Read full article on original website
Related
Rioter who wore 'Camp Auschwitz' sweatshirt gets prison term
A Virginia man who stormed the U.S. Capitol while wearing a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt over a Nazi-themed shirt is to serve 75 days in prison.
Oath Keepers’ Defense Lawyers Try to Pick Apart Prosecutors’ Jan. 6 Conspiracy Timeline
Defense attorneys attempted to pick apart the federal government’s timeline and undermine the credibility of the FBI investigation into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol building as testimony in the case of five members of the Oath Keepers militia group charged with seditious conspiracy kicked off its second week.
Riot plea: Proud Boys member admits to seditious conspiracy
WASHINGTON (AP) — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Thursday to plotting with other members of the far-right Proud Boys to violently stop the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election, making him the first member of the extremist group to plead guilty to a seditious conspiracy charge. Jeremy Joseph Bertino, 43, has agreed to cooperate with the Justice Department’s investigation of the role that Proud Boys leaders played in the mob’s attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, a federal prosecutor said. Bertino’s cooperation could ratchet up the pressure on other Proud Boys charged in the siege, including former national chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio. The guilty plea comes as the founder of the another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, and four associates charged separately in the Jan. 6 attack stand trial on seditious conspiracy — a rarely used Civil War era offense that calls for up to 20 years behind bars.
4 Georgia prison correctional officers sentenced for beating handcuffed inmate, trying to cover it up
Four former correctional officers at a Georgia prison were sentenced Wednesday for their roles in the beating of a handcuffed inmate and the subsequent cover-up, federal prosecutors said. U.S. District Judge Hugh Lawson sentenced Sgt. Patrick Sharpe, 30, to four years in prison; Lt. Geary Staten, 31, to a year...
WIS-TV
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
CNBC
Mississippi official pleads guilty in welfare scandal that involves Brett Favre
A key figure in Mississippi's welfare spending scandal has pleaded guilty to federal fraud charges under an arrangement that signals he may be cooperating, according to court records. John Davis directed Mississippi's welfare agency while it doled out millions of dollars in federal welfare money to projects investigators now say...
California mom Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking abduction, running away with ex-fling
Sherri Papini, the California mother who pleaded guilty to charges related to faking her abduction while hiding away with an ex-fling and then cashing victims’ assistance checks after she reemerged, was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for her costly scheme. Papini, 39, was sentenced in a...
Inmate in Georgia’s maximum security prison accused of impersonating billionaires to steal millions
Feds believe that Arthur Cofield, while an inmate at Georgia Department of Corrections’ Special Management Unit, committed one of the biggest heists ever pulled off from inside an American prison. Cofield is accused of stealing $11 million from Sidney Kimmel — a billionaire, philanthropist and movie mogul.
Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison
Charged with a hate crime, Axel Cox is accused of threatening a Black family in Mississippi. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on NewsOne. The post Cross-Burning Suspected White Supremacist Faces 10 Years In Prison appeared first on 92 Q.
Feds block transfer of Oklahoma death row inmate, halt upcoming execution plan
The Federal Bureau of Prisons is denying Oklahoma's request to transfer death row inmate George John "Fitzgerald" Hanson to have his death sentence carried out.
Maryland couple face life in prison after pleading guilty in nuclear secrets case
A nuclear scientist and his wife pleaded guilty for the second time in federal court on Tuesday for attempting to sell nuclear secrets to a foreign power after their first plea deal was rejected by a judge who said their sentences were too lenient.
Ex-Honduras first lady sentenced to prison for embezzlement
TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge sentenced former Honduran First Lady Rosa Elena Bonilla de Lobo to 14 years in prison Wednesday on corruption charges, the second time Bonilla had been sentenced. Bonilla will be allowed to appeal the sentence within 20 days, court spokesman Carlos Silva said. The...
NOLA.com
Men who killed federal witness in murder-for-hire plot will serve life in prison
Four men convicted of a murder-for-hire plot that saw a federal government witness in a Medicare fraud case slain in Gentilly were sentenced on Thursday to life in prison during a hearing in U.S. District Court. Louis Age Jr., his son Louis Age III, Ronald Wilson Jr. and Stanton Guillory...
White Lies Matter: MAGA Moron Pleads Guilty To Faking ‘BLM’ Graffiti And Arson In Insurance Fraud Failure
Denis Vladmirovich Molla pleaded guilty to wire fraud after staging a fake BLM arson and graffiti in hopes of a big insurance payout. The post White Lies Matter: MAGA Moron Pleads Guilty To Faking ‘BLM’ Graffiti And Arson In Insurance Fraud Failure appeared first on NewsOne.
Why Jen Shah's Fraud Sentencing is Postponed—'RHOSLC' Star's Case Update
Bravo star Jen Shah was arrested in Utah while filming "The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City" in March 2021 and was due to be sentenced in November.
Alabama Jail Escapee Pleads Not Guilty In Death Of Corrections Officer Who Freed Him
Prosectors won’t seek the death penalty against Casey White in two separate murder cases involving Connie Ridgewood and corrections officer, Vicky White. Alabama inmate Casey White has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of former corrections officer Vicky White, who died after allegedly breaking him out of jail earlier this year.
Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson hospitalized in Cedar Rapids Sunday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson was hospitalized Sunday night in Cedar Rapids. According to Hinson’s Chief of Staff Jimmy Peacock, she was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital with a kidney infection and is receiving treatment. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon. She appreciates all of the prayers […]
Inmates refuse to work as protest against Alabama prison conditions
Alabama inmates were in their second day of a work strike Tuesday, refusing to labor in prison kitchens, laundries and factories to protest conditions in the state’s overcrowded, understaffed lock-ups. Prisoners including those who provide food, laundry and janitorial services refused to show up for work at major state...
Nakia Creek Wildfire: 40,000 Homes in Washington Evacuated as Blaze Covers 400 Acres
A swift, man-made wildfire in Washington state has threatened 40,000 homes as of Sunday night… The post Nakia Creek Wildfire: 40,000 Homes in Washington Evacuated as Blaze Covers 400 Acres appeared first on Outsider.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0