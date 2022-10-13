ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN

Three questions for the Los Angeles Dodgers after being eliminated from the postseason

Once again, the Los Angeles Dodgers were baseball's best team during the regular season. Once again, they didn't take home a World Series ring. L.A. fell far short of the Fall Classic, suffering a stunning NLDS upset defeat to their NL West rival San Diego Padres. Though the Dodgers won it all in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, that remains their only title in a run of 10 straight postseason appearances.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Three offseason questions for the Seattle Mariners after ALDS sweep

After surprisingly staying alive until the final day of the regular season in 2021, the Seattle Mariners finally broke through in 2022 and ended 21 years of misery that went back to 2001 -- not just the longest playoff drought in MLB but also longer than any in the NBA, NFL or NHL. It wasn't a smooth ride as it took a 14-game winning streak in July to turn things around and they kind of stumbled into the playoffs in the stretch run, but at least the Mariners -- and their fans -- won't have to spend the entire offseason and spring training asking, "Will this finally be the year?"
SEATTLE, WA
ESPN

Gonzalez, Guardians walk off Yankees for 2-1 ALDS lead

CLEVELAND -- — The affable rookie who loves SpongeBob SquarePants has backed the New York Yankees into a postseason corner. Oscar Gonzalez hit a two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning, rallying the Cleveland Guardians to a 6-5 win over New York on Saturday night for a 2-1 lead in their AL Division Series.
MLB
ESPN

Cole, Yankees save season, beat Guards to force ALDS Game 5

CLEVELAND -- — Gerrit Cole brought the Yankees back from the brink. They’re Bronx bound, still chasing a championship. Cole gave New York what it needed, seven solid innings and Harrison Bader hit a two-run homer as the Yankees forced a decisive fifth game in the AL Division Series with a 4-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians in Game 4 on Sunday night.
CLEVELAND, OH
ESPN

San Diego's deadline decisions finally pay off big with NLDS win

SAN DIEGO -- The players came together to form a haphazard circle in the middle of the San Diego Padres' clubhouse, at times bouncing to hip-hop and spraying champagne in unison. Peter Seidler, the owner, stood off to the side, close enough to witness the madness but far enough to be spared from it. Ten years ago, Seidler, the grandson of celebrated Los Angeles Dodgers owner Walter O'Malley, purchased this franchise with outsized expectations: the goal of the Padres taking over both their city and their division.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ESPN

Eagles take 3rd 6-0 start in franchise history into off week

PHILADELPHIA --  Nick Sirianni threw his head back as he walked into Philadelphias locker room and bellowed,  How bout them Eagles!  The Eagles coach took delight in echoing the old Dallas catchphrase. Sirianni had every reason to revel in the moment: The Eagles are the only undefeated...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

