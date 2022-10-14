Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This area in Florida historically floods, but its residents still choose to stay. Now, 400 homes remain inundatedVictorSeminole County, FL
Florida Cities Mentioned Prominently in List of Best and Cheapest Cities for FoodiesL. CaneFlorida State
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in FloridaEvie M.Orlando, FL
Related
Aviation International News
Airbus Considers ACJ TwoTwenty a ‘Perfect Fit’ for U.S.
Airbus comes to NBAA-BACE 2022 with fresh optimism over the U.S. business jet market, and particularly for the ACJ TwoTwenty—the company’s large-cabin business jet offering based on the Pratt & Whitney PW1500G-powered A220 airliner. Scheduled for delivery from sole completions center Comlux in Indianapolis early next year, the first ACJ TwoTwenty marks the start of a production run for which Airbus will set aside between four and six delivery slots in the coming years, according to Airbus Corporate Jets president Benoit Defforge.
Aviation International News
Pilatus Builds Up Service Network in U.S.
Pilatus Aircraft (Static AD_307) is focusing on airplane completions and the expansion of its service-center network in the U.S., according to Tom Aniello, v-p of marketing at Pilatus Business Aircraft, the Swiss company’s U.S. subsidiary. He also discussed how Pilatus is managing its supply chain in terms of spare parts and production rates for 2023 and beyond.
Aviation International News
Rising Demand For Gulfstream Business Jets Prompts Investment In Maintenance Capability
In the wake of the Covid pandemic, Gulfstream has seen strong demand for all its business jets and from well beyond the domestic U.S. market, with new customers gravitating to the convenience of private aviation. With more aircraft and operators to support, the manufacturer has been investing in additional maintenance facilities worldwide.
Aviation International News
Outfitted G700s Leads Full Gulfstream Fleet on Display
Gulfstream Aerospace (Static AD_101) has all seven models of its business jet fleet on static display this week at NBAA-BACE 2022, including the in-development top-of-the-line G700 and G800. At the show, Gulfstream is also highlighting planned expansions of manufacturing and support facilities. The G700 and G800, with respective ranges of...
Aviation International News
JetAviva Taps Concept Aviation To Expand Presence in Brazil
Melbourne, Florida-based business aircraft brokerage JetAviva (Static AD_509) has partnered with Concept Aviation, a Brazilian aviation commerce and consultancy company, to provide its customers with increased access to Brazil’s aircraft market. “This will expand JetAviva’s international reach and allow our customers turnkey brokerage and acquisition services throughout Latin America,”...
Aviation International News
HondaJet Elite II Adds Range and Automation
Honda Aircraft has unveiled upgrades to the HondaJet that add range, new cabin designs, ground spoilers, and a stabilized approach feature. Dubbed HondaJet Elite II, deliveries of the upgraded jet are expected later this year, following FAA certification in the next few weeks. The company will also add an autothrottle system to the twinjet in the first half of next year, along with Garmin Autoland in the second half.
Aviation International News
Airbus Delivers First U.S. ACH130 Helicopter
Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH, Static AD_107) has delivered the first ACH130 Aston Martin Edition to a U.S. customer. The helicopter features a special interior and exterior livery created by the sports car maker. In May, ACH committed to producing a second batch of 15 ACH130 Aston Martin Editions of the single-turbine helicopter.
Aviation International News
Million Air Moves into the Florida Keys
Million Air has completed its acquisition and rebranding of the former Marathon Jet Center at Marathon International Airport (KMTH) in the Florida Keys. For the FBO chain (Booth 3830), the location represents its fourth in the state and the 34th in the Million Air network. The facility includes two separate locations, one catering to business jets, while the other handles light general aviation traffic.
Aviation International News
Engine Assurance Program Marks Enrollment Milestone
Engine Assurance Program (EAP, Booth 1841) has enrolled the 250th engine/APU—a Honeywell TFE731 turbofan—in its business jet hourly maintenance program. In addition, it is expanding the program to include the Honeywell CFE738 engine and 36-150F2M APU that power the Dassault Falcon 2000, the Dallas-based company announced on the eve of NBAA-BACE 2022.
Aviation International News
Beechcraft Denali Deliveries Extended by a Year
First deliveries of the Beechcraft Denali turboprop single have been delayed by a year, Textron Aviation announced Monday at its NBAA-BACE 2022 news conference. The clean-sheet airplane poised to take market share from Pilatus Aircraft’s venerable PC-12 is now expected to be delivered in the second half of 2024.
Aviation International News
Jet Luxe To Add Pair of Global 7500s
Jet Luxe (Booth 4535) is adding eight jets to its U.S.-based fleet, has secured the necessary investment to acquire two new-production Bombardier Global 7500s, and is adding more employees. The company’s current fleet includes the Bombardier Global 5000, 6000, and XRS; Gulfstream V and G550; Learjet 35A; Hawker 800; and...
Aviation International News
Desert Jet Center Joins the Titan Fuels Network
Desert Jet Center, a full-service FBO and aircraft operator at Jacqueline Cochran Regional Airport (KTRM) in Thermal, California, is now the latest member of the Titan Aviation Fuels-branded network. “After a very thorough process, we found that Titan Aviation Fuels is the best fit for Desert Jet Center and our...
Aviation International News
Airbus Research Points To Growing Bizjet Market
Airbus-sponsored attitudinal research from WingX on private aviation and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) indicates widespread acceptance among business decision-makers and likely future growth for the sector over the next several years. Those surveyed were from businesses with more than $500 million in annual revenue. Sixty percent said the companies they...
Aviation International News
P&WC Launches Online Services Hub
Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC; Booth 2835) launched Services Hub on Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022 as a new self-serve digital tool designed to guide customers online through the process of selecting the right P&WC maintenance services and solutions for their engine, aircraft model, and lifecycle stage. The company has more than 70 aftermarket offerings to support its 66,000 engines in service, and the tool will help customers quickly find what they need.
Aviation International News
TreviPay Launches New Biz Flight Services Payment Platform
Among the first-time exhibitors at this year’s NBAA-BACE is the TreviPay Aviation Network (Booth 4513F), a new co-branded card solution tailored to the needs of FBOs and flight service organizations. While this may be the network’s first time at the annual show, neither TreviPay nor its KHI affiliate that...
Aviation International News
MySky Launches Ops-integrated Aviation Tax Software
Business aviation financial management company MySky (Booth 4462) has launched a new automated tax reporting software called MySky Tax, the company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. The Geneva-based company said its new software solution can be integrated with a customer’s flight operations software, utilizing flight expense data to automatically file tax forms before any invoices are submitted.
Aviation International News
Bombardier Tapping Market for 'Certified' Preowned Aircraft
A little more than a year after unveiling its “like-new” Certified Pre-Owned (CPO) aircraft program, Bombardier is encouraged by the positive results, finding that participating jets are selling some 50 percent faster than others not in the program. Bombardier (Static SD_310) announced the Certified Pre-Owned aircraft program in...
Aviation International News
Honeywell Sees Strong Growth Ahead for Bizav
The business aviation market could see as many as 8,500 new jet deliveries worth $274 billion over the next decade, according to the just-released results from Honeywell Aerospace’s 31st annual Global Business Aviation Outlook. It also calls for 700 business jet deliveries this year, and a 17 percent increase next year, along with a 20 percent boost over 2022 billings.
Aviation International News
Bluetail Aims To Improve Part 135 Aircraft Conformity Process
Bluetail has completed the development of Mach Conformity, a software module that the Phoenix-based aircraft digital records provider (Booth 2421) said will reduce the time it takes to perform conformity inspections by 50 percent. The recent growth of the Part 135 on-demand charter market has pressured operators to add aircraft...
Aviation International News
AEG Fuels Introduces Branded Dealer Network
AEG Fuels (Booth 4842) arrives at this year’s NBAA-BACE marking the official launch of AEG Connect, its branded dealer network. The announcement is the culmination of more than a year of planning, in which the Miami-based aviation fuel provider has already recruited its initial members. “We have quietly launched it over the last year or so,” said David Diulus, v-p of AEG Connect, explaining the company wanted to reach a certain number of members before making the news public. “This year and into next year we’re going to be expanding significantly.”
Comments / 0