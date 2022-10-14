ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Borger, TX

The Associated Press

Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy

WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor said. Bertino’s cooperation could ratchet up the pressure on other Proud Boys charged in the siege, including former national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. The guilty plea comes as the founder of the another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, and four associates charged separately in the Jan. 6 attack stand trial on seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War era offense that calls for up to 20 years behind bars.
WIS-TV

South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
KCAU 9 News

Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
Reform Austin

Reform Austin

