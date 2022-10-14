The UK is the latest country to use “noise cameras” to clamp down on loud exhausts and antisocial drivers. Bradford in the north of England starts using the technology today, and three other areas – Birmingham, Bristol, and Great Yarmouth – will be added over the next two months. The four regions will trial the systems for two months, and if the test proves successful, other cities around the UK can expect to get their own noise cameras. The systems are already in use in several cities in France, while New York operates similar devices and California is considering a five-year pilot program.

