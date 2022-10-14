Read full article on original website
New UK Treasury chief insists Truss retains control
LONDON (AP) — The new U.K. Treasury chief on Sunday insisted Prime Minister Liz Truss retains control of her government despite having to roll back her signature economic policies weeks into her premiership. Jeremy Hunt was drafted in to lead the Treasury after Truss sacked Kwasi Kwarteng amid rising pressure following the turbulent market reaction to the new administration’s “mini-budget.” “The prime minister’s in charge,” Hunt, a former foreign and health secretary, told the BBC when he was asked whether he now held all the power at Downing Street. Truss and Kwarteng had slowly unraveled key elements of their economic vision, including tax cuts for top earners and a halt on corporation tax rises, before the prime minister gave in to financial market instability and tanking polling figures and fired Kwarteng.
Jeremy Hunt welcomed by Tories as he tears up Liz Truss’s fiscal plan
Senior Conservatives on Saturday welcomed Jeremy Hunt’s arrival as chancellor, saying he had effectively “taken over” running the government from Liz Truss after he unceremoniously dumped her tax-cutting agenda on his first day in office. One senior Conservative MP said it was a huge relief to have...
Independence will rid Scotland of UK economic chaos, says Nicola Sturgeon
First minister says if Scotland won yes vote it would aspire to setting up its own currency and joining EU
BBC
Stormont election by Christmas if executive not restored - Heaton-Harris
The Northern Ireland secretary has revealed he will call an election if the Stormont Executive is not restored by 00:01 on 28 October. Chris Heaton-Harris told MPs on the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee he had informed his cabinet colleagues of the decision on Tuesday morning. "I cannot be clearer -...
US News and World Report
Lawmakers Will Try to Oust UK PM Truss This Week, Daily Mail Reports
(Reuters) - British lawmakers will try to oust Prime Minister Liz Truss this week despite Downing Street's warning that it could trigger a general election, the Daily Mail reported. More than 100 members of parliament (MPs) belonging to the governing Conservative Party are ready to submit letters of no confidence...
BBC
Ex-UK pilots lured to help Chinese military, MoD says
Former British military pilots are being lured to China with large sums of money to pass on their expertise to the Chinese military, it is claimed. Up to 30 former UK military pilots are thought to have gone to train members of China's People's Liberation Army. The UK is issuing...
Goldman Sachs expects worse UK recession in 2023
The UK is likely to enter a deeper recession than previously expected next year, while interest rates and inflation will be lower than forecast, according to revised analysis from Goldman Sachs. The US investment bank downgraded its outlook for Britain, in analysis released on Sunday, forecasting the UK economy would...
Hungary on track to meet all commitments made to secure deal on EU funds -minister
BUDAPEST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's Development Minister Tibor Navracsics said on Wednesday that informal feedback from Brussels showed that they are content with the Hungarian commitments made in order to secure a deal on European Union funds.
Analysis-World Cup could be nightmare before Christmas for Britain's supermarkets
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The winter World Cup has added a new level of uncertainty to the Christmas trading outlook of Britain's supermarkets: How do you persuade cash-strapped shoppers to buy yule logs and luxury biscuits at the same time as beer and pizza?
BBC
Staff at Devon and Cornwall colleges walk out in strike over pay
A three-day staff strike is taking place at two Cornwall and Devon colleges over a pay offer. Members of the University and College Union (UCU) at City College Plymouth and Truro and Penwith College are striking from 18 to 20 October. A 2.5% pay recommendation from an employer body has...
BBC
'No-one joined the dots' - grandad who exposed an NHS scandal
More than 200 families in south-east England will learn on Wednesday the results of a major inquiry into the maternity care they received from a hospital trust. The investigation into East Kent Hospitals NHS Trust follows dogged campaigning by one determined bereaved grandfather. When his phone beeped at around 4am,...
BBC
Liverpool roadworks on hold until after Eurovision
The second stage of a redevelopment of a major Liverpool road has been delayed until after the city stages Eurovision. The multi-million pound revamp of The Strand from Bath Street to James Street was finalised in November after work began in June 2020. New trees and public spaces were installed...
