Norfolk teen has been found
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A teen from Norfolk that was missing for over a week has been found. The family of 18-year-old Makayla Wheeler said she was found Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing on Oct. 8 after she was last seen at Arby's.
Wakefield man accused of chasing woman with knife in front of child
PONCA, Neb. – A northeast Nebraska man is in custody after being accused of chasing a woman with a knife while her child watched. According to court documents, 33-year-old Tomas Perez Luis faces three felony charges and three misdemeanors after an incident in Wakefield last week. A woman told...
Norfolk man arrested for alleged assault
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A northeast Nebraska man is facing assault charges after an arrest on Friday in Norfolk. Shortly after 7:30 p.m. Friday, Norfolk Police officer were called to the 200 block of S. 13th Street for an assault report. When NPD arrived, they had contact with a woman officers...
Norfolk residents help find robbery suspect
Residents were able to assist officers in locating a subject who was allegedly involved in a robbery.
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
Scarecrows invade downtown Norfolk, businesses compete for best creation
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Those who have taken a stroll through downtown Norfolk lately, may have noticed some scarecrows on their walk. They might've been on a bench, in a storefront window, or even hanging out with their family. "There are so many people I've seen stop and take a picture...
Sheriff: One person killed in Sunday crash near Tekamah
Burt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed one person in rural Burt County, just southeast of Tekamah.
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
4 Great Steakhouses in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska or wish to travel there in the near future and you also happen to love steaks, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Nebraska that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Single-vehicle accident leaves person needing to be removed
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were working to remove a person after a one-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near S 1st St. and W Airport Road in Norfolk at approximately 2 p.m. No details have been provided about the cause of the crash or the severity...
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Highway 81 back open after fire causes closure
PLATTE COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE:. Highway 81 is back open as the area has now been cleared, according to Nebraska 511. A wildfire is ongoing in northeast Nebraska. Smoke was visible looking north of Columbus. Nebraska 511 said Highway 81 was closed between NE 91 and 490 Street (eight...
Norfolk tree ordinance tabled for anticipated changes
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A proposed tree ordinance that brought out mixed feelings among council members has been tabled. Two weeks after it was passed on first reading, the Norfolk City Council's tree ordinance was tabled at Monday's meeting. Under the proposed ordinance, citizens wanting to plant or cut trees or shrubs on the city's terrace would require prior written approval from the city through a permit process. However, concerns were expressed over this permit process, with some council members claiming it was an overreach. Nate Powell, Norfolk's parks and rec director, addressed some of those issues at the meeting.
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities in South Dakota warn parents of new TikTok challenge
YANKTON, S.D. — Police in Sioux Falls say a report of an active shooter at Lincoln High School Thursday, Oct. 13th was a hoax, possibly a challenge from the social media site "TikTok." Authorities in Yankton are also sending a message to their school community in response, calling the...
kscj.com
RECYCLING PICKUP DELAYED FOR LOCAL GILL HAULING CUSTOMERS
DUE TO A STAFF SHORTAGE GILL HAULING IS TEMPORARILY NOT PICKING UP RECYCLING IN SOUTH SIOUX CITY. SIOUX CITY’S RECYCLING PICKUP IS DELAYED TODAY FOR THAT REASON,. SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS SHOULD STILL PUT THEIR CARTS OUT.
wnax.com
Stopping Tyson Job Transfers
Tyson Foods has announced it will close its corporate office facilities in Dakota Dunes and move those jobs to its headquarters in Arkansas. District 17 House candidate Bill Shorma lives in Dakota Dunes and says Tyson employs people from a wide area…..https://on.soundcloud.com/7JzmZ. Shorma says he isn’t sure local and...
Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigns citing criticism made over her personal life
NORFOLK, Neb. -- On Monday, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education member Dr. Jenna Hatfield-Waite resigned from her position. Before her resignation was voted on, several board members thanked Hatfield-Waite for her time on the board, stating they hoped she would continue to advocate for NPS. Hatfield-Waite thanked the past and present board members she worked alongside, as well as the administration and teachers of NPS. Hatfield-Waite said when she moved back to Norfolk, she wanted for her and her husband to have a direct hand in creating a better future for her children. Hatfield-Waite said the time sacrificed was worth it, until recently when she said her personal life became the subject of ridicule and criticism.
