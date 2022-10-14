Read full article on original website
Apple’s iPhone trade-in program again causes headaches for buyers
Over the last several years, Apple has increasingly focused on its iPhone trade-in program. By offering lucrative trade-in details, often in partnership with carriers, Apple can entice iPhone users to upgrade every year. This trade-in program, however, has caused users a number of headaches, and the situation doesn’t appear to be improving…
Apple Watch Ultra with polished titanium finish? This jeweler is offering it for everyone
Apple Watch Ultra comes with the largest case and display in the history of the company’s wearables with a range of new features. However, it’s only available in a matte titanium finish. Now an Arizona jeweler is specializing in polishing the titanium case and buttons for a slick aesthetic. Read on for a closer look at the polished Apple Watch Ultra that’s available to anyone, for a price.
iPhone 14 Pro has 50% faster download speeds vs iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22
Ookla released its fall report for US mobile and fixed broadband Internet speeds with T-Mobile continuing its lead over the competition. An interesting finding included in the latest study is the increased cellular performance with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. Shortly after the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro...
Folding iPhone will cost $2,500, suggests analyst, with a folding iPad first, in 2024
CCS Insight, which has most tech giants on its client list, has predicted that a folding iPhone won’t launch before 2025, and that it will cost around $2,500. It says that Apple will first launch a folding iPad, and that we can expect that device in 2024. This is...
iPhone 14 Pro users complain of imperfect fit with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger
When Apple launched iPhone 13 Pro last year, some users noticed that the device didn’t fit well with Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger when the phone is in a case because of the larger camera module. With iPhone 14 Pro, the rear camera is even bigger, and this has become an even more noticeable issue for those who have a MagSafe Duo charger.
9to5Mac Daily: October 17, 2022 – New iPad rumors, Apple Music in cars
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by Abode: The only home security system that allows...
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14: Which should you buy?
The iPhone 14 is the most affordable of Apple’s latest iPhone generation. However, the company continues to sell last year’s iPhone 13. Whether you’re considering an upgrade or looking to buy a new iPhone for the first time in several years, here’s everything you need to know about the iPhone 13 vs iPhone 14.
Feature Request: iPhone 14 Pro needs an option to take non-RAW 48MP photos (with no Smart HDR)
IPhone 14 Pro comes with a 48-megapixel wide-angle rear lens for the first time on an iPhone. It’s the first upgrade in megapixels since the iPhone 6s in 2015, which came with a 12-megapixel rear camera. However, the only way to take a 48MP photo with iPhone 14 Pro is to use ProRAW or third-party apps – but I wish I could take compressed 48MP photos using Apple’s Camera app.
The problem with Apple Watch faces
There are three categories of Apple Watch face requests:. Apple has added around 50 new watch faces since watchOS 1.0 in 2015, and most watch faces have added or updated customization options over the years. Apple has never allowed custom watch faces in any capacity to run on the watch.
New iPads imminent: iPad Pro shipping delays mount, more third-party cases for iPad 10 leak
A few days ago, Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman reported that the launch of new iPad models is imminent and that Apple could announce them anytime now. And to back up all the latest rumors, Gurman has now noted that most of the current iPad Pro models are now sold out and out of stock at many Apple Stores across the US.
Gurman: M2 iPad Pro to be announced in the coming days, new Macs coming later this year [update: today]
Update: In his latest tweet, Mark Gurman confirms that he expects the new iPad Pro to be announced today. Original story from the weekend follows …. Apple already introduced its new lineup of iPhone and Apple Watch last month. However, the company has also been rumored to be working on some other new products. A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the M2 iPad Pro will be announced in the coming days. However, new Macs won’t be available until later this year.
A work Mac was stolen: What to do before and after?
It’s a beautiful Fall Friday afternoon and the IT team is ready to end another week of work with a happy hour at a new brewery across the street from the office. The week was great. Some small challenges occurred, but this team could handle everything – no critical task will be carried over into the following week.
12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $200 off in Monday’s best deals, official MagSafe charger $29, more
Kicking off a new work week, all of today’s best deals are now going live. The most notable from the Apple front today has nearly every 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro model at $200 off and joins one of the best prices of the year on Apple’s official MagSafe charger at $29. Not to mention, the latest iPad Air 5 is starting at $519, an all-time low. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Netflix combating password-sharing with ‘Profile Transfer’ feature
Netflix has been struggling to regain subscribers and recover its revenue. Earlier this year, the company began testing new ways to prevent users from sharing their passwords with others. Now Netflix is rolling out a new “Profile Transfer” feature that will let users migrate their personal profile from someone else’s account to a new one.
