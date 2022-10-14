Read full article on original website
Related
Lawsuit alleging government collusion with social media companies to censor speech expands
(The Center Square) – Officials from the White House, Centers for Disease Control, the FBI and 11 other federal agencies are being added to a lawsuit alleging collusion with social media companies to censor speech. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday the...
Trump news – live: Trump accused of ‘threatening’ US Jews over lack of support
Donald Trump is facing criticism for his comments about US Jews, and his suggestion that they should support him more for moving the American embassy in Israel to Jerusalem. Many reacting on social media viewed his comments as a threat to the community. “No President has done more for Israel...
Majority of Americans support sending illegal immigrants to Democrat-led cities: poll
As the volume of migrants illegally crossing the southern border into the U.S. exceeded 2 million this fiscal year, a new poll finds that most registered voters approve of the decision by some Republican governors to send illegal immigrants to Democrat-run cities, and many see it as an effective way to draw attention to the immigration issue.
Pelosi decimated for claiming illegal immigrants need to stay in Florida to ‘pick the crops down here’
Nancy Pelosi was blasted on Twitter for claiming during a Friday press conference that illegal immigrants should remain in Florida to "pick the crops."
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
Ted Cruz forced to admit trafficking migrants to Martha’s Vineyard is illegal in Sean Hannity interview
Ted Cruz was forced to admit by Sean Hannity that the transportation of undocumented migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard by Ron DeSantis was likely illegal.The Florida governor has been widely criticised for flying two planeloads of Venezuelans to the upscale island, where Barack Obama has a $12m home, as part of a Republican immigration publicity stunt.Mr Cruz, a US Senator from Texas, cast doubt on the legality of the move when he appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.Hannity asked the Canadian-born lawmaker whether he would likely face arrest if he had personally taken a truck, collected immigrants...
The Walls Are Closing in on Trump's TRUTH Social
Things aren’t looking good for Donald Trump’s social media platform TRUTH Social—despite the former president’s own bouts of rampant posting. The fate of the social network is hanging in the balance, as delays continue to plague a $1.3-billion merger that would potentially secure its future. The latest delay came on Monday as a key vote was postponed to November, and some investors have already backed out.
Elon Musk’s $44 billion Twitter deal is back — and Donald Trump could be returning to the platform
In a saga that’s been running for the entirety of 2022, Tesla/SpaceX CEO and world’s richest human Elon Musk has revived his $44 billion offer to buy social media giant Twitter and, if he keeps at least one of his past promises, former President Donald Trump could be headed back to the platform.
Trump told a blatant lie in his latest fundraising text — and his scare tactics could make vulnerable seniors the biggest losers
Donald Trump has raised tens of millions of dollars for his post-presidential political committees. Some of Trump's text and email solicitations are demonstrably bogus. A latest text message come-on tells supporters they have a "membership payment" scheduled — and that's not true. Even by his own low standards, Donald...
Trump in Arizona: Former president ends speech saying U.S. is 'nation in decline'
Former President Donald Trump returned to Arizona for the third time this year to push his preferred Republican picks over the top in the upcoming midterms. The event started at 1 p.m., and Trump took the stage shortly before 5 p.m. at Bell Bank Park in Mesa. The event was streamed on YouTube.
msn.com
Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares to Melania, co-founder claims
Donald Trump pressured Truth Social executives to hand over their shares in his right-wing social media platform to former first lady Melania Trump, according to a whistleblower. Will Wilkerson, one of the first employees of Trump Media & Technology Group, claims the former president called co-founder Andy Litinsky in a...
Documents reveal Australia’s efforts to stay neutral as Donald Trump claimed electoral fraud
US political insider admits there are ‘reasons to worry’ for its democracy as allies wonder at damage done to the west’s credibility
Opinion | The Trump Subpoena Will Be the Headline, But the Real Washington News Was Elsewhere
Jeff Greenfield is a five-time Emmy-winning network television analyst and author. It was essentially two-and-a-half hours of leadup to the final moment of the Jan. 6 hearing. Donald Trump, in the words of Vice Chair Liz Cheney, had a “premeditated plan to declare the election was fraudulent and stolen before Election Day”; he knew he had lost and fed his base endless lies about it; he welcomed a siege of the Capitol and did nothing to stop it. And because, in Cheney’s words, the “cause of Jan. 6th was one man… his state of mind, his intent, his motivations…,” his testimony was required.
MSNBC anchors, other media pundits fuel civil war fears over midterms: 'Democracy looks like it's over'
MSNBC anchors and other political commentators are warning voters to brace for a second civil war if Republicans regain control of Congress in the midterms.
The head of the ADL slams Trump's comments as 'disgusting' after the former president said American Jews 'have to get their act together'
The American Jewish Committee also criticized Trump's post, calling it an attempt to lecture US Jews and "draw baseless judgments" about their relationship with Israel.
Washington Post analysis panics over purported 'end of the republic' if Trump wins second term
The Washington Post published an analysis Monday, in which they asked experts to weigh in on what a second Trump presidency would entail. The analysis included multiple proverbial worst-case-scenarios compiled by the left-wing news outlet, some of which came from "21 experts in the presidency, political science, public administration, the military, intelligence, foreign affairs, economics and civil rights."
Opinion: We Have a Duty to Denounce the Hate Speech of Insurrection Apologists
The United States would be better served if people limited themselves to respectful comments. Unfortunately, that’s rarely the case. Too often in this country when you offer an opinion, you’re attacked with baseless insults.
Spanish misinformation: Americano media creates Radio Libre, cartoonist fights misinfo
The latest on misinformation and disinformation on Spanish-language radio and social media this campaign season.
Washington Examiner
PayPal polices 'intolerance,' even after free speech backlash
PayPal maintains policies that penalize users for "intolerance," even after being forced to abandon similar rules policing misinformation, creating unease among free speech advocates. PayPal attracted ire last weekend when it published an update to its Acceptable Use Policy, including updates that labeled "misinformation" a category of content that could...
America's Biggest Political Division Isn't Left vs. Right
The Other Divide: Polarization and Disengagement in American Politics, by Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan, Cambridge University Press, 250 pages, $28.99. With The Other Divide, political scientists Yanna Krupnikov and John Barry Ryan have made a significant contribution to the polarization debate. Wait! What debate? Everyone knows that Americans are more polarized now than at any time since the Civil War. There is no debate. The science is settled.
Reform Austin
Austin, TX
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
We’re Reform Austin, an independent news source providing you with everything you need to stay up-to-date on all the latest in Texas news. From social matters to politics, we’re breaking down the issues that are important to you, and delivering investigative stories straight to your social feeds. We make it easier to be part of a smarter Texas.https://www.reformaustin.org/
Comments / 0