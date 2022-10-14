Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
SignalsAZ
You’re Invited to Tempe Jam Oct. 21st
Tempe Jam is a free, annual music celebration to honor and highlight local bands and musicians who live, work or play in Tempe. This is the second iteration of the event and will feature three bands: Banana Gun (opener), Paper Foxes (middle act), and The Stakes (headliner). In between band sets, there will be featured performances by The Sacred G’s, a local street dance company involving dancers in LED light suits.
northcentralnews.net
Hunter joins Pedal Haus team
There is a new culinary director at Pedal Haus Brewery, and he is already making his mark with an updated brunch menu. Zach Hunter has 25 years of culinary experience that will help shape and develop the food menus served at Pedal Haus. After graduating from Arizona Culinary Institute, Hunter spent time working in several restaurants that were awarded two Michelin stars — Mugaritz in Spain and Atera in New York City. In 2012, he moved to Austin, where he was named Rising Star Chef of the Year by “CultureMap Austin.” Most recently, he spent three years as corporate chef for Fox Restaurant Concepts and oversaw all creative development for the entire company.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Phoenix Zoo Inviting Families To Trick-or-Treat With Dinosaurs
The Phoenix Zoo will open their doors to all sorts of ghosts and ghouls by hosting three nights of trick-or-treating with the dinosaurs before Halloween. Attendees are invited to walk the zoo’s quarter-mile trail in donning their Halloween costumes where more than two dozen dinosaurs will greet them. Candy and treats will be passed out at stations along the way.
Phoenix New Times
Raising the Bar on Bar Food: These 8 Metro Phoenix Breweries Serve Outstanding Food
As the Valley’s craft beer scene has evolved, so has the food that accompanies it. Today’s brewpubs boast trained chefs who demand top-quality ingredients, put fresh twists on old favorites, often with house-made brews, and devise signature recipes to pair with what’s being poured. Also, more vegetarian...
northcentralnews.net
Explore the Slope with area artists
The Sunnyslope Studio Tour will bring the community together through art once again this year as it celebrates its fifth year. Scheduled for Oct. 22–23, the fifth annual art experience happens throughout Phoenix’s historic, quirky and diverse Sunnyslope area — 19th Avenue to SR51, Northern Avenue to Thunderbird Road.
Phoenix New Times
Feast On Mexican Food at Food Truck Gatherings Around Metro Phoenix
As the sun sets earlier and earlier, metro Phoenix folks are heading outdoors in droves to walk, cycle, skate, star gaze — and go food trucking, a hobby where people seek out gatherings of restaurants on wheels. One popular group in the Valley is AZ Feastivals, organized by Casey...
'She was gentle, loving, and unique': Tako, the giant octupus dies at OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. OdySea Aquarium in Scottsdale shared some heartbreaking news Tuesday. Tako, the Giant Pacific Octopus passed months after she reached her end-of-life cycle called "senescence." The beloved sea creature has been part of the OdySea Aquarium family...
destinationido.com
A Spanish Villa Located in Phoenix
Stay in the United States but Feel Like You’re in Europe. Nothing quite charms me as quickly as a modernized historic property that’s been well cared for and preserved for others to enjoy, especially for a destination wedding. The Royal Palms Resort and Spa at the base of Camelback Mountain in Phoenix has a storied past with a brightly colored future.
citysuntimes.com
Local couple brings new after-school sports program to the Valley
A local couple recently became owners of TGA Premier Sports Phoenix, an after-school sports program teaching kids tennis and golf. Lynsey Breivogel and her husband, Drew, originally had their son enrolled in tennis in the program before the previous owner offered parents the opportunity to buy the franchise in Phoenix. After discussing it, they closed on the company in June and are now fully operational.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix ranks No. 4 for lowest close-to-list price ratio
Typical for this time of year, September home sales declined 9.7% from August across the report’s 53 metro areas, according to the RE/MAX National Housing Report. That led to inventory climbing to two months’ supply for the first time in nearly two years – an encouraging sign of a more balanced market to come. Of note to Valley residents, Phoenix ranked No. 4 for the lowest close-to-list price ratio — calculated by the average value of the sales price divided by the list price for each transaction.
tmpresale.com
Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code
The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
AZFamily
Driven teen has eye for color, owning own salon
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Angel loves makeup. She loves learning about it, doing it and giving it an early look when it comes to a career. Any color on the wheel is fair game when it comes to this creative outlet and hobby. “Growing up, make up and hair,...
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
KTAR.com
YC’s Mongolian Grill expands in the Valley with Scottsdale location
PHOENIX — Craft-your-own stir-fry restaurant YC’s Mongolian Grill is expanding its presence in the Valley with a new shop set to open next week. Slated to open Tuesday near Raintree Drive and the Loop 101 Pima Freeway in Scottsdale, it’ll become the state’s third location, according to a press release.
luxury-houses.net
Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona
10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
nomadlawyer.org
06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix
If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
multifamilybiz.com
EJF Capital and Toll Brothers Apartment Living Announce Joint Venture to Create 313-Unit Multifamily Community in Downtown Phoenix
PHOENIX, AZ - EJF Capital and Toll Brothers, through its Toll Brothers Apartment Living division, announced the formation of a joint venture to develop Henri, a 313-unit multifamily community in downtown Phoenix, AZ. The 2.32-acre site is in a Qualified Opportunity Zone under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA), which offers investors potential tax benefits to invest into Qualified Opportunity Zones with the aim of spurring economic growth in lower income areas.
Glendale Star
Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale
Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
Comments / 0