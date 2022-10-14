Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Man killed in shooting on Lake Victoria Drive
A man was killed in a shooting Saturday morning near West Palm Beach. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooting occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 1100 block of Lake Victoria Drive. Barbera said deputies arrived to find the victim suffering from at least one gunshot...
wflx.com
4 people killed in Martin County crash
Four people died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Martin County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Authorities said the wreck happened at the intersection of southbound Federal Highway and Northwest Baker Road just after 12:30 p.m. The deadly crash has shut down traffic in both directions on Federal Highway,...
wflx.com
4 people shot in 2 unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night
Four people were injured in two unrelated shootings in Delray Beach Saturday night. Delray Beach police say a man was shot in a car at 8 p.m. near the 1500 block of SW 3rd Court. The victim and the shooter know each other and the shooting appears to have been the result of an argument earlier in the day.
wflx.com
Traffic stop in Port St. Lucie leads to arrest, recovery of stolen gun
A traffic stop in Port St. Lucie led to the arrest of a suspect who police say was carrying a stolen concealed firearm and marijuana. According to Port St. Lucie police, Talique Rivera, 18, was a passenger in a vehicle that was traveling along St. Lucie West Boulevard without any headlights activated.
wflx.com
Fired Riviera Beach cop wants job back
A fired Riviera Beach police captain is now headed to court to try to get his job back. According to police records, Edgar Foster was the supervisor who commanded officers to “go dead,” when they cornered a fleeing suspect. Video obtained by Contact 5 show many officers shut...
wflx.com
PBSO warns county residents of telephone scam
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office wants to warn residents of a continuing common telephone scam. An imposter claiming to be an employee of the sheriff's office is calling members of the community. The imposter uses different names and tells victims that their incarcerated family member has a bond of...
wflx.com
Car windows smashed in Boynton Beach
Palm Beach County deputies are looking for suspects they say broke into several cars overnight in Boynton Beach. Inside the Cypress Park apartment complex, burglars broke into 8 cars. Residents were force to tape up their cars to cover the openings where the windows were smashed. Residents WPTV spoke with...
wflx.com
Semi-truck crash slows down I-95 southbound in West Palm Beach
Several southbound lanes of I-95 at Belvedere Rd. are closed after an early morning crash. The crash involved two semi-trucks and a car Tuesday morning. Authorities haven't provided the conditions of the drivers. The on-ramp at Okeechobee Blvd. has also been blocked as officials investigate the crash. This is a...
wflx.com
Friends, colleagues remember Palm Beach Gardens woman killed in train crash
Longtime friends and colleagues are remembering a well-known nonprofit advocate who died in a train crash on Wednesday. Harreen Bertisch, 76, of Palm Beach Gardens, was the development director for the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County Inc., a position she held for the past 30 years. "This is...
wflx.com
Palm Beach State College officials to discuss mass shooting threat
Palm Beach State College officials will be holding a news conference Monday to discuss the arrest of a student accused of making a mass shooting threat. Saul Jean, 24, was arrested Friday. He faces charges of written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism.
wflx.com
Palm Beach State College student arrested for threat of mass shooting on campus
A Palm Beach State College student from Miami was arrested Friday for threatening to conduct a mass shooting on school campus. A detective with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to the security office of Palm Beach State College's Boca Raton campus on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in reference to the threat.
wflx.com
2 dead after small plane crashes onto roof of Miramar house
Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into the backyard of a Miramar home Monday, apparently landing on its nose and partially resting on the roof. Helicopter video from NBC affiliate WTVJ showed the plane wedged between the backyard fence and the house, with its tail in the air.
wflx.com
Brightline to begin testing trains on Treasure Coast this week
Brightline officials said Monday that testing of their trains on the Treasure Coast will start a couple of days later than anticipated. The company initially said that testing would begin Monday but now it will start — weather permitting — on Wednesday. When WFLX asked about the reason...
wflx.com
Children battling cancer get $500 shopping spree at the Mall at Wellington Green
A South Florida nonprofit organization teamed up with Macy's in Wellington to give children with cancer a $500 shopping spree on Saturday. The Pediatric Oncology Support Team, or "POST", is based at the Palm Beach County Children's Hospital. They brought 10 children ranging in age from 6 to 18 to...
wflx.com
Port St. Lucie leaders prepare for more traffic as population grows
From trains to automobiles, Port St. Lucie leaders are looking toward the future to figure out how they'll keep their ever-growing city from descending into gridlock. As its population surges past 200,000, one question facing the city of Port Lucie is not just where will everyone live, but how will the roads handle all of the traffic.
wflx.com
$200M awarded to Florida schools for 'student growth, teaching excellence'
Multiple schools in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast are receiving additional funds thanks to the state's School Recognition Program. The program provides "financial awards to schools that demonstrate sustained or significantly improved student performance." To be eligible, schools must receive a school grade of "A" or improve at...
wflx.com
How to make Pumpkin ravioli for National Pasta Day
Prezzo, an Italian trattoria located in Boca Raton and Palm Beach Gardens offers pizza and pasta-making classes. Guests can roll up their sleeves in this hands-on pasta-making class where they’ll practice shaping, cutting, and folding dough. Once the pasta creations are complete, Prezzo will bag it up and label it with cooking instructions to take and enjoy at home. Their experience will end with a crisp salad and pasta that Prezzo’s chef made for all to enjoy following the class.
wflx.com
Florida Atlantic rallies to beat Rice 17-14
N’Kosi Perry’s 18-yard fourth-quarter touchdown pass to Jahmal Edrine gave Florida Atlantic its first lead and two late interceptions preserved it for a 17-14 win over Rice on Saturday night. Trailing 14-10, FAU (3-4, 2-1 Conference USA) looked to have taken the lead at the end of third...
