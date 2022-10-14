ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CAR AND DRIVER

Pay Up: GMC Hummer EV Taillights Cost $6100 to Replace

One member of a GMC Hummer EV Facebook group announced they were quoted $4040 for a passenger-side taillight, not including the cost of labor. GM lists the price of a replacement taillight at $3045.48 for the part alone. Replacing a set including taxes and labor could be over $7000, depending on your state and dealership.
insideevs.com

TFL Tests GMC Hummer EV By Using It To Tow 5,000 Pounds

While the GMC Hummer EV may not be the most logical or sensible electric pickup purchase, since it’s seen as more of an oversized toy as opposed to a vehicle that you can get work done in, but it’s still remarkably capable. Between its massive weight and power, GMC rates it as being able to tow up to 7,500 pounds.
MotorBiscuit

5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000

A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER

GMC Sierra EV Will Emerge with Fancy-Pants Denali Edition 1 on October 20

The GMC Sierra EV will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, according to the brand's social media accounts. It's not our first glimpse of the electric Sierra—GMC already teased its front end—but now we know the debut truck will be the Denali Edition 1.
Carscoops

$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now

Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
Carscoops

The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe

The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
Motor1.com

GM Designer Envisions Cadillac Lyriq's Smaller EV Brother

With the Lyriq, Cadillac currently has one of the finest luxury electric SUVs on the American market. The very first examples were delivered to customers in the United States earlier this year and now the brand is ramping up the production of the battery-powered high-riding machine. It’s definitely not cheap – the base rear-wheel-drive model starts at $62,990 – but it combines a striking design with solid EV characteristics and plenty of interior space. What if this successful formula gets transformed into a smaller electric crossover?
Carscoops

Low-Mileage 2005 MG XPower SVR Is A Rare Kind Of Sportscar

MG will soon make a return in the sportscar segment, hoping to repeat the success of its iconic roadsters. However, there is a sporty model from MG’s past that didn’t sell in big numbers: the XPower SV/SVR. A low-mileage example of the model that combined British design with Italian production and an American-sourced V8 is offered for sale in London, UK, as one of the rarest sportscars of the modern era.
Carscoops

Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship

This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops

BYD’s ATTO 3 Electric SUV Scores A 5-Star Rating In Latest Euro NCAP Safety Tests

Euro NCAP published the safety ratings for ten new models, with eight of them achieving the highest score of five stars and two of them getting four stars. Among the top performers are the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the BMW X1 and 2-Series Active Tourer, the Mazda CX-60, the BYD ATTO 3, the mildly updated VW Golf, as well as the Seat Ibiza and Arona. The Citroen C5 X and Mobilize Limo missed the top rating, getting four stars.
Carscoops

Audi Tests E-Tron With Particulate Filter To Clean The Air As It Drives

Audi revealed today that it is in the midst of developing a particulate filter that helps vehicles clean the air as they drive through it. The automaker has partnered with MANN+HUMMEL to develop the new technology. Although automakers like to say that electric vehicles have zero local emissions, that’s not...
