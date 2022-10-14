ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

BGR.com

Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer

Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
L.A. Weekly

Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol

View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Vice

FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage

The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Moderna Stock Surges On Cancer Vaccine Development Pact With Merck

Moderna (MRNA) shares surged higher Wednesday after the drugmaker said it will work with Merck & Co (MRK) to develop and market an mRNA structed cancer vaccine. Moderna said it will exercise and earlier option with Merck to allow the collaboration of its new messenger RNA-based vaccine, known as mRNA-4157, to be developed alongside Merck's blockbuster Keytruda treatment. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million as part of the option agreement.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOX8 News

FDA warns of Adderall shortage

(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted news of an Adderall shortage this week, warning that manufacturers will not be able to meet the U.S. market demand at the current rate of production. While several manufacturers are still producing and supplying Adderall and its generic variants,...
INDUSTRY
HuffPost

FDA Declares Adderall Shortage Following Supply Delays

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared a nationwide shortage of a medication commonly known by its brand name, Adderall, which is prescribed to tens of millions of people to manage attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy and other conditions. Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the primary manufacturers of the drug, “is...
HEALTH
AOL Corp

FDA confirms Adderall shortage as largest manufacturer warns of delays through end of the year

The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Battle over pregnancy drug highlights risks of FDA expediting drugs to market

The FDA will make its case this week to do something it hasn’t in over a decade — order a drug it expedited to the market to be pulled. A panel of independent expert advisers on obstetric and reproductive drugs will meet starting Monday to decide whether to recommend that Makena, an injection marketed as lowering the risk of preterm birth, remain available for at least some patients.
INDUSTRY
ajmc.com

Growing Innovation, Cost Expected in the Oncology Drug Pipeline

The concluding keynote address at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 meeting discussed new and emerging oncology drugs in the pipeline and their potential impact on the treatment landscape as it pertains to managed care providers. Oncology represents more than a third of specialty drugs in the pipeline...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
NASDAQ

Pfizer (PFE) Posts Positive Data on Bivalent BA.4/5 COVID Jab

Pfizer, Inc. PFE and its partner BioNTech BNTX announced positive preliminary data from a phase II/III study. The study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the study showed that following seven days of dose administration in adults, a 30-µg dose...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
mailplus.co.uk

Respiratory virus jab boost for Glaxo boss

GSK hailed a major win for its drug pipeline after announcing ‘truly exceptional’ results in a key trial for its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is common and usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But the disease can become serious and is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, causing around 8,000 deaths in the UK each year.
Medical & Biotech

