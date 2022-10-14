Read full article on original website
mcpherson.edu
McPherson College Announces Teaching Awards
McPherson College announces the recipients of the 2022-23 Teaching Awards. The college presents the awards yearly at the annual Honors Convocation to one tenured and one non-tenured faculty member. This year’s recipients are Dr. Kim Stanley and Dr. Amanda Yamaski. A committee of three students and last year’s teaching...
Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
Recycling Today
Bunting names president and CEO
Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Walter Bunting, and father, Bob Bunting, Robert Bunting has been appointed president and CEO at his family’s namesake company, Newton, Kansas-based Bunting, effective Oct. 1. Robert will oversee the continued growth of the global company, which designs and manufactures magnetic separators, metal...
Tennis star Serena Williams ate breakfast in Wichita on Tuesday, and no one noticed
The star, who said life had given her lemons, made the most of whatever it was with a big plate of sweet potato pancakes.
City of Wichita announces new WPD police chief
The City of Wichita announced on Tuesday afternoon that Joseph Sullivan will serve as the next chief of police.
Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 18
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Jimmy Lee; 55; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
New aerospace manufacturing facility coming to Kansas, creating 155 jobs
A new aerospace manufacturing facility is coming to south-central Kansas.
Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County
RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
Waiter reacts to serving Serena Williams at HomeGrown Wichita
HomeGrown Wichita at Naftzger Park served a sports celebrity breakfast on Tuesday morning.
Derby, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe
The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
KBI seeks info on missing western Kansas man
A Plains, Kansas, man hasn't been seen for nearly a month, and now authorities are asking for the public's help in finding him.
ksal.com
Shocker Ticket Office Announces New Men’s Basketball Mini-Plans
Single-game tickets for all non-conference Wichita State men’s basketball games are on sale now, along with a variety of new mini-plan options. Seats start at $40 and can be purchased at goshockers.com/tickets or through the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.
📷2022 Great Bend Rec flag football champions
Record: (6-0) Coached by: Clint Pangburn, Mike Ringo & Aaron Schartz. Parker Schartz (not pictured) Coached by: Garrett Rebel, Marcus Hererra, & Tim Friess. Coached by: David Debes, Cody Kelly & Eric Steiner. Roster:. Brecken Ochs. Colson Kelly. Nolan Chrest. Gavin Smith. Lincoln Kelly. Connor Pechanec. Brantley Debes. Kavion Carter.
This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State
Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
24hip-hop.com
Wichita Kansas Musician Souljahofdadub Breaks 100K Streams As A Musician
Today we sit down with Top Wichita, Kansas Musician “Souljahofdadub ” to discuss about his latest single, upcoming projects, and more in-depth convo behind the music. My Name Is Souljahofdadub & I’m From Wichita, Kansas. 2.) Q: What’s your most memorable moment this year, so far?
KAKE TV
'Famous doesn't mean you have the money': Loved ones need help honoring Wichita Broadway star
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Loved ones and friends of Broadway star and Wichita native Karla Burns are asking for donations to help build a custom memorial bench at her gravesite. The international performer and Wichita native died in June of 2021 after battling a prolonged illness. Burns graduated from Wichita State University before quickly rising to stardom. Friends and family who have spoken with KAKE News in the past have described Burns as gracious, resilient and a brilliant human being.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
Textron to expand in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita. The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products. “We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said […]
