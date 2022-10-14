ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Ramsey’s Goal Lifts Yale Past Lafayette 1-0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Sophomore forward Lily Ramsey has a knack for scoring big goals for the Yale field hockey team, and Sunday's game against Lafayette at Johnson Field provided the latest example. Amidst a scrum in front of the Leopards' goal during a Yale penalty corner at 25:28, she knocked in her third goal of the season – and it wound up being her second game-winning goal. Junior goalkeeper Luanna Summer and the Yale defense shut down Lafayette the rest of the way, earning a 1-0 win for the Bulldogs.
Women's Soccer Plays to a Scoreless Draw With Cornell

ITHACA, N.Y. – The Yale women's soccer team played to a 0-0 draw against Cornell at Berman Field. With the result, the Bulldogs moved to 5-5-3 overall and 1-1-2 in the Ivy, while the Big Red moved to 2-6-5 overall and 0-2-2 in the Ivy. "Credit to Cornell. They...
Late Goal Lifts Columbia Past Yale 2-1

NEW HAVEN, Conn. – Entering Friday night's game the Yale field hockey team had strung together three straight close wins in the series against Columbia, beating the Lions 2-1 on penalty strokes in 2018, 4-3 in overtime in 2019 and 4-2 on a pair of fourth-quarter goals in 2021. This time around, it was Columbia's turn to pull out a victory. Midfielder/back Lindsey Yu's goal at 54:23 proved to be decisive in a 2-1 Lions victory at Johnson Field.
Women's Soccer Resumes Ivy Play at Cornell

Saturday, Oct. 15 – 1 p.m. Berman Field (Ithaca, N.Y.) The Yale women's soccer team returns to the road when the Bulldogs travel to Cornell on Saturday, Oct. 15. The contest will be live on ESPN+ and available for international viewing on Stretch Internet. The Bulldogs (5-5-2, 1-1-1 Ivy)...
Bulldogs Sweep Princeton for 12th Straight Win

NEW HAVEN, Conn. -- The Bulldogs served up nine aces before a raucous home crowd in a 3-0 sweep of Princeton on Friday night at the John J. Lee Amphitheater. The scores of the match were 25-21, 25-12 and 25-16. Carly Diehl had 25 assists, eight digs and an ace for the Bulldogs, who won their 12th straight match and improved to 14-1 on the season. Maile Somera, Bella Chan, Mila Yarich and Cara Shultz had two aces apiece to lift Yale to a 6-0 start in Ivy play.
Bulldogs Place Fifth at IC4As

NEW YORK -- The Yale men's cross country team put in another strong performance on Friday to place fifth at the IC4A Championships. The Bulldogs went into the race with the goal of running together as a team and gradually moving up through the large field of 358 runners. The plan was well executed: Yale's five scorers had a spread of just 22 seconds, less than any of the other 30 teams in the race.
Women's Golf Set to Compete at The Southern

The Savannah Golf Club (Savannah, Ga.) The Yale women's golf team will wrap up its fall season when it travels to Savannah, Ga. to compete in the inaugural tournament, The Southern, hosted by Georgia Southern. Yale will be the only Ivy competing in the tournament. In addition to competing against the host, the Bulldogs will face Augusta, Campbell, Jacksonville State, Incarnate Word, Kennesaw State, North Florida, Seminole State, and Western Kentucky.
SAVANNAH, GA

