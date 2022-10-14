ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delray Beach, FL

wflx.com

Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive

A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

4 people killed in Martin County crash

Four people died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Authorities said the wreck happened at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road just after 12:30 p.m. The deadly crash has shut down traffic in both directions on Federal Highway,...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back

A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. According to police records, Edgar Foster was the supervisor who commanded officers to “go dead,” when they cornered a fleeing suspect. Video obtained by Contact 5 show many officers shut...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam. An imposter claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office is calling members of the community. The imposter uses different names and tells victims that their incarcerated family member has a bond of...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach

Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach

Several southbound lanes of I-95 at Belvedere Rd. are closed after an early morning crash. The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning. Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers. The on-ramp at Okeechobee Blvd. has also been blocked as officials investigate the crash. This is a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Palm Beach State College officials to discuss mass shooting threat

Palm Beach State College officials will be holding a news conference Monday to discuss the arrest of a student accused of making a mass shooting threat. Saul Jean, 24, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof. Helicopter video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed the plane wedged between the backyard fence and the house, with its tail in the air.
MIRAMAR, FL
wflx.com

Brightline to begin testing trains on Treasure Coast this week

Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a couple of days later than anticipated. The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Wednesday. When WFLX asked about the reason...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows

From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock. As its population surges past 200,000, one question facing the city of Port Lucie is not just where will everyone live, but how will the roads handle all of the traffic.
wflx.com

How to make Pumpkin ravioli for National Pasta Day

Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes. Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.
BOCA RATON, FL
wflx.com

Florida Atlantic rallies to beat Rice 17-14

N’Kosi Perry’s 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night. Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the lead at the end of third...
BOCA RATON, FL

