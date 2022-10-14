ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

westchestermagazine.com

Yonkers to Welcome a New Housing Development for Seniors

From left, MHACY Board Chairman James Landy; Councilman John Rubbo; Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz; MHACY President and CEO Wilson Kimball; Mayor Mike Spano; Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas; Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins; Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Councilwoman Shanae Williams. Photo courtesy of Thompson & Bender.
YONKERS, NY
Curbed

A Maximalist Condo in the Bronx That’s All About Freedom

Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays started AphroChic as a blog in 2007 to celebrate Black design and style. It’s since spawned their interior design company, a print magazine, several product lines, and now their second book, AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home. It’s “a design book that is also actually a history book,” says Mason. It profiles 16 homes all over the country, from the Harlem opera singer turned chef Alexander Smalls, to Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle’s family getaway in Kona, Hawaii. It also weaves in the evolving story of Black history citing the challenges and the triumphs of Black homeownership in America.
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location

A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
BRONXVILLE, NY
fox5ny.com

Massive fire inside Queens factory

NEW YORK - The FDNY spent hours battling a huge factory fire early Tuesday in the Long Island City area of Queens. The factory is in the area of 30th St. and Hunters Point Ave. The fire started around 3 a.m. at the 1-story building. By dawn, most of the...
QUEENS, NY
Time Out New York

These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC

We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
yonkerstimes.com

American Irish Association of Westchester-48th Dinner Dance October 30

The American Irish Association of Westchester will hold their 48th Annual Dinner Dance on October 30, honoring:. Irish Woman of the Year – KATHY GALVIN – County Mayo, Nurse. Irish Man of the Year – SEAMUS GALVIN – County Roscommon, Nurse Practitioner. Irish American Community Service...
YONKERS, NY
westchestermagazine.com

3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle

Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
6sqft

153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Brand-New Eatery Open For Business In North White Plains

A new eatery has opened for business in Westchester County. Bagel Girl in North White Plains, located at 731 North Broadway, is now serving patrons. The menu includes a variety of bagels, house-made spreads, and other baked items including muffins, croissants, and English muffins, according to the eatery's website. The...
WHITE PLAINS, NY
PIX11

Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD

ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
QUEENS, NY
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY

