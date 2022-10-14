ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Major housing development underway in Paso Robles. Here’s a bird’s-eye view

By Sara Kassabian
The Tribune
 3 days ago

New drone video shows progress is underway on the 280-acre Viñedo development that will bring more than a thousand homes to the southeast corner of Paso Robles.

The Viñedo project, also called the Olsen-South Chandler Specific Plan, will bring 1,200 single-family and multifamily homes to Paso Robles, according to past Tribune reporting.

Olsen 212 LLC, owned by developer Danny Brose from Southern California, is building the development.

Builders broke ground on the project in May 2022, and a flyover video shows heavy machinery working to prepare the site for construction.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kvkY_0iZPiDOM00
Drone video from Sept. 24, 2022, shows grading work proceeding on the 280-acre Viñedo development that will bring more than a thousand homes to the southeast corner of Paso Robles. Courtesy Olsen-South Chandler project manager Mike Naggar

“ We’re continuing to grade, as the video shows,” Olsen-South Chandler project manager Mike Naggar said. “We’re beginning probably in the next week or so to start laying utilities — sewer pipes, storm drains.”

Next, the developers plan to grade the backbone streets of the parcel, Airport Road and Linne Road then lay the blue top lot, which refers to the building pad for each individual home, Naggar said.

Once the land development in complete, the housing developers come in to build up the properties, Naggar said. Three home builders are contracted to the Viñedo development — Shea Homes , K Hovnanian and the STG Group .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pwgrx_0iZPiDOM00
Drone video from Sept. 24, 2022, shows grading work proceeding on the 280-acre Viñedo development that will bring more than a thousand homes to the southeast corner of Paso Robles. Courtesy Olsen-South Chandler project manager Mike Naggar

Shea Homes will be standing up one of their Trilogy projects , which is housing designed for active seniors, while K Hovnanian is building traditional housing and STG is building rental units, Naggar said.

Naggar anticipates the first homes will complete in the spring of 2023 with model homes available for tours around then.

“Through the whole process, the city of Paso Robles and the citizens have been wonderful,” Naggar said. “There is just a severe housing shortage in California, but its very severe in Paso Robles. There’s just nothing for sale.”

Naggar said the developers and the home builders are top notch, and “this is going to be a very nice project very much indicative of Paso Robles.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XqUjp_0iZPiDOM00
Drone video from Sept. 24, 2022, shows grading work proceeding on the 280-acre Viñedo development that will bring more than a thousand homes to the southeast corner of Paso Robles. Courtesy Olsen-South Chandler project manager Mike Naggar

Comments / 4

F1REMAN317
2d ago

Sure why NOT, who needs stores & maybe activities for kids. Let's pile more people & homes into a town that has two bridges & already backed up traffic. Oh did I leave out the water shortage. I wonder what uses more water daily house or business? Bit I am sure our city leaders are thinking this through all the way though.

Reply(1)
8
Mary Consoli
2d ago

What about the water shortage in Paso Robles? Is this the right time for such a big project?

Reply
8
The Tribune

