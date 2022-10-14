There is a new culinary director at Pedal Haus Brewery, and he is already making his mark with an updated brunch menu. Zach Hunter has 25 years of culinary experience that will help shape and develop the food menus served at Pedal Haus. After graduating from Arizona Culinary Institute, Hunter spent time working in several restaurants that were awarded two Michelin stars — Mugaritz in Spain and Atera in New York City. In 2012, he moved to Austin, where he was named Rising Star Chef of the Year by “CultureMap Austin.” Most recently, he spent three years as corporate chef for Fox Restaurant Concepts and oversaw all creative development for the entire company.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO