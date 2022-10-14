Read full article on original website
CAR AND DRIVER
Pay Up: GMC Hummer EV Taillights Cost $6100 to Replace
One member of a GMC Hummer EV Facebook group announced they were quoted $4040 for a passenger-side taillight, not including the cost of labor. GM lists the price of a replacement taillight at $3045.48 for the part alone. Replacing a set including taxes and labor could be over $7000, depending on your state and dealership.
insideevs.com
TFL Tests GMC Hummer EV By Using It To Tow 5,000 Pounds
While the GMC Hummer EV may not be the most logical or sensible electric pickup purchase, since it’s seen as more of an oversized toy as opposed to a vehicle that you can get work done in, but it’s still remarkably capable. Between its massive weight and power, GMC rates it as being able to tow up to 7,500 pounds.
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax will be the cheapest car sold by an American brand
The 2024 Chevrolet Trax SUV is larger and cheaper than the model it replaces and will be the lowest-priced vehicle sold by an American brand next year.
Carscoops
Hyundai Recalls And Issues Stop-Sale Of 6 Models, Kia Recalls 2 Models, Over Dual Clutch Transmission
Hyundai and Kia will recall a total of eight vehicle models and more than 122,000 vehicles as a result of an issue with their 8-speed dual clutch transmissions’ high-pressure electric oil pumps. The fault may lead to the vehicle entering a failsafe mode and losing propulsion. In an email...
5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000
A Luxury SUV makes a commute easier and more fun, but finding one for less than $40,000 is hard. These five from BMW, Lincoln, Buick, Infiniti and Lexus could fit the bill. The post 5 Great Luxury SUVs for Less Than $40,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage
These used SUVs with the best gas mileage include the 2016 Lexus NX 300h, the Mazda CX-5, and the Toyota Highlander Hybrid. The post 3 Used SUVs With the Best Gas Mileage appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Electric Pickup Truck Towing Test: GMC Hummer EV Vs. Ford F-150 Lightning
When towing a trailer the same distance, which electric pickup truck has power and driving range remaining? The post Electric Pickup Truck Towing Test: GMC Hummer EV Vs. Ford F-150 Lightning appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
CAR AND DRIVER
GMC Sierra EV Will Emerge with Fancy-Pants Denali Edition 1 on October 20
The GMC Sierra EV will be revealed at 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 20, according to the brand's social media accounts. It's not our first glimpse of the electric Sierra—GMC already teased its front end—but now we know the debut truck will be the Denali Edition 1.
Carscoops
GMC Sierra Hot Wheels Edition From SEMA With Over 650HP Is Like A Modern-Day Syclone
The GMC Syclone of the 1990s was a true world-beater, with speed in the realm of Corvettes and Ferraris of its time. Thirty years later, we have high-performance off-road trucks like the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ram 1500 TRX, but none that are really oriented for the street like the Syclone was.
Carscoops
$5K Challenge: Find Us The Best Used AWD Winter Beaters For Sale Right Now
Winter is coming and it has no mercy for your daily driver. If you’re one of the millions who live in a region that experiences freezing temperatures then you might be in the market for a winter beater. With that in mind, we’re hoping that as a Carscoops community we can find the best all-wheel drive winter beaters for $5,000 or less. With that kind of budget, what would you buy?
What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In?
The Toyota Highlander Hybrid offers plenty of value for the money. What colors does the 2023 Highlander Hybrid come in? The post What Colors Does the 2023 Toyota Highlander Hybrid Come In? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Dodge Charger Daytona SRT EV Concept And Delorean Alpha5 Caught On Set Of Fast & Furious 10 Film
Recent videos and photos from the set of the next addition to the Fast & Furious franchise, the 10th movie in the saga that will be called “Fast-X”, revealed a selection of the vehicles that may be featured in the noted car movie franchise. A video taken by...
Carscoops
The Sights And Sounds Of The New 2023 BMW M2 Coupe
The jury is still out on the design of the 2023 BMW M2 but we remain confident that it will be a very exciting car to drive and a fitting performance successor to the old model. Now, we have our first chance to see it on the move. This freshly-released...
GM Designer Envisions Cadillac Lyriq's Smaller EV Brother
With the Lyriq, Cadillac currently has one of the finest luxury electric SUVs on the American market. The very first examples were delivered to customers in the United States earlier this year and now the brand is ramping up the production of the battery-powered high-riding machine. It’s definitely not cheap – the base rear-wheel-drive model starts at $62,990 – but it combines a striking design with solid EV characteristics and plenty of interior space. What if this successful formula gets transformed into a smaller electric crossover?
Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned?
What's new for the 2023 Chevy Silverado? There are only a few changes to this steadfast pickup truck. The post Has the 2023 Chevy Silverado Been Redesigned? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Low-Mileage 2005 MG XPower SVR Is A Rare Kind Of Sportscar
MG will soon make a return in the sportscar segment, hoping to repeat the success of its iconic roadsters. However, there is a sporty model from MG’s past that didn’t sell in big numbers: the XPower SV/SVR. A low-mileage example of the model that combined British design with Italian production and an American-sourced V8 is offered for sale in London, UK, as one of the rarest sportscars of the modern era.
Carscoops
Unofficial Polestar S-E Crossover Coupe Study Would Make For A Pugnacious Flagship
This story contains independent illustrations of a fictional Polestar S-E Concept crossover made by car designer Zhiheng Guo that are neither related to nor endorsed by Polestar. Polestar has transformed itself from the little-known performance division of Volvo into a leader in the electric vehicle space and following the launch...
Carscoops
Honda Civic del Sol Mashup Dresses Like A Hypercar Thanks To Wide-Body Long-Tail Conversion
Over the years, we have seen plenty of hypercar replicas based on mainstream models, but a Honda-based build from Georgia stands out from the crowd. The reason for that is its radical widebody long-tail conversion, making it look like a mid-engined monster. The one-off was created by a US bodyshop...
Carscoops
BYD’s ATTO 3 Electric SUV Scores A 5-Star Rating In Latest Euro NCAP Safety Tests
Euro NCAP published the safety ratings for ten new models, with eight of them achieving the highest score of five stars and two of them getting four stars. Among the top performers are the Mercedes-Benz EQE, the BMW X1 and 2-Series Active Tourer, the Mazda CX-60, the BYD ATTO 3, the mildly updated VW Golf, as well as the Seat Ibiza and Arona. The Citroen C5 X and Mobilize Limo missed the top rating, getting four stars.
Carscoops
Audi Tests E-Tron With Particulate Filter To Clean The Air As It Drives
Audi revealed today that it is in the midst of developing a particulate filter that helps vehicles clean the air as they drive through it. The automaker has partnered with MANN+HUMMEL to develop the new technology. Although automakers like to say that electric vehicles have zero local emissions, that’s not...
