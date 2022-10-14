Read full article on original website
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Guardian ad Litem program to hold free training for potential volunteers
CHARLESTON -- The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning Nov. 7, 2022, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services in Orangeburg County.
Comments / 0