Some risks too big: Insurers withdraw from fossil projects
BERLIN (AP) — Environmental campaigners are welcoming moves by insurance companies to exclude coverage for fossil fuel projects because of climate change. More than a dozen groups that track the industry say more than half of top insurers have adopted policies against coal, while over a third now exclude some oil and gas projects. The Insure Our Future alliance said Wednesday that its annual scorecard of 30 companies ranked Allianz, AXA and Axis Capital best for their coal exit policies, while Aviva, Hannover Re and Munich Re came out on top for oil and natural gas. Insurance companies have acknowledged they face significant costs from climate change. This includes extreme weather events such as hurricanes, which are predicted to become more destructive as global temperatures rise.
Australia and Singapore strike agreement to achieve net-zero
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian and Singaporean leaders have announced what they describe as a world-first agreement to cooperate in transitioning their economies to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions. Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined their so-called Green Economy Agreement between the two countries Tuesday after meeting in the Australian Parliament House. The agreement has 17 components that cover facilitating trade and investment in green services and collaboration between businesses to build green growth sectors. Australia has committed to reducing its emissions to net-zero by 2050 and Singapore is considering adopting the same target.
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has approved amendments to a banking secrecy law, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before agreeing to a bailout program. Lebanese legislators late Tuesday approved the reiterated law with some slight changes, which legal and advocacy groups have critiqued as insufficient for international standards. Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019, three-quarters of the country plunged into poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value. The international community has been demanding major reforms before helping the corruption-plagued nation. A key demand by the IMF in a tentative agreement has been to allow the country’s tax authority to lift banking secrecy, which parliament’s finance committee rejected.
UK finance minister says will prioritise "help for most vulnerable" as inflation rises
LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt said on Wednesday that the government will prioritise help for the most vulnerable as latest data showed that the annual rate of consumer price inflation inched up to 10.1% in September.
Hungary on track to meet all commitments made to secure deal on EU funds -minister
BUDAPEST, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hungary's Development Minister Tibor Navracsics said on Wednesday that informal feedback from Brussels showed that they are content with the Hungarian commitments made in order to secure a deal on European Union funds.
Thai growth could reach 3.5% this year, needs gradual rate hikes - Finance Minister
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand should see economic growth of 3.0%-3.5% this year, driven by its key export and tourism sectors, a recovery that is best supported by gradual interest rate hikes, its finance minister said on Wednesday.
Oil prices rise as investors seek riskier assets and on China demand outlook
SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices climbed on Wednesday, paring losses from the previous session, as investors jumped into riskier assets such as commodities amid gains in broader equity markets and on signs of renewed demand from top oil importer China.
The US is spending billions to boost chip manufacturing. Will it be enough?
The United States government is pulling out all the stops to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, injecting billions of dollars into the beleaguered sector and flexing all policy muscles available to give it a leg up over competition from Asia. When the pandemic hit in 2020, firms initially curtailed orders for...
German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship
BERLIN (AP) — The German foreign minister says her country must avoid repeating with China the mistakes it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years. Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that Germany must face up to a “competition of systems” between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. German governments over the past two decades strengthened links with Russia — particularly in the energy sector. Berlin has scrambled to find replacement gas supplies as relations nosedived following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Russia hasn’t delivered gas to Germany since the end of August. German companies have invested heavily in China in recent years, and China is one of Germany’s biggest trading partners.
Poland’s judicial policy threatens payments from EU budget
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A senior European Union official says Poland’s right-wing government needs to show that it has fulfilled all the democratic requirements before payments from the bloc’s development funds can be made. Vera Jourova said Tuesday that negotiations are still ongoing with Poland on payments of 75 billion euros from the cohesion fund and that Poland’s new minister for EU ties needs to reassure Brussels. She expressed hope that Poland will not be left without EU funds. The EU is highly critical of Poland’s rule-of-law record and has already frozen payment of billions of euros from its pandemic recovery fund for Poland. Opposition figures in Poland warn that it would be disastrous for the country if also the cohesion funds were withheld.
Danes confirm ‘extensive damage” to Baltic Sea pipelines
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish officials have confirmed that there has been “extensive damage” to the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea off Denmark and that the cause of the damage was “powerful explosions.” In a statement Tuesday, the Copenhagen Police said it had carried out a number of preliminary investigations of what it called “the crime scenes,” with assistance from Denmark’s Armed Forces and in collaboration with, among others, the Danish security and intelligence agency. The agency and the police have decided to set up a joint investigation group which will handle the further investigation of the incidents, the police said.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve Wednesday as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations, and he will say more oil sales are possible this winter, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
Asia hedge fund losses grow in Q3, poised for worst year since 2008
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hedge funds focused on emerging Asia posted their biggest monthly losses in years in September and are set for the worst year since the 2008 financial crisis, data provider HFR said.
China expected to leave lending benchmarks unchanged this week
SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China is widely expected to keep benchmark lending rates unchanged for a second straight month on Thursday, a Reuters survey showed, although a few market watchers think authorities will step up support for the property sector.
Hong Kong leader prioritises talent, security in first policy address
HONG KONG, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Making his first policy address on Wednesday, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee prioritised improving competitiveness and attracting more overseas talent, while also stressing the need to bolster national security in the Chinese ruled city.
