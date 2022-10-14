Read full article on original website
Related
World
'Nothing Orbán says is by accident': Jewish leaders in Hungary grapple with anti-Semitic tropes in politics
The Great Synagogue of Dohány Street in Budapest, Hungary. Before every production at Gólem Theater, a Jewish theater company in Budapest, Hungary, artistic director András Borgula gives his cast a crash course on being Jewish. For one week, actors eat kosher food, visit the Jewish community center, meet local rabbis and learn some of the Talmud, the source for Jewish law.
The Ancient Bible That Has No Moses
The Temple Scroll by David Harris.Courtesy of Israel Museum, Jerusalem. One of the most amazing document finds in history was discovered in 1955. The Reverend Dr. Joe H. Uhrig, one of its founding members, only knew he was traveling to the "Holy Land" to study the Bible. He began his work in the intriguing new sector of "televangelism" after returning to America. His television program, Hand to Heaven, was shot at Alexandria, Virginia's "small rural church." It was created by him as a studio set. Outside, a mock graveyard was present.
With far-right leaders, Italy remembers WWII roundup of Jews
ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right political leadership marked the 79th anniversary of the World War II roundup of Rome’s Jews on Sunday with calls for such horror to never occur again, messages that took on greater significance following a national election won by a party with neo-fascist roots. Giorgia Meloni, who is expected to head Italy’s first far-right-led government since the war’s end, phoned the leader of Rome’s Jewish community, Ruth Dureghello, to commemorate the anniversary, according to a community spokesman. Meloni said in a statement that the anniversary serves as a “warning so that certain tragedies never happen again.” She said all Italians bear the memory “that serves to build antibodies against indifference and hatred, to continue to fight anti-Semitism in all its forms.” On the morning of Oct. 16, 1943 during the German occupation of Italy, 1,259 people were arrested from Rome’s Ghetto and surrounding neighborhoods and brought to a military barracks near the Vatican, bound for deportation to Auschwitz. Only 16 survived.
Phys.org
New archaeology dives into the mysterious demise of the Neanderthals
Char from ancient fires and stalagmites in caves hold clues to the mysterious disappearance of Neanderthals from Europe. For more than 350 000 years, Neanderthals inhabited Europe and Asia until, in a sudden change by evolutionary standards, they disappeared around 40 000 years ago. This was at around the same time the anatomically modern human Homo sapiens emerged from Africa.
World
Is Viktor Orbán whipping up anti-Semitism in Hungary?
George Soros and other shareholders of energy companies are raking in billions right now while the war in Ukraine drags on, the Hungarian Prime Minister said recently. Viktor Orbán rarely misses an opportunity to slam one of Hungary’s most-famous citizens. Soros, who is Jewish and now lives in the US, is a billionaire investor and philanthropist. He’s also Orbán’s favorite bete noire. The Hungarian leader’s constant demonization of Soros and his frequent comments about Christianity being under threat is making some in the country’s Jewish community deeply uncomfortable. From Budapest, The Worlds Europe correspondent Orla Barry reports.
Sweden's parliament elects conservative prime minister
STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden’s parliament on Monday elected conservative leader Ulf Kristersson as prime minister at the head of a center-right coalition that has promised to crack down on crime and curtail immigration in partnership with a populist party with far-right roots. Kristersson, 58, was elected in a 176-173 vote and will present his government on Tuesday. His three-party coalition secured a majority in the 349-seat Riksdag, or parliament, after the Sept. 11 election by teaming up with the Sweden Democrats, a party founded by right-extremists in the 1980s. The party has softened its image and moved toward the mainstream, but was until recently considered too radical to work with by all other parliamentary groups. Kristersson presented a deal last week whereby his conservative Moderate Party will form a government with the smaller Christian Democrats and Liberals, while coordinating government policies closely with the Sweden Democrats, which won 20% of the vote to become Sweden’s second-biggest party.
World
Russia is using suicide drones in Ukraine. They’re coming from an unlikely source.
In recent days, residents of the Ukrainian cities of Kyiv and Odesa say they have been hearing the buzzing sound of drones overhead more often. Some have been capturing them in videos and photos, documenting how they are being used by Russian forces as deadly weapons and a means to sow fear in civilian areas.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
Berlusconi says Russia's Putin gifted him vodka, sweet note
ROME — (AP) — Silvio Berlusconi, the Italian ex-premier who has a longtime friendship with Vladimir Putin, has been caught on audiotape boasting that he had recently reconnected with the Russian president and exchanged gifts of vodka, wine and "sweet" letters over his recent birthday. Italy's LaPresse news...
World
Exiled Russian journalists working in Latvia
A small but dedicated group of exiled Russian reporters has set up a hub of resistance in Riga, Latvia’s capital, broadcasting back into Russia information that’s banned at home. From TV to print to radio, their mission is to help their fellow citizens get more information about the war despite the Russian government’s blackout on opinions that don’t tow the official line. Gerry Hadden reports from Riga on their hopes and fears of these journalists, and the challenges of long-distance reporting.
Australia drops recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital
In 2018, Australia recognized Jerusalem following President Donald Trump’s decision to shift the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv.
The Constitution is not the problem with America today
It has become fashionable among the extreme left to blame the U.S. Constitution for the country’s failure to adopt a progressive agenda. Progressives find fault with the Constitution because in certain instances its provisions prohibit simple majority rule: democracy. Such criticisms demonstrate a failure to understand the fundamental purpose of the Constitution and the context in which it was adopted.
World
Polish border town of Przemyśl is a revolving door for Ukrainian migrants
Zuna Nhuien hasn’t been to her home of Kharkiv — Ukraine’s second-largest city — since early March. But the 23-year-old said that she could not contain her excitement as she prepared to board the next train from Przemyśl, which lies on Poland's border with Ukraine, to Kyiv.
March against inflation turns up political heat in France
PARIS (AP) — Thousands of protesters, including France’s newly crowned Nobel literature laureate, piled into the streets of Paris on Sunday, in a show of anger against the bite of rising prices and cranking up pressure on the government of President Emmanuel Macron. The march for wage increases...
Comments / 1