NEW YORK -- The Yale men's cross country team put in another strong performance on Friday to place fifth at the IC4A Championships. The Bulldogs went into the race with the goal of running together as a team and gradually moving up through the large field of 358 runners. The plan was well executed: Yale's five scorers had a spread of just 22 seconds, less than any of the other 30 teams in the race.

NEW HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO