ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bamberg County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Guardian ad Litem program to hold free training for potential volunteers

CHARLESTON -- The Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program, a division of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy, is offering free online training beginning Nov. 7, 2022, to those interested in becoming a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services in Orangeburg County.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy