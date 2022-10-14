ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 8

Related
Carscoops

The Moke Californian Returns To The U.S. As A Highway-Legal EV

The Moke is returning to the United States after an absence of 40 years, but with one with a key difference: this time, it’ll be a highway-legal EV with a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h) and a range of 75 miles (120 km). The US-bound zero-emission re-imagining...
Carscoops

Lincoln Dealers Will Have To Invest Up To $900,000 To Support EVs

Lincoln says its U.S. dealerships will need to invest up to $900,000 each in order to sell the company’s planned electric vehicles. In a plan announced by Ford chief executive Jim Farley in Las Vegas, the car manufacturer said that it will divide the Lincoln network of 650 stores into two camps depending on the size of their market. Those dealerships in the top 130 markets will need to spend approximately $900,000 to install two DC fast chargers and seven Level 2 chargers. There are approximately 252 stores in these markets.
Carscoops

UK Begins Targeting Tuned Cars And Antisocial Drivers With Noise Cameras

The UK is the latest country to use “noise cameras” to clamp down on loud exhausts and antisocial drivers. Bradford in the north of England starts using the technology today, and three other areas – Birmingham, Bristol, and Great Yarmouth – will be added over the next two months. The four regions will trial the systems for two months, and if the test proves successful, other cities around the UK can expect to get their own noise cameras. The systems are already in use in several cities in France, while New York operates similar devices and California is considering a five-year pilot program.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rigzone.com

USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record

'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
FLORIDA STATE
Tree Hugger

17-Year-Old Designs Greener Motor That Could Revolutionize EVs

When I started my video call with Robert Sansone, I had to offer a disclaimer: While I write regularly about the experience of driving electric vehicles, and about policies that promote them, my expertise stops when you pop the hood and look at what actually drives them. That disclaimer was...
Carscoops

Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On

The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
natureworldnews.com

Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System

An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
Carscoops

Hydrogen, Not Electric, Will Be “Hippest Thing To Drive” Says BMW Boss

BMW might be ramping up its battery car offerings, adding the “i” badge to more and more models, and committing to make half of the Group’s new cars EVs by 2030, but the company’s chairman thinks hydrogen, and not batteries, will soon be the most desirable source of motive power.
The Hill

Importing more foreign farm workers is sowing the seeds of destruction

Citing labor shortages and rising production costs, the agricultural lobby is once again pushing the federal government to pass legislation that would increase the number of foreign agricultural workers permitted to enter the United States. The existing agricultural worker program — known as the H-2A nonimmigrant visa — admits laborers...
IOWA STATE
BBC

Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise

A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
Carscoops

Hyundai To Break Ground On $5.5 Billion EV Plant In Georgia This Month

Hyundai will break ground on its $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia on October 25. The groundbreaking in Savannah, Georgia will mark an important milestone in the South Korean automaker’s EV plans across North America, Reuters reports. Current plans call for the factory to commence production of electric vehicles in the first half of 2025 but there has been speculation this could be expedited in the wake of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
SAVANNAH, GA
Carscoops

2023 Honda Passport Goes AWD-Only, Pushing Base Price Up $2,700

Getting into a Honda Passport just became more expensive even though Honda hasn’t increased the prices of its mid-size SUV. Although specific trim prices haven’t risen, the entry-level price for the five-seat truck has effectively climbed because Honda has opted to drop the front-wheel drive EX-L version. Making...
Carscoops

European-Made EVs May Receive U.S. Federal Tax Credits

An agreement between authorities in the European Union and those in the U.S. could see European-made EVs receive the same federal tax credits as those locally produced in North America. President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has ruffled feathers across the automotive industry. It stipulates that EVs need to be built...
gardenrant.com

No, We Don’t Just Need to Plant More Milkweed

The call to plant milkweed — while easily sharable and actionable — is greatly reductionist and oversimplified. Maybe even harmful in some ways. I don’t see it as a baby step or gateway, I see it as a sleight of hand. Telling folks to go get some...
IOWA STATE
Carscoops

2023 Mazda CX-30 Gains 5 HP And Extra MPGs Thanks To Upgraded Cylinder-Deactivation Tech

The 2023 Mazda CX-30 is getting some welcome updates after a summer of record high gas prices. Starting under the hood, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine boasts an increased output of 191 hp (142 kW / 194 PS) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque. That’s 5 hp (4 kW / 5 PS) more than last year and the improved performance doesn’t require premium gasoline.
ALASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy