Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grandfather Of Grammy Award-Winning Artist Will.I.Am Vanished In Los Angeles, California And Has Never Been FoundThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
I Never Planned to be Divorced and Poor in Middle Age. I Thought I'd Be Married With Money.Elle SilverLos Angeles, CA
This Is the Best Steakhouse in California This YearLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Conditions for obtaining the Los Angeles housing lotteryDevoLos Angeles, CA
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Disneyland, Knott's Berry Farm, Universal Studios Hollywood attendance rebounds from pandemic lows
ANAHEIM, Calif. — After coronavirus pandemic related-restrictions closed theme parks across the state in 2020, high pent-up demand and marketing to locals brought visitors back to Disneyland, Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm during a rebound year. The Themed Entertainment Association and AECOM released their annual themed index...
Photo Gallery: 4 family-friendly Halloween events in Southern California
Trick-or-treating or partying aren’t the only Halloween activities. If you are still planning your Halloween night but don’t want to do the same thing as last year, Southern California has many spooky events offerings that can get you into the Halloween spirit. The Hauntington Beach Manor The haunted house at Westminster Mall, located in Orange […]
foodgressing.com
Winter Fest OC 2022 – Southern California’s largest winter festival
Winter Fest OC, Southern California’s largest winter festival, returns to Costa Mesa from November 25th through January 1st for 26 days and nights of attractions, live entertainment and fun!. Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a magical winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more...
Thrillist
Admission is Free at Orange County’s New Modern Art Museum
From a free exhibit at SoFi Stadium to a new street art gallery on La Brea, LA has plenty of options when it comes to getting your modern art fix. In fact, the whole of Southern California is awash in art viewing opportunities, from the expanse of San Diego’s Balboa Park, to the newly reopened Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) at Segerstrom Center for the Arts in Costa Mesa. At 53,000-square-feet, OMCA’s new building is almost double the size of its predecessor in Newport Beach, and is sure to attract art enthusiasts across the region with its promise of free admission to all for its first ten years of operation.
spectrumnews1.com
Check out these 4 pumpkin patches and the weather you can expect
With Halloween just around the corner, many are looking for the right pumpkin patch. The Spectrum 1 News Weather Team has you covered with some amazing pumpkin patches you and your family can enjoy this time of year. The weather in October tends to be dry and comfortable in SoCal.
LA Burger Icon to Close After 65 Years This Week After Property Sold
After a long and storied life, Big Jo's Santa Monica burger joint will close its doors on Monday, October 17. The restaurant, located corner of Broadway and 20th Street., will shut down after the property is sold by the landlord.
Cannabis & Costumes: Secret Sesh Is Taking Over Wisdome L.A. This Weekend For A Halloween Bash
Secret Sesh has been the go-to home for cannabis lovers and industry members to gather for educational, professional, and community purposes since the beginning of legal weed in California. This Saturday, October 15, they’re returning to Wisdome in DTLA for their annual Halloween bash. Costumes and cannabis are welcome. Guests can expect an incredible spooky-themed evening filled with art, cannabis, a costume contest, music, and over 20 of the top weed brands in California like Farmer and The Felon, Maven Genetics, Ember Valley, Bear Labs, Kalya, Moxie, and so much more! Heads up, this is a members only event, and you can grab that here! If you’re not able to make it out this month, not to worry! You can count on Secret Sesh’s annual Holiday Event this December which will feature immersive art to walk-throughs, dab bars, and craft mocktails. This is all part of their toy drive where guests can bring unwrapped gifts in exchange for a raffle ticket for a chance to win incredible prizes.
SoCal can expect warmer temperatures on Tuesday, but the weekend will be cool
Southern California will see sunny, mild conditions on Tuesday but the weekend will bring a cooldown.
Jars by Fabio Viviani Making Los Angeles Debut in Cerritos
The company also signed a 10-unit franchise deal for Orange County
KCET
These Five Spooky L.A. Drives Will Chill You to the Bone
Southern California is home to plenty of diabolical driving destinations — like "Blood Alley" and the "Death Trap Highway" (a.k.a. State Route 138, the Pearblossom Highway in the Antelope Valley). But if you're like some Southern Californians, you don't find the traffic nearly scary enough on its own, and...
NBC Los Angeles
‘Scary Experience': Yorba Linda Homeowner Watches Burglary Unfold in Real-Time
An Orange County woman could only watch helplessly on her home security camera system as a burglary unfolded Thursday night inside her home. Tamara Schlachter was out with her daughter eating dinner when the crime happened. She recalled watching as the burglars ransacked her house in Yorba Linda. "Just a...
Taste of Soul returns for the first time since the pandemic
California's largest outdoor street festival is back in person for the first time in three years. Taste of Soul will be live at 9 a.m. on KCAL 9 and streaming on CBS News Los Angeles at noon.All day long, along Crenshaw Boulevard from Stocker Street to Obama Boulevard, Taste of Soul is a party with a purpose. Taste of Soul is the brainchild of community activist and newspaper publisher Danny Bakewell Sr. When Taste of Soul started in 2005, some 15,000 visitors came out. In the two almost two decades since its debut, it has become a place to be seen by...
foxla.com
CalFresh recipients: How to get an extra $100 of free food every month
LOS ANGELES - This month CalFresh increased its benefits 12%, adding potentially more than $900 a month to a family’s grocery budget. Now thanks to a new program at Northgate Gonzalez Markets in Southern California, eligible families and individuals can get up to $100 extra per month to spend on fruits and vegetables at any participating Northgate Market store.
lagunabeachindy.com
Opinion: Don’t Chew on Q
If you’re a foodie like me, one of the great pleasures in life is stuffing your gullet with delectable dishes that make you dewy with delight. And easily one of the best things about living in Southern California is the cornucopia of amazing foods. Due to the melting pot of ethnicities, I’d argue that Los Angeles is currently the culinary capital of the world. And Orange County is residually great, due to our Asian, Middle Eastern, Latino and European populations (thank you, immigration)! Laguna? Not so much.
flaunt.com
Gypsy Sport | Spring 2023 Show
Gypsy Sport introduced their Spring 2023 collection at the Lighthouse ArtSpace Museum in Los Angeles on Oct. 8th. The body of work is an ensemble of looks that are inspired by Chicano heritage and a combination of styles intrinsic to the culture. Signature styles such as the zoot suit and logo prints strutted the runway along with deconstructed evening wear. Gypsy Sport partnered with GRAV to accessorize the collection with sustainable up-cycled fabric pouches.
AOL Corp
The 15 Best Spas in Los Angeles for Relaxation and Rejuvenation
Los Angeles is a city that takes wellness, self-care and pampering to new heights, and so it's no surprise that there's a spa for every type of person and need. Perhaps your body yearns for a rejuvenating soak or your face could use a glow-up. Or maybe LED light therapy or a couples massage is more your thing. Whatever it is you seek, we've got you covered with our pick of the best spas in Los Angeles, from Beverly Hills to Brentwood.
Disneyland increases ticket prices, introduces new ticket tier; Genie+ price going up
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 8% on Oct.11, Disneyland officials confirmed. Disneyland also introduced a new “Tier 0” one-day ticket that will cost $104 per day and will be valid on the least crowded days of the year. The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 […]
Saugus Café is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County
Saugus Café first opened in 1886 and it is being recognized for being the oldest operating café in Los Angeles County.
‘We’re All Overwhelmed’: As Orange County Becomes Overrun With Cats, Local Rescues Struggle to Keep Up
Orange County is overrun with cats. And local Orange County rescues on the ground say they lack the resources to keep up with the abandoned cat population. Molly Chertock, vice president of OCSP Cat Rescue, explained that there used to be a “kitten season” each year where the amount of stray kittens brought into the rescue would jump up.
Comments / 0