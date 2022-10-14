Read full article on original website
Carscoops
The Moke Californian Returns To The U.S. As A Highway-Legal EV
The Moke is returning to the United States after an absence of 40 years, but with one with a key difference: this time, it’ll be a highway-legal EV with a top speed of 50 mph (80 km/h) and a range of 75 miles (120 km). The US-bound zero-emission re-imagining...
Carscoops
Lincoln Dealers Will Have To Invest Up To $900,000 To Support EVs
Lincoln says its U.S. dealerships will need to invest up to $900,000 each in order to sell the company’s planned electric vehicles. In a plan announced by Ford chief executive Jim Farley in Las Vegas, the car manufacturer said that it will divide the Lincoln network of 650 stores into two camps depending on the size of their market. Those dealerships in the top 130 markets will need to spend approximately $900,000 to install two DC fast chargers and seven Level 2 chargers. There are approximately 252 stores in these markets.
Carscoops
UK Begins Targeting Tuned Cars And Antisocial Drivers With Noise Cameras
The UK is the latest country to use “noise cameras” to clamp down on loud exhausts and antisocial drivers. Bradford in the north of England starts using the technology today, and three other areas – Birmingham, Bristol, and Great Yarmouth – will be added over the next two months. The four regions will trial the systems for two months, and if the test proves successful, other cities around the UK can expect to get their own noise cameras. The systems are already in use in several cities in France, while New York operates similar devices and California is considering a five-year pilot program.
rigzone.com
USA Underground Storage Injection 2nd Largest on Record
'This boost in gas stocks, resulting from increased domestic supply amid easing demand, means storage levels are now just eight percent below the five-year average'. In a new North America gas and LNG market update report, Rystad Energy Vice President Emily McClain highlighted that last week’s underground storage injection of 129 billion cubic feet was the second largest since the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) began reporting weekly storage data in January 2010.
Tree Hugger
17-Year-Old Designs Greener Motor That Could Revolutionize EVs
When I started my video call with Robert Sansone, I had to offer a disclaimer: While I write regularly about the experience of driving electric vehicles, and about policies that promote them, my expertise stops when you pop the hood and look at what actually drives them. That disclaimer was...
New Mini Moke Goes On Sale In The USA As Upmarket Electric Car
Moke International (MI) arrived on the scene in 2013, breathing new life into Sir Alec Issigonis' Mini-based military vehicle. The first batch was launched in Australia, and in later years, MI started targeting the ultra-rich in Europe. Now it's returning to the USA, 40 years after the original Moke was...
Carscoops
$118,000 Hopium Machina Hydrogen EV Can Complete A Refill In 3 Minutes Offering 620-Mile Range
Two years after the first concept was shown, the hydrogen-powered Hopium Machina Vision has made its premiere at the Paris motor show. The French automaker is now accepting reservations for the upcoming production vehicle. Company founder and former racecar driver Olivier Lombard received French President Emmanuel Macron this morning for...
Carscoops
Rule The Playground With This Electric Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Ride-On
The Dodge Charger Daytona SRT concept is an electrifying preview of things to come, but customers can already snag an electric Challenger SRT Hellcat if they’re willing to make a few tradeoffs. Key among them is a top speed of 2.8 mph (4.5 km/h), which is conveniently the same...
Carscoops
Move Over Tesla Drivers, GM Owners Are Most Likely To Overestimate The Capabilities Of Their Partially Autonomous Cars
A large portion of drivers who use advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) often misuse them, but none more so than users of General Motors’ Super Cruise system, according to a new study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). The study surveyed the drivers of vehicles equipped with...
natureworldnews.com
Ancient Solution to a Modern-Day Problem: Designer Uses Non-Electric Air-Conditioning System
An ancient solution of using a non-electric air-conditioning system to solve a modern-day problem has been reinvented by a designer employing an innovative twist. By incorporating the air conditioning into a contemporary, stylish wall ornament that effectively regulates indoor temperatures without using a single watt of electricity, the designer was able to address thermal discomfort as well as energy consumption reduction and interior aesthetics.
Carscoops
Hydrogen, Not Electric, Will Be “Hippest Thing To Drive” Says BMW Boss
BMW might be ramping up its battery car offerings, adding the “i” badge to more and more models, and committing to make half of the Group’s new cars EVs by 2030, but the company’s chairman thinks hydrogen, and not batteries, will soon be the most desirable source of motive power.
Importing more foreign farm workers is sowing the seeds of destruction
Citing labor shortages and rising production costs, the agricultural lobby is once again pushing the federal government to pass legislation that would increase the number of foreign agricultural workers permitted to enter the United States. The existing agricultural worker program — known as the H-2A nonimmigrant visa — admits laborers...
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
Carscoops
Hyundai To Break Ground On $5.5 Billion EV Plant In Georgia This Month
Hyundai will break ground on its $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia on October 25. The groundbreaking in Savannah, Georgia will mark an important milestone in the South Korean automaker’s EV plans across North America, Reuters reports. Current plans call for the factory to commence production of electric vehicles in the first half of 2025 but there has been speculation this could be expedited in the wake of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act.
Biden’s Climate Law Solved A Major Problem With A Polarizing Fossil Fuel Technology
The vast majority of captured carbon dioxide is used to drill more oil. That’s about to change.
Carscoops
2023 Honda Passport Goes AWD-Only, Pushing Base Price Up $2,700
Getting into a Honda Passport just became more expensive even though Honda hasn’t increased the prices of its mid-size SUV. Although specific trim prices haven’t risen, the entry-level price for the five-seat truck has effectively climbed because Honda has opted to drop the front-wheel drive EX-L version. Making...
Carscoops
European-Made EVs May Receive U.S. Federal Tax Credits
An agreement between authorities in the European Union and those in the U.S. could see European-made EVs receive the same federal tax credits as those locally produced in North America. President Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act has ruffled feathers across the automotive industry. It stipulates that EVs need to be built...
gardenrant.com
No, We Don’t Just Need to Plant More Milkweed
The call to plant milkweed — while easily sharable and actionable — is greatly reductionist and oversimplified. Maybe even harmful in some ways. I don’t see it as a baby step or gateway, I see it as a sleight of hand. Telling folks to go get some...
Carscoops
Volvo Teases EX90 Cabin, Says It’ll Be “One Of The Most Pleasant Car Interiors On The Market”
Volvo dropped a new teaser on the upcoming EX90 electric SUV flagship, this time focused on the interior. The cabin of the Volvo EX90 is set to combine Scandinavian design with sustainably sourced materials and a luxurious ambiance. The official video shows parts of the cabin, revealing some of the...
Carscoops
2023 Mazda CX-30 Gains 5 HP And Extra MPGs Thanks To Upgraded Cylinder-Deactivation Tech
The 2023 Mazda CX-30 is getting some welcome updates after a summer of record high gas prices. Starting under the hood, the naturally aspirated 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine boasts an increased output of 191 hp (142 kW / 194 PS) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) of torque. That’s 5 hp (4 kW / 5 PS) more than last year and the improved performance doesn’t require premium gasoline.
