Damian Priest in a match against Dolph Ziggler and Nikki A.S.H. at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event House Show in Sioux City, Iowa. Ripley and Priest would go on to lose the match.
Tony Khan provides an update on a weekly ROH TV show
During an interview with Sports Illustrated, AEW and ROH CEO and President Tony Khan provided an update on a new weekly Ring of Honor television series. Khan further noted there will soon be great news about a weekly TV show for ROH. He also said that ROH will have one more PPV before the end of the year, and then he has plans for ROH to have its own standalone weekly TV show starting in 2023.
WWE SmackDown Superstar traded to Raw, reverts back to original name, aligns with JBL
Happy Corbin is back as Baron Corbin. He also has been traded to Monday Night Raw and is now aligned with JBL. During Monday’s Raw, JBL introduced Corbin as the newest member of the Raw roster. JBL said that Corbin was traded from SmackDown to Raw, after Rey Mysterio moved from Raw to SmackDown last Friday. JBL then went on to say that Corbin could succeed in any era, including the Attitude Era. He also said Dolph Ziggler had been stealing money from WWE for years, and Corbin is the current Wrestling God. Corbin would go on to have a match against Dolph Ziggler and defeat Ziggler with the End of Days.
What happened after AEW Dynamite went off the air on Tuesday night
After AEW went off the air, Tuesday night, Jon Moxley said everyone is going to say their prayers for “Hangman” Page and he hoped he would be “right as rain” but it’s a dangerous business and we saw how dangerous and hard it truly can be. The ring mics kept going out and Moxley wasn’t happy.
AEW behind-the-scenes docuseries reportedly to begin filming next month
According to a report from Fightful Select, AEW staff and talent were informed this past week that filming for a new behind-the-scenes docuseries will begin filming on November 2, when Dynamite rolls into the Chesapeake Arena in Baltimore. The report notes filming will continue for six weeks until the Winter...
Current lineup for Friday’s AEW Rampage and next week’s Dynamite
Below are the current lineups for this Friday night’s special live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT and next Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite, live on TBS. AEW Rampage 10/21/22 – Live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL. –Titles vs. Trademark Match: AEW Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed...
Meet AEW CEO and President Tony Khan this Thursday in Jacksonville, Florida
There will be a meet and greet with AEW President Tony Khan this Thursday afternoon in aat the Daily’s Place Box Office in Jacksonville, Florida. The meet and greet begins at 4:30 PM ET and is free with the purchase a Rampage ticket. It should be noted for the meet and greet, there is only one photo allowed, no autographs and no personal items.
Chris Jericho signs three year extension with AEW to include new duties
As first reported by Variety on Tuesday, 51-year-old Chris Jericho has signed a three-year contract extension with AEW, which takes him with the company through December 2025. Jericho’s new deal also includes duties as a producer, creative advisor and a mentor for the younger talent, in addition to his roll as an in-ring performer.
WWE’s Day 1 Premium Live Event reportedly canceled
As first reported by Wrestlenomics, and sources including F4WOnline and PWInsider, WWE’s Day 1 PPV scheduled for January 1, 2023 has reportedly been canceled. The event was scheduled to take place from The State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA. Last year’s Day 1 was held in the same venue on January 1, 2022.
“Hangman” Page injured during title match on AEW Dynamite, stretchered out
“Hangman” Adam Page was injured during the AEW World Title Match with Jon Moxley on Tuesday’s special episode of Dynamite. Page had to be stretchered to the back. With about ten minutes of TV time remaining, Moxley hit Page with a massive lariat. Page then hit the mat face first. The referee went to check on Page and immediately signaled for AEW doctor Michael Sampson. The match was then stopped and Moxley was declared the winner.
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley added to Crown Jewel
Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley has been added to Crown Jewel. Below is the current card for Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which will take place on Saturday November 5. -Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns defends against Logan Paul. -The OC (AJ Styles, Luke Gallows, and Karl...
Sasha Banks to appear on new gameshow hosted by WWE Hall of Famer
The USA Network has announced that Barmageddon, the new gameshow hosted by WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, will premiere on Monday December 5. It was also announced that Brie Bella and Mercedes Varnado, under her WWE name of Sasha Banks will be contestants facing off against one another.
Former AEW star backstage at recent NXT live events
According to Fightful Select, former NXT and AEW star Bobby Fish has been backstage at recent NXT live events. The report notes Fish was brought in as a talent coach. It is also being said he is still on very good terms with WWE. Following his release from AEW, at...
Aljamain Sterling: ‘A younger me would be shocked and super excited for the future’
Aljamain Sterling is almost where he always wanted to be. More importantly, the UFC bantamweight champion is exactly where he needs to be.“I thought I was gonna be in the NBA when I was a kid. That clearly didn’t work out,” the 33-year-old laughs. “I wasn’t blessed with the height. Thank you, Lord from above. My dad’s actually 6ft tall, his brothers are all tall, I’m 5ft7in. The NBA was the goal I wanted when I was in elementary school; as a youth I always wanted to be a professional athlete. That was the only thing I saw for myself.”A...
WWE Superstar appears on Sunday’s NBC Sports Soccer
WWE Superstar Sheamus appeared on NBC Sports Soccer Sunday morning, hyping up his favorite team – Liverpool FC. He even got physical as well.
Humberto Garza, Sr. passes away; His family and WWE issue statements
Humberto Garza Sr. passed away on Sunday at the age of 85. Lucha Libre CMLL made the announcement on Twitter. Garza Sr. was the grandfather of WWE Superstars Angel and Humberto, known as Los Lotharios. Garza, who was considered a leader in the Mexican professional wrestling community, competed in Empresa Mexicana de Lucha Libre between the 1950’s and 1970’s.
Ratings Round-Up: WWE SmackDown and AEW Rampage
The final ratings for last Friday night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX, drew an average 2.274 million viewers. This number is up from the previous week that saw 2.243 million viewers. In the key demographic, SmackDown drew a 0.54 rating, coming in at No. 1 for the night on network...
Triple H will not be at tonight’s WWE Raw due to positive COVID-19 test
According to PWInsider, WWE Chief Content Officer and Head of Creative Paul “Triple H” Levesque will not be at tonight’s WWE Raw in Oklahoma City, OK due to testing positive for COVID-19. The report notes Levesque is said to be feeling well and in good spirits, but...
NXT Quick Results And Highlights – 10/18/22 (Go-Home Show For Halloween Havoc)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. This was also the go-home show for this Saturday’s Halloween Havoc. Rhea Ripley (with Judgment Day) defeated Roxanne Perez. Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo (with Tony D’Angelo)...
Comcast Shuts Down G4 TV Network For A Second Time, Xavier Woods Responds
Deadline is reporting that Comcast is once again shutting down G4, just under a year after it brought back the gaming network for a second time. The report notes the reason Comcast shutdown the network for a second time is because there was has not been enough interest in the revived version of the network.
