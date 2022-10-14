Read full article on original website
Related
It’s Witch Hazel Season Do You Know How to Use It
Last year around this time I told you about a plant we have here in New York that we often overlook. The wildest part is that it is responsible for a liquid many of us keep in our medicine cabinet but don't really use, Witch Hazel. Once again National Witch...
Owner Posts Hilarious Sign On Upstate New York Mailbox to Avoid Bills
The only thing worse than getting junk mail is getting bills. Someone has come up with a hilarious way to avoid those nasty bills in the mailbox. Don Peterson came across a creative cardboard sign hanging from a mailbox in Upstate New York. It read - "My mailbox is under quarantine. Not accepting bills at this time."
6 Great Hiking Trails Not Far Off the New York State Thruway
DISCLAIMER: Before embarking on a hike, always do your research on trail conditions and potential trail closures. Apps like AllTrails can be a helpful resource in finding the most up-to-date information. With New York being home to two famous mountain ranges in the Catskills and Adirondacks, it's no surprise that...
Top 10 Colleges and Universities in New York State For 2023
As high school juniors and seniors across New York State are making decisions about which colleges and universities they plan on attending, WalletHub released the list of New York's top 10 colleges and universities for 2023. WalletHub compared more than 900 colleges and universities across the United States to determine its list. Its rankings are based on 30 key measures grouped into seven key components, including cost, campus safety, and career outcomes.
Where Is The Best Place To Retire In New York State?
Where in New York State is considered the best place to retire?. 24/7 Wall St decided to answer this question for not only New York, but the entire country. A very interesting stat that they discovered is that by 2030, 20% of the United States population will be comprised of elderly Americans. That means, there's a lot of people about to retire:
Only Two Hours From Central New York, the PA Grand Canyon Is a Wonder That Must Be Seen
How many times have you been stopped in your tracks in the few days by the sheer beauty of the fall foliage this year?. Those who know things about weather conditions and leaves were convinced that this Fall would be a boring brown one thanks to such dry weather all summer but luckily for us, that is not the case. The world around us exploded into a kaleidoscope of colors.
New York State Confirms Legal Weed Sales Are Coming Very Soon
It appears legal weed sales are finally about to start in the Empire State. It's been almost two years since weed was legalized in the Empire States. However, legal sales of marijuana have yet to start in New York. Gov. Cuomo Legalizes Recreational Marijuana In New York. In 2021, then-Governor...
[VIDEO] Unboxing New York State – Does This Video Get It Right?
When I run out of shows or movies to watch on television or streaming, and I have a few minutes to kill, I check out videos on YouTube. It's amazing what you can find. Although I do find it a bit annoying sometimes when I check out a video and later when I return to YouTube, there are a ton of videos on the same subject as what I last watched. Oh, Big Brother.
New York State Will Spend $150 Million To Train People For Jobs
New York State is going to spend $150 million to make sure it has a well-trained workforce. Governor Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the state's workforce development grant programs today, October 17, 2022. The grants program will be administered by the new Office of Strategic Workforce Development within Empire State Development.
New York Home Health Aids See Much-Deserved Wage Increase
The home healthcare situation in New York has reached a concerning and frankly, unacceptable place however, that may soon change as New York has finally bumped up pay for home health aides. When home health aides leave the healthcare industry because they can make more money working at a fast-food...
These New York Towns Give Out The Most Speeding Tickets
This week is National Teen Driver Safety Week and if you have a teen that is driving you know that sometimes they like to go a bit faster than the posted speed limit. Earlier this year the website traffictickets.com came out with a list of the top towns in New York State that give out the most speeding tickets.
PHOTOS: 11 of Upstate New York’s Most Delicious Candy Apples
Candy apples? Or caramel apples? It matters only to the dentist!. Candy apples are everywhere in Upstate New York this season. What a great memory from our youth they are. I remember my Dad had a small grocery store in our hometown and every year we had candy apples all lined up like little soldiers for folks to come in and get one.
NY Legalized Pot Expected to be Disappointing, Poor Quality
If you're excited for legalized marijuana in New York, don't hold your breath. Or, actually, you may want to hold your breath to avoid inhaling some sad weed. New York's first recreational dispensaries are set to open before the end of the year, but the product they're prepared to sell is expected to be underwhelming at best. According to Gothamist, this year's New York pot harvest has been very disappointing for a few reasons.
Will Pit Bulls Be Banned From New York State?
A tragic accident that has completely reshaped a family's life is causing more people to talk about whether or not pit bull should be pets. Just last week, two toddlers were mauled to death by a family‘s pet pit bulls. The pit bulls have been in the family for eight years, according to People, and all of a sudden they just snapped.
New York Homes More Likely To Be Haunted Than Most Of U.S.
Spooky season is upon us. Turns out, you're more likely to live in a haunted home in New York than in most of the United States. The team at HomeAdvisor reached out to Hudson Valley Post to let us know a study found New Yorkers are more likely to live in a haunted home.
The Dates When New York State Can Expect First Snowfall
Are you ready for winter? It's coming and may start sooner than you think in New York State. Earlier this week, Hudson Valley Post was the bearer of bad news about the upcoming winter. The Old Farmer’s Almanac recently released its 2022-2023 Winter Forcast and says to expect a lot of snow in the Empire State.
If You Dare! It’s Upstate NY’s Most Terrifying Haunted Attraction
When you think of fall and Halloween in Upstate New York, chances are you think of haunted hayrides, corn mazes, and haunted houses. Well, there is a terrifying adventure that isn't for the faint of heart but if you love to be truly scared during the season, this may be right up your alley.
15 Tiny Towns With Big Stories in Upstate New York
The small towns of Upstate New York have quite a story to tell!. Here is a list of 15 small towns, villages, and hamlets spread out all across Upstate New York. Although very small, each of these 15 locations has something to brag about. Maybe a historical site, an event, a museum, a natural wonder, and so on. The smallest of these communities has only 330 residents. The largest has exactly 2,500 (all are 2010 census numbers).
New York Makes List of Top Five States With the Most Haunted Homes
Many years ago there was a couple who moved into what they thought was the perfect house - until they realized they hadn't. This couple moved from California to Upstate New York to be closer to the wife's elderly parents and the couple was ecstatic that not only were they able to find a gorgeous house within their budget, but that it was only a mile from their family.
Check Out 12 Of The Most Haunted Locations in Central New York
Are you into the stories and legends of haunted places? Where deaths happened, and paranormal activity allegedly takes place? Good news - we have some spots like that right here in Central New York. There's some places you may have been to before that are said to be haunted. Check...
KISS 104.1
Binghamton, NY
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
962K+
Views
ABOUT
KISS 104 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://kissbinghamton.com
Comments / 0