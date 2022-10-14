ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcpherson, KS

Comments / 0

Related
mcpherson.edu

McPherson College Announces Teaching Awards

McPherson College announces the recipients of the 2022-23 Teaching Awards. The college presents the awards yearly at the annual Honors Convocation to one tenured and one non-tenured faculty member. This year’s recipients are Dr. Kim Stanley and Dr. Amanda Yamaski. A committee of three students and last year’s teaching...
Hutch Post

Rivera announces resignation, heading back to Texas

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson City Building Official Izzy Rivera announced his resignation publicly at Tuesday's City Council Meeting. "My last day will be October 28th," Rivera said. "Know that I did that with a heavy heart. I really love it here. It's because of the kind of family feel we have here in this town. For us to leave is kind of emotional for my wife and myself. Unfortunately, like I told staff, the order of life is, God, family and work. Unfortunately, I have a family issue that I have to address and it's back in Texas."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Recycling Today

Bunting names president and CEO

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Walter Bunting, and father, Bob Bunting, Robert Bunting has been appointed president and CEO at his family’s namesake company, Newton, Kansas-based Bunting, effective Oct. 1. Robert will oversee the continued growth of the global company, which designs and manufactures magnetic separators, metal...
NEWTON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Oct. 18

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Jimmy Lee; 55; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Semis collide early Tuesday in Reno County

RENO COUNTY —The Reno County Sheriff's Office responded shortly after 2 a.m. to an accident between two semi trucks on Highway 50 near South Hutchinson. According to Capt. Levi Blumanhorst, a Kenworth T680 driven by a 42 year old male from Farmington, MO attempted to complete a U-Turn on US-50 Hwy starting from the far right lane which caused him to cross in front of a 2021 Kenworth T680 truck driven by a 75 year old male from Wichita, KS. The trucks collided in the inside lane of US-50 Hwy causing one of the trucks to overturn and stop lying on the drivers side.
RENO COUNTY, KS
High School Football PRO

Derby, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Maize South High School football team will have a game with Derby High School on October 17, 2022, 14:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Teen Paytann Warren located safe

The Wichita Police Department confirms that teenager Paytann Warren was located safe. The Wichita Police Department is asking for the community’s help with finding a missing 13-year-old girl. Paytann Warren left her home around 9 p.m. Monday. She was later seen around 10:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of...
WICHITA, KS
ksal.com

Shocker Ticket Office Announces New Men’s Basketball Mini-Plans

Single-game tickets for all non-conference Wichita State men’s basketball games are on sale now, along with a variety of new mini-plan options. Seats start at $40 and can be purchased at goshockers.com/tickets or through the Shocker Ticket Office, open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., by phone at 316-978-FANS (3267) or in person at the southwest corner of Charles Koch Arena.
WICHITA, KS
Great Bend Post

📷2022 Great Bend Rec flag football champions

Record: (6-0) Coached by: Clint Pangburn, Mike Ringo & Aaron Schartz. Parker Schartz (not pictured) Coached by: Garrett Rebel, Marcus Hererra, & Tim Friess. Coached by: David Debes, Cody Kelly & Eric Steiner. Roster:. Brecken Ochs. Colson Kelly. Nolan Chrest. Gavin Smith. Lincoln Kelly. Connor Pechanec. Brantley Debes. Kavion Carter.
GREAT BEND, KS
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday buffet boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

'Famous doesn't mean you have the money': Loved ones need help honoring Wichita Broadway star

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE)- Loved ones and friends of Broadway star and Wichita native Karla Burns are asking for donations to help build a custom memorial bench at her gravesite. The international performer and Wichita native died in June of 2021 after battling a prolonged illness. Burns graduated from Wichita State University before quickly rising to stardom. Friends and family who have spoken with KAKE News in the past have described Burns as gracious, resilient and a brilliant human being.
WICHITA, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you happen to live in Kansas and you also love to go out for burgers, from time to time, here is a list four amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known and highly praised by local people for their absolutely delicious burgers made with high-quality ingredients.
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

Textron to expand in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Textron Aviation plans to expand its parts distribution at its headquarters in Wichita. The company will expand its parts distribution operations into a 180,000-square-foot facility that serves customers who own and operate Cessna, Beechcraft, and Hawker products. “We take pride in supporting the thousands of aircraft manufactured by Textron Aviation,” said […]
WICHITA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy