westchestermagazine.com
Yonkers to Welcome a New Housing Development for Seniors
From left, MHACY Board Chairman James Landy; Councilman John Rubbo; Council Majority Leader Tasha Diaz; MHACY President and CEO Wilson Kimball; Mayor Mike Spano; Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas; Council President Lakisha Collins-Bellamy; NYS Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins; Westchester County Executive George Latimer and Councilwoman Shanae Williams. Photo courtesy of Thompson & Bender.
Curbed
A Maximalist Condo in the Bronx That’s All About Freedom
Bryan Mason and Jeanine Hays started AphroChic as a blog in 2007 to celebrate Black design and style. It’s since spawned their interior design company, a print magazine, several product lines, and now their second book, AphroChic: Celebrating the Legacy of the Black Family Home. It’s “a design book that is also actually a history book,” says Mason. It profiles 16 homes all over the country, from the Harlem opera singer turned chef Alexander Smalls, to Bridgid Coulter and Don Cheadle’s family getaway in Kona, Hawaii. It also weaves in the evolving story of Black history citing the challenges and the triumphs of Black homeownership in America.
Pizzeria Announces Closure Of Bronxville Location
A popular pizzeria will soon close its last location in Westchester County. The Coals Pizza location in Bronxville, at 131 Parkway Road, will be closing in the next few weeks, Coals announced on Facebook. Coals, which also has locations in Fairfield County city of Norwalk and in Portland, Maine, also...
Discount New York Grocery Store Opening New Hudson Valley Store
Officials say this new store will "improve the quality of life" for Hudson Valley residents. BJ's Wholesale Club, a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern part of the United States, announced its opening up four new stores across the east coast, including one in the Hudson Valley.
fox5ny.com
Massive fire inside Queens factory
NEW YORK - The FDNY spent hours battling a huge factory fire early Tuesday in the Long Island City area of Queens. The factory is in the area of 30th St. and Hunters Point Ave. The fire started around 3 a.m. at the 1-story building. By dawn, most of the...
These are the most coveted neighborhoods in NYC
We all have that one NYC neighborhood we’d move to in an instant given the chance, even if you love your own area. New Yorkers tend to love tree-lined streets, easy access to shops and public transportation as well as hopping nightlife. When these intersect in one neighborhood, it’s a dream come true.
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
yonkerstimes.com
American Irish Association of Westchester-48th Dinner Dance October 30
The American Irish Association of Westchester will hold their 48th Annual Dinner Dance on October 30, honoring:. Irish Woman of the Year – KATHY GALVIN – County Mayo, Nurse. Irish Man of the Year – SEAMUS GALVIN – County Roscommon, Nurse Practitioner. Irish American Community Service...
westchestermagazine.com
3 New Cafes for Coffee Lovers in New Rochelle
Whether you’re a Westchester resident or just passing through, these cafes in New Rochelle are worth the stop. As New Rochelle booms and reinvents itself as a city on the rise, the citizens have to run on something other than the standard cup of joe. These three new cafes in the Queen City of the Sound are bringing new flavors and inspiration to a place on the precipice of revitalization.
The Legend of White Plains, NY Buckout Road is Nightmare Inducing
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While researching haunted happenings across New York...
2 Scratch-Off Tickets Each Worth $5 Million Available in New York
Lottery officials confirmed two scratch-off tickets each worth $5 million were distributed to stores across the Empire State. Will you be the lucky winner?. Two New Yorkers can win life-changing money. I have good news and bad news if you are hoping you will be one of the two lucky winners.
MetroCard van to alert Westchester about using card on Bee-Line buses
To help spread the word, the Westchester County government says a MetroCard van will be on the road this week throughout the county.
6sqft
153 apartments for low-income seniors available in central Bronx
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. A housing lottery opened this week for 153 apartments at a newly constructed senior housing development in the Bronx. Located at 1701 Purdy Street, Parkchester Gardens is an eight-story rental with 221 units, 67 of which are set aside for formerly displaced seniors. Applicants must have at least one household member who is 62 years of age or older and earn no more than $60,050 annually.
'They Deserve A 10-Star Rating': Brand-New Huntington Station Restaurant Drawing Rave Reviews
A brand-new restaurant that specializes in authentic Italian cuisine is serving guests on Long Island. Carpaccio, in Huntington Station, is located at 160 Walt Whitman Road. According to the eatery's website, the owners sought to create a "modern, rustic setting" for the eatery. "We proudly offer the freshest Carpaccio and...
Brand-New Eatery Open For Business In North White Plains
A new eatery has opened for business in Westchester County. Bagel Girl in North White Plains, located at 731 North Broadway, is now serving patrons. The menu includes a variety of bagels, house-made spreads, and other baked items including muffins, croissants, and English muffins, according to the eatery's website. The...
Man dragged to death in Queens after grabbing car door: NYPD
ROCKAWAY BEACH, Queens (PIX11) — A man was dragged to his death on a Rockaway Beach street after he grabbed the door handle of a car and the driver took off, according to authorities. The man, a 27-year-old whose name has not yet been made public, was found unresponsive near Beach 87th Street and Rockaway […]
NYC will require residents to put trash out 4 hours later to fight rat takeover
Mayor Eric Adams announced orders Monday requiring New Yorkers to put their trash out four hours later going forward as rats take over city streets.
albanymagic.com
New York Restaurant Bans TV Host, Calling Him a ‘Cretin’
James Corden, host of the Late Late Show, is no longer allowed in one famous New York City eatery. According to Keith McNally, who runs the famous Balthazer restaurant in SoHo, says the comic was so abusive to his staff that he banned him from ever coming back. In an...
Small Landlords, Feeling Squeeze, Joining Protest Over Rent Program
A handful of Long Island landlords are joining a bigger protest in Manhattan Monday morning to express their anger at the handling of a rent assistance program that they say has harmed them financially. The landlords will demonstrate outside the New York office of Gov. Read More ...
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
