The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 10/18/2022. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)is reporting for the quarter ending September 30, 2022. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.49. This value represents a 4.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JNJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 2nd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2022 Price to Earnings ratio for JNJ is 16.51 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.

14 HOURS AGO