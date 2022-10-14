Happy Corbin is back as Baron Corbin. He also has been traded to Monday Night Raw and is now aligned with JBL. During Monday’s Raw, JBL introduced Corbin as the newest member of the Raw roster. JBL said that Corbin was traded from SmackDown to Raw, after Rey Mysterio moved from Raw to SmackDown last Friday. JBL then went on to say that Corbin could succeed in any era, including the Attitude Era. He also said Dolph Ziggler had been stealing money from WWE for years, and Corbin is the current Wrestling God. Corbin would go on to have a match against Dolph Ziggler and defeat Ziggler with the End of Days.

