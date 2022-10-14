Read full article on original website
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property SoldLet's Eat LASanta Monica, CA
LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
A Powerful Trip Down Memory Lane At This 53 Year Restaurant In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Tapizôn is the missing Ingredient in your Dining LifeCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This Year
When it comes to the best in California, this steakhouse in Los Angeles came out on top. (Los Angeles, CA) - If you're a meat eater, then you're probably familiar with the feeling of walking into a steakhouse and seeing the perfect hunk of meat on a plate. It's like a siren call—you can't help but be drawn in by its beauty and deliciousness.
SFGate
Los Angeles is running out of water, and time. Are leaders willing to act?
LOS ANGELES — On a clear afternoon recently, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti looked down at the Hollywood Reservoir from 1,200 feet in the air. “It’s as low as I can ever remember it being,” Garcetti said of the reservoir from the back seat of a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power helicopter. “You can see the bathtub ring.”
coloradoboulevard.net
St. Barnabas Church: A Surprising Story
If you drive up Fair Oaks Ave. at 35 MPH you will probably miss the modest, adobe-style church on the east side of the street, wedged in between the Jackie Robinson Center and the recently installed climbing gym. Unlike many of the churches in downtown Pasadena, St. Barnabas Church does...
Leaving Los Angeles: These 10 LAUSD Schools Lost the Most Students During COVID
Enrollment in Los Angeles Unified schools has been dipping for years, declining even more during the pandemic — but which schools saw the biggest drops and why? The enrollment drop of close to 6% during the pandemic came from a concoction of factors including families moving out of state, students switching to non-LAUSD schools with […]
L.A. Weekly
LA’s Top 5 Haunted Places
As the spooky season approaches, several brave souls are looking to visit some of the scariest places in the United States. Los Angeles is riddled with plenty of haunted places, some of which were even used in a television series. Therefore, this city is definitely worth a visit for those who are looking to experience paranormal activities themselves.
momsla.com
The Best Spots in Los Angeles for Holiday Cookies and Treats
Ah Los Angeles…so many cookies, so many people who don’t eat them. More for us, right? Since we’re already in the thick of holiday cookie season, it’s okay to cut yourself some slack by cutting some corners. Not every gift needs to be homemade, so leave the holiday baking to the professionals and use this list as a roadmap for your cookie adventures. Here are the best spots to find holiday cookies and treats in Los Angeles.
foxla.com
Antisemitic flyers left on vehicles at The Grove
LOS ANGELES - Antisemitic fliers were placed on cars at The Grove in the Fairfax neighborhood in Los Angeles over the weekend, in what officials are calling an isolated incident. Officials with the Grove told FOX 11 that the person responsible has been identified, and that the situation has been...
NBC San Diego
Oh K! Iconic Knott's Berry Farm Neon to Glow on in Glendale
While neon can exert a powerful shine, and detecting a distant motel or diner sign from a dark highway is a time-honored road-tripping tradition, it just isn't possible to spot neon's distinctive illumination from 30 miles away. But a certain celebrated neon artwork will now glow on some 30 or...
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
Celebrate Day of the Dead in Los Angeles
Pay tribute to the deceased with these Día de los Muertos Los Angeles events. Every fall, many families gather to honor and remember their loved ones who have passed away by celebrating Día de los Muertos or the Day of the Dead. Whether they decorate elaborate altars with photos and sentimental objects of remembrance or paint their faces like skulls, otherwise known as Calaveras, there are many special traditions you can share with your children. We’ve rounded up some of the best events in SoCal to commemorate the holiday this year.
One year later, disappearance of Heidi Planck still weighs heavily on loved ones
Family and friends say they’ll never stop searching for a Los Angeles mother who mysteriously disappeared one year ago Monday. Heidi Planck never made it home after leaving her son’s football game. Her disappearance then set off a massive search across the city and local landfills. The 39-year-old was last seen in downtown Los Angeles. […]
Netflix’s 'Dahmer' Turned California Into Milwaukee & You Can Visit These Filming Locations
Netflix's Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has captivated audiences across the globe. The show, starring actors Evan Peters and Molly Ringwald, tells the chilling story of the infamous serial killer's life in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. But despite where the actual crimes occurred, most of the new series was filmed...
Canyon News
Sherman Oaks Resident Opens Fire On Three Burglars
SHERMAN OAKS—On October 13, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a Sherman Oaks homeowner, woke up to the sound of someone breaking into his home on the 3600 block of Beverly Ridge Drive. The homeowner came face-to-face with two men and upon retrieving his weapon, the homeowner found a third burglar and opened fire. The burglars fled the scene.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
63-year-old tangled in seat belt dragged 2 miles to death in carjacking, CA cops say
A 63-year-old man died after being dragged more than 2 miles in Inglewood by a carjacker fleeing police in an earlier slaying case, California cops reported. Larry Walker died by homicide on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office reported. The La Habra man became tangled in...
If you had COVID, several of your organs could be aging 3-4 years faster, study shows
After over two and a half years of COVID research, scientists are seeing the first data points that prove a dramatic change in human organs after a COVID infection.
Cannabis & Costumes: Secret Sesh Is Taking Over Wisdome L.A. This Weekend For A Halloween Bash
Secret Sesh has been the go-to home for cannabis lovers and industry members to gather for educational, professional, and community purposes since the beginning of legal weed in California. This Saturday, October 15, they’re returning to Wisdome in DTLA for their annual Halloween bash. Costumes and cannabis are welcome. Guests can expect an incredible spooky-themed evening filled with art, cannabis, a costume contest, music, and over 20 of the top weed brands in California like Farmer and The Felon, Maven Genetics, Ember Valley, Bear Labs, Kalya, Moxie, and so much more! Heads up, this is a members only event, and you can grab that here! If you’re not able to make it out this month, not to worry! You can count on Secret Sesh’s annual Holiday Event this December which will feature immersive art to walk-throughs, dab bars, and craft mocktails. This is all part of their toy drive where guests can bring unwrapped gifts in exchange for a raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.
Santa Barbara Independent
Ojai Film Festival
Get your film fix at the 23rd annual Ojai Film Festival November 3-7. Featuring more than 80 films from around the world, which organizers say are chosen to uplift people, help audiences feel good about being members of the human race, or encourage them to live meaningful lives inspired by the examples of others.
visitcamarillo.com
A Seasonal Feast: Autumn Attractions in Camarillo 🎃🍂
Fall is often reported as most people’s favorite time of the year in the U.S., and that’s as true in Camarillo as in cooler parts of the country. Sure, here you’re not quite as likely to spend the season hunting for colorful leaves (we’ve got palm trees), but we certainly aren’t complaining about our year-round sunshine and average temperatures in the 70s! In Camarillo, fall vibes come from beautiful days spent outdoors, the spoils of our local harvest, and a unique array of autumnal events on deck.
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
