The wondrous Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience opens on October 23 and tickets are vanishing quickly to this limited-time event. Located at Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park in Westchester County, (the Taconic State Parkway entrance) which is about an hour and a half from NY! So you might be wondering how to get there. Here are three batches of options for your trip to the world of Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience. Located at 42nd Street and Park Avenue in Midtown Manhattan, Grand Central Terminal offers Metro North service which gives travelers some varied options. On average, the Metro North ride below ranges from a 30-50 minute train commute. But there is no direct train service so you will need to hop in a cab/rideshare from the train station. One of the smoothest commutes to Harry Potter: A Forbidden Forest Experience is by car. Even though the rideshare option is one of the more expensive, it could be the most convenient for groups.

WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO