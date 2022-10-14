Read full article on original website
Related
Hand sanitizer recall: A cancer-causing chemical was found in this sanitizer
Hand sanitizer is the kind of product many people still carry with them, as the pandemic is far from over. It’s a quick and effective way to clean your hands when you don’t have immediate access to soap and water. But hand sanitizers can be dangerous if they contain potentially harmful substances. After a hand sanitizer recall in April caused by methanol and benzene contamination, we now have an action involving an Antica Farmacista hand sanitizer that might contain benzene.
L.A. Weekly
Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol
View the original article about Drugs That Do Not Blend Well With Cannabidiol at CBD Rubs. Cannabidiol can interact with many prescription medication types, causing unpleasant effects on the user. These are not the same as CBD side effects but can be unpleasant for you. Some substances that people consume can compromise the CYP450 system’s activity, including cannabidiol. The phytocannabinoid can affect how liver-based enzymes break down compounds. CBD can slow down or accelerate the metabolism of compounds according to the form of interaction. Keep reading to know more about CBD interactions with medications with prescription.
foodsafetynews.com
New outbreak under investigation; FDA ends work on another without finding source
The FDA is investigating one new outbreak and has closed an investigation on another. On Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration announced a new Salmonella Litchfield outbreak that has sickened at least 28 patients. The source of the pathogen has not yet been identified. In its outbreak announcement, the FDA...
FDA Finally Recognized the Widespread Adderall Shortage
The Food and Drug Administration announced a national shortage of Adderall, one of the most commonly prescribed treatments for attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. Teva Pharmaceuticals, the largest supplier of Adderall in the U.S., is experiencing manufacturing delays with several doses of the medication expected to be on backorder until March, according to a statement published by the FDA on Wednesday.
Moderna Stock Surges On Cancer Vaccine Development Pact With Merck
Moderna (MRNA) shares surged higher Wednesday after the drugmaker said it will work with Merck & Co (MRK) to develop and market an mRNA structed cancer vaccine. Moderna said it will exercise and earlier option with Merck to allow the collaboration of its new messenger RNA-based vaccine, known as mRNA-4157, to be developed alongside Merck's blockbuster Keytruda treatment. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million as part of the option agreement.
Recall alert: Jiangsu Well Biotech recalls COVID-19 Ag rapid test devices lacking FDA authorization
WASHINGTON — Jiangsu Well Biotech Co. Ltd. on Wednesday recalled its COVID-19 Ag Rapid Test devices because they were distributed to U.S. customers without authorization, clearance or approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. According to the recall notice, use of these devices may cause serious injuries or...
biopharmadive.com
Pfizer, BioNTech say updated COVID booster raised omicron antibody levels in trial
Pfizer and BioNTech on Thursday said their updated COVID-19 booster spurred higher levels of antibodies against the omicron variant among adults enrolled in a clinical trial, six weeks after the reformulated shot was first cleared by the Food and Drug Administration. The findings, which the companies described in a press...
FDA warns of Adderall shortage
(The Hill) – The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) posted news of an Adderall shortage this week, warning that manufacturers will not be able to meet the U.S. market demand at the current rate of production. While several manufacturers are still producing and supplying Adderall and its generic variants,...
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
FDA Declares Adderall Shortage Following Supply Delays
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration declared a nationwide shortage of a medication commonly known by its brand name, Adderall, which is prescribed to tens of millions of people to manage attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, narcolepsy and other conditions. Teva Pharmaceuticals, one of the primary manufacturers of the drug, “is...
AOL Corp
FDA confirms Adderall shortage as largest manufacturer warns of delays through end of the year
The Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday confirmed a nationwide shortage of the attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder medication Adderall, more than two months after some pharmacies reported difficulties filling prescriptions. The shortage affects the immediate-release form of Adderall, a stimulant that helps manage ADHD symptoms. The FDA said in a statement that...
Battle over pregnancy drug highlights risks of FDA expediting drugs to market
The FDA will make its case this week to do something it hasn’t in over a decade — order a drug it expedited to the market to be pulled. A panel of independent expert advisers on obstetric and reproductive drugs will meet starting Monday to decide whether to recommend that Makena, an injection marketed as lowering the risk of preterm birth, remain available for at least some patients.
Without a nasal vaccine, the U.S. edge in fighting Covid is on the line
Biden administration officials are raising concerns that the slow pace of developing a nasal vaccine for Covid-19 in the U.S. could pose a security risk as China, Iran and Russia approve their own vaccines taken through the nose or mouth. Though nasal and oral vaccines are being studied in the...
US shortage of Adderall is due to increased demand, FDA and drug-makers say
FDA says supply does not meet demand and drug-maker says backorders are due to ‘significant rise’ in prescription rates
Is This Monster Stock on the Verge of a Home Run?
Ultomiris was just approved in the European Union to treat patients with generalized myasthenia gravis.
ajmc.com
Growing Innovation, Cost Expected in the Oncology Drug Pipeline
The concluding keynote address at the Academy of Managed Care Pharmacy Nexus 2022 meeting discussed new and emerging oncology drugs in the pipeline and their potential impact on the treatment landscape as it pertains to managed care providers. Oncology represents more than a third of specialty drugs in the pipeline...
NASDAQ
Pfizer (PFE) Posts Positive Data on Bivalent BA.4/5 COVID Jab
Pfizer, Inc. PFE and its partner BioNTech BNTX announced positive preliminary data from a phase II/III study. The study is evaluating the safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of their Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent COVID-19 vaccine. Data from the study showed that following seven days of dose administration in adults, a 30-µg dose...
mailplus.co.uk
Respiratory virus jab boost for Glaxo boss
GSK hailed a major win for its drug pipeline after announcing ‘truly exceptional’ results in a key trial for its vaccine against respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). RSV is common and usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But the disease can become serious and is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and the elderly, causing around 8,000 deaths in the UK each year.
Abbott announces new baby formula recall, but claims it affects small fraction of total US supply
(CNN) - Abbott Labs said Friday that it is recalling certain lots of 2 fluid ounce/59 milliliter bottles of Ready-to-Feed liquid formula for infants and children due to a problem with the bottle caps on some bottles that may not have sealed completely and could result in spoilage. If a...
Analyst Cuts Price On Travere Therapeutics Citing Expected Delayed PDUFA
Travere Therapeutics Inc TVTX expects the November 17 PDUFA date for accelerated approval of lead drug sparsentan in IgA nephropathy to be extended by three months. The exact date is to be confirmed. The FDA requested that the company update its proposed Risk Evaluation Mitigation Strategy to include liver monitoring.
Comments / 0